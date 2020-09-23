Sidetrack Session featuring Stewart Coley

Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.

The High Point Arts Council rebooted its virtual Sidetrack Sessions at the Station in September so that its patrons can continue to enjoy live music performances this fall.

Since COVID-19 gathering restrictions are limited to 25 people indoors, these concerts are not open to the public at this time, but can be viewed on the council's Facebook page www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350.