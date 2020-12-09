Somali chef Hawa Hassan tells stories of East African cuisine through the experts: grandmothers

Now with her cookbook, she's using the food of Somalia and that of neighboring countries to destigmatize those still-lingering impressions. "The way that I share food is to dismantle that narrative," she said.

And helping her accomplish that goal are the bibis, from Comoros and Tanzania to Madagascar and Mozambique.

"Elders are an important source of information," said Ali, who owned a Somali restaurant in Minneapolis for nine years. "As people moved from nomadic society to the cities, moved again and emigrated to another country, they had to learn [to cook] from there again. Elders can talk about what they were using," and can fill in their descendants on customs that might have otherwise been lost, he said.

"In Bibi's Kitchen" preserves, in print, foods that when tasted or smelled, send Hassan right back to the comfort of her mother's kitchen. Like the Italian-influenced and yet unmistakably Somali pasta sauce. That dish is "what has sustained me all these years," she said, served with a side of banana — a pairing of two "rock stars."

While the food of Africa is not a singular story that one person could — or even should — tell, Hassan hopes her own passion for the flavors of East Africa, and for the grandmothers who help those dishes endure, will be a gateway for people who want to learn more.

"My goal is to always talk from the space I occupy," she said. "I'm Black, I'm Somali, I'm Muslim-raised, I'm a girl from Seattle, I'm a girl from Kenya — there are these many layers to me. So all I can do is share that and hope that at some point, whatever table I build, people have the audacity to sit down."