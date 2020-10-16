Specialty veggies spicing up local markets, restaurants

At the same time, consumer demand for fresh and healthy foods has increased, leading more restaurants, community grocery stores and farmers’ markets to become interested in ethnic foods.

At Li Ming Global Mart on Gate City Boulevard, Super G Mart on Market Street and a host of smaller groceries in the Triad, colorful Thai chili peppers; shallot-like hollow stem; pebbly-skinned, cucumber-sized bitter melon; fist-sized green kohlrabi, slender chive flower, Thai okra and a host of orange and yellow squash can be found for sale, all currently grown out of state.

“None of those vegetables are local, but they ought to be,” she said. “One of the things I teach farmers is how they can connect with markets like these, or similar ones in Raleigh and Durham.”

How to grow the unfamiliar produce is the first lesson; these are not your mother’s veggies.

“One person tried to grow bitter melon in containers, like tomatoes,” Liang laughed. “Bitter melon vines spread way out. They could take up the whole yard. That’s why I do the programs and demonstrations.”

With a little exposure Liang said, the public can get used to new tastes, just as they once got used to sushi and falafel.

“When farmers know how to grow them and where to sell them, they love specialty crops,” Liang said. “It is a direct way to support N.C. agriculture, one of our top industries; to support restaurants in getting quality ingredients for less; and to encourage people to branch out to try something new that has become a part of their community. And, it’s organic, healthy and saves money. It’s a huge opportunity.”