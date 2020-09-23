Sidetrack Session featuring Stewart Coley

The High Point Arts Council rebooted its virtual Sidetrack Sessions at the Station in September so that its patrons can continue to enjoy live music performances this fall.
Since COVID-19 gathering restrictions are limited to 25 people indoors, these concerts are not open to the public at this time, but can be viewed on the council's Facebook page www.facebook.com/High-Point-Arts-Council-145260232350.
Stewart Coley will perform at 7 p.m. Thursday.
For information, contact Todd Dupree, arts programs manager, at programs@highpointarts.org or 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
