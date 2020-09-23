 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sidetrack Session featuring Stewart Coley
0 comments

Sidetrack Session featuring Stewart Coley

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The High Point Arts Council rebooted its virtual Sidetrack Sessions at the Station in September so that its patrons can continue to enjoy live music performances this fall.

Since COVID-19 gathering restrictions are limited to 25 people indoors, these concerts are not open to the public at this time, but can be viewed on the council's Facebook page www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350.

Stewart Coley will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday.

For information, contact Todd Dupree, arts programs manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Powell - Bode
Weddings

Powell - Bode

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Bode Dr. Helen Bobbitt Powell and Paul Thaddeus Bode were united in marriage Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 5:30 pm at Front St…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News