 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Specialty veggies spicing up local markets, restaurants
0 comments

Specialty veggies spicing up local markets, restaurants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Foodies, farmers and fanciers of ethnic cuisine in the Greensboro area may soon have more reasons to raise their forks in celebration.

In an area already known for its culinary diversity, N.C. A&T agricultural economist Chyi Lyi (Kathleen) Liang, a professor in the College of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, is working to add even more spice to the menu.

Using her knowledge of produce, North Carolina's growing conditions, agricultural needs and market tolerance, she is introducing the state’s small-scale farmers to a variety of specialty vegetables that can help fatten their bottom lines.

“Right now, North Carolina is importing most of the specialty vegetables used by niche markets, like ethnic grocery stores and restaurants, from California and Florida,” she said. “Why? They are all high-demand items that can bring small farmers a good price per pound, and we can grow them all better, right here.”

Fuzzy gourd. Bitter melon. Hollow stem. With a little education, Liang is betting that these esoteric veggies will gain the acceptance of bok choi, edamame and a host of other, once-unfamiliar, now common produce items.

With a $40,000 grant she received this year from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Liang has begun a program to identify specialty crops and familiarize farmers, restaurant owners, grocers and other agriculture professionals through demonstrations, training and workshops. Liang is also co-director of the Center for Environmental Farming Systems, one of the nation’s most important centers for research, extension and education in sustainable agriculture and community-based food systems. Located in Goldsboro, the CEFS is a partnership of N.C. State University, N.C. A&T and the NCDA&CS, and is where much of the growing occurs.

“In my experience, people absolutely love these veggies as long as they can get guidance on how to grow and use them,” she said. “Most North Carolina farmers haven’t grown up with these vegetables, so they do need help to grow a good crop and find a market for them.”

Luckily, Liang says, that should not be difficult. North Carolina’s population is rapidly diversifying. According to data made available in 2019 by the demographic research group Carolina Demography (ncdemography.org), 54,000, or 15%, of new North Carolinians came from India (5,700,) China (4,700), Mexico (3,200), Korea (3,100), and Germany and El Salvador (2,400 each.) In most of these countries, the specialty vegetables are more common.

“Greensboro alone has Indian, Vietnamese, Ethiopian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese restaurants, just to name a few,” she said. “It’s very expensive for the restaurants to buy ingredients from half the country away — Thai chili peppers are priced by the ounce — when they could buy them from a farmer in the next county. And then, we could keep the profit here within the state.”

North Carolina’s top economic driver, agriculture, is ripe for diversification, Liang said. With climate zones ranging from cool to near-tropical, the “right” climate exists to grow just about anything. Farmers are also keen to augment their production crops, most commonly sweet potatoes and soybeans, with specialty crops that can give them an edge in a market that quickly saturates with lettuces and tomatoes.

At the same time, consumer demand for fresh and healthy foods has increased, leading more restaurants, community grocery stores and farmers’ markets to become interested in ethnic foods.

At Li Ming Global Mart on Gate City Boulevard, Super G Mart on Market Street and a host of smaller groceries in the Triad, colorful Thai chili peppers; shallot-like hollow stem; pebbly-skinned, cucumber-sized bitter melon; fist-sized green kohlrabi, slender chive flower, Thai okra and a host of orange and yellow squash can be found for sale, all currently grown out of state.

“None of those vegetables are local, but they ought to be,” she said. “One of the things I teach farmers is how they can connect with markets like these, or similar ones in Raleigh and Durham.”

How to grow the unfamiliar produce is the first lesson; these are not your mother’s veggies.

“One person tried to grow bitter melon in containers, like tomatoes,” Liang laughed. “Bitter melon vines spread way out. They could take up the whole yard. That’s why I do the programs and demonstrations.”

With a little exposure Liang said, the public can get used to new tastes, just as they once got used to sushi and falafel.

“When farmers know how to grow them and where to sell them, they love specialty crops,” Liang said. “It is a direct way to support N.C. agriculture, one of our top industries; to support restaurants in getting quality ingredients for less; and to encourage people to branch out to try something new that has become a part of their community. And, it’s organic, healthy and saves money. It’s a huge opportunity.”

Bitter Melon Vegetable Soup

Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

2 Bitter Melon: cored and sliced

2 cubed potatoes

1 diced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoon butter

1 cup chopped carrot

5 cups water

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or mustard

1. In a large pot, heat butter on the stove at medium-high heat. Add garlic, salt, pepper, and onion. Sauté until fragrant. Add water, salt, pepper, potatoes, and bitter melon. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 45 minutes.

2. Mix in vinegar or mustard before serving the soup.

— Recipe by Willard Humphries

Simple Bitter Melon Stir Fry

Time: 12 minutes

Serves: 1-2

1 boneless pork chop

¼ chopped onion

½ bitter melon: cored and sliced

2 tablespoons oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1. Heat pan and oil to medium-high heat. Add onions and sliced bitter melon, sauté for 3 min. Add pork chop, salt and pepper: sauté for additional 8 minutes.

— Recipe by Willard Humphries

Roasted Fuzzy Gourd Recipe

Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

1 fuzzy gourd: washed,

peeled, and cut in strips

½ cup parmesan

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Coat cooling rack with nonstick spray and place on baking sheet.

2. Place fuzzy gourd strips in a bowl and mix in oil. Add parmesan, salt, and pepper. Toss to coat.

3. Arrange the fuzzy gourd on a cooling rack.

Bake for 15 minutes. Broil for 3 minutes.

