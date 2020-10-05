Sidetrack Session featuring Donna Hughes on Thursday, Oct. 8

The High Point Arts Council will bring back Donna Hughes for Sidetrack Sessions at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at the Centennial Station Arts Center in High Point. Since COVID-19 gathering restrictions are limited to 25 people indoors, these concerts are not open to the public at this time, but can be viewed on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350.

Hughes is a singer-songwriter from Trinity and a graduate of High Point University. She has been writing and performing since 1996 and has written more than 500 songs during her career.

Due to recent losses in funding, these concerts are “pay-as-you-can” events and payments can be made on the council’s website at www.HighPointArts.org by clicking on the Donate button.

For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26 or email programs@highpointarts.org.