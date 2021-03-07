Sold-out sewing machines and quilt subscriptions: Sewing rockets 'off the charts' during the pandemic

Fuller expects growth to continue over the next couple years, with mask-making replaced by upcycling of secondhand garments, quilting projects, personalized embroidery and costume-making.

"When the world around you becomes uncertain, people turn to home-based projects," he said.

Fuller learned to sew, too. His first effort was a pair of yoga pants. He said he sewed two left legs on the initial go.

Sue Buerkle of South County pulled her grandmother's machine, circa 1961, from the closet in the spring. The electrical cord was on the fritz, and the thread tension was off. Buerkle took the Singer Slant-O-Matic — nicknamed Elroy for its resemblance to "The Jetsons" cartoon decor — to Just Sew repair shop.

Will McDonald started his one-man operation in a Richmond Heights basement about a decade ago, after tinkering with his mom's machines while she worked on dance costumes for his sister.

"He just listens to it," said Buerkle. "He's like a doctor."

Soon, Elroy was humming again, becoming one of the hundreds of Singers, Janomes and Brothers that McDonald resurrected last year from behind his crowded workbench.

"Things really went to a different level," he said. "It's like nothing I've ever seen."