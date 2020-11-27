Soaking up gardening history on the last warm days of autumn

A little more searching provided an explanation, though I don’t know if it is any more accurate than goose bone forecasting: a dark color to the bone is an indication that the goose absorbed a lot of oil in its diet, which offered the goose some protection from the cold.

One more oddity I read while perusing one of Thoreau’s books: ground cracking. I know about rock-cracking, an interesting subject, so the mention of ground cracking caught my attention. We have all seen ground cracks, usually in dry summer weather. But the ground cracking of Thoreau and others is associated with freezing weather and causes a loud booming sound … loud enough to awaken a friend of Thoreau in the middle of the night.

Thoreau’s friend claimed to have seen a “crack running across the plain almost broad enough to put his hand into.” That was an exaggeration, but Thoreau did observe “a great many narrow cracks running across the road and also by our house in Concord the same day when I got home.”