— Recipe by Willard Humphries

Fuzzy Melon Stew

Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

1 Fuzzy melon: wash, peeled, and cubed (3/4 inch)

1 red onion: diced

2 tomato: diced

2 tsp ginger/garlic/green chili paste

1 tsp cumin seed

1 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp salt

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup cilantro

1. Heat pan and 1 tablespoon olive oil on high heat. Add cumin seed: cook for 10 seconds. Add ginger, garlic, and chili paste: cook for 20 seconds.

2. Add onion: cook for 3 minutes. Add tomato and combine ingredients in pan. Turn heat to medium. Add and combine coriander powder, salt, garam masala, cumin powder, and turmeric powder.

3. Cover and cook for 3 minutes. Mash tomatoes. Add fuzzy melon. Mix ingredients.

4. Cover and cook for 5 minutes. Mix ingredients and cook for additional 5 minutes until fuzzy melon is tender.

Add cilantro and cook for 3 minutes.

— Recipe by Willard Humphries

Hollow Stem Stir Fry

Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

1 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon minced garlic

Hollow stem leaves

Hollow stem core

1. Heat oil in pan and medium-high heat.

2. Sauté garlic until fragrant. Add chopped hollow stem cores and sauté for 2 minutes

3. Add hollow stem leaves, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Sauté for 3 minutes until the core and leaves are tender.

— Recipe by Salina Brown

Gourd and Tomato Stew

Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

1 cup of largely diced small fuzzy gourd

1 can of stewed tomatoes

½ cup of chopped onions

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

2 tablespoons of creole seasoning blend

½ a cup of chopped fresh basil

1. Heat 1 tablespoons of preferred oil in a frying pan on medium to high heat, add minced garlic and onions to saute until brown, then add gourd to cook for about 3 minutes, afterwards add a can of stewed tomatoes and stir on a lower heat.

2. While the tomatoes and gourds are stewing add in cajun spices and fresh basil.

Tips: Serve over preferred meat alongside starch or salad.

— Recipe by Salina Brown

Gourd Yakamein

Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Preferred noodles

2-3 cups of water

⅓ cup of soy sauce

1 tablespoon of brown sugar

2 tablespoons of minced garlic

1 and ½ cup of chopped gourd

½ cup of chopped onions

½ cup of preferred peppers blend (red, yellow, habanero)

1 chicken or beef bouillon cube

2 tablespoons of adobo seasoning

½ a cup of fresh green onions chopped

½ cup of mushrooms chopped

2 tablespoons of Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons of onion powder

1 teaspoon of minced ginger

1. Heat preferred oil in a frying pan on medium to high heat, add onion, garlic, ginger, peppers and gourds. Cook until slightly brown.

2. Take off heat. In a separate pot, prepare noodles, cook noodles a little before al dente. Drain half of the water. Add mushrooms, bouillon cube, green onions, brown sugar, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. 3. Allow flavors to simmer on low and stir, then add onion powder and adobo, allow to cook for 5 more minutes or until noodles are cooked through. Serve noodles and broth inside of a bowl, add sauteed gourds.

Tips: Add sauteed gourds as a finishing touch.

— Recipe by Salina Brown

Sweet Gourd Bread

Time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

2 cups of grated and drained gourd

1 and ½ cup of flour

2 ½ teaspoons of baking soda

1 teaspoon of nutmeg

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

½ a cup of sugar

⅓ a cup of maple syrup

2 large eggs

8 tablespoons of warm butter

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

½ a cup of roasted pecans chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 350.

2. Combine all dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, sugar, and spices). Add all wet ingredients (eggs, gourd, maple syrup and butter) stir ingredients well. Then add roasted pecans and stir a little more until everything is combined well. Add ingredients to a non stick pan or spray pan well. (I used a cake pan, as I did not have a bread pan)

3. Place the pan into the oven and bake for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Tips: Allow to cool for at least 10 minutes and serve

— Recipe by Salina Brown

Pork Chops with Bitter Melon

Time: 50 minutes

Serves: 4

1 half of bitter melon thinly sliced

1 granny smith apple thinly sliced

¼ of a large yellow onions thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

1 tablespoon of butter

1 pork chop

Dried sage

Mixed italian herbs blend

4 tablespoons of creole seasoning

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1. Season pork chop with salt and pepper, creole seasoning and sage, add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and marinate the pork chop in the fridge for at least 30 minutes. Heat the olive oil in a pan on medium heat and add pork chop, sear both sides of the pork chop and turn down the heat. Add butter, garlic, onion and Italian herbs to the pan. Baste the pork chop until pork chop is done to your liking.

2. Take pork chop off of heat and place onto the pan to rest. Add apples and gourds to the pan drippings and allow to cook for about 4 minutes add water and cook until bitter melon and apples are tender. Serve apples and bitter melon mixture over pork chop.

Tips: Cook pork chop 8-10 minutes for a well done chop. Allow to rest for at least 3 minutes.

— Recipe by Salina Brown

Hollow Stem and Chickpea Curry

Time: 40 minutes

Serves: 4

1 tablespoon of curry powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of pepper

1 cup of sliced potatoes

1 half a cup of diced carrots

1 half a cup of diced celery

1 half a cup of diced onion

1 can of coconut milk

1 can of chickpeas

1 tablespoons of fresh diced or minced garlic

2 cups of chopped water spinach/hollow stem

1. Add a tablespoon of preferred oil into a medium to large pot on medium to high heat. Once oil is heated, add garlic, onions, celery, carrots, and potatoes, without the pot lid. Cook for 5 minutes and bring heat down, add salt and pepper and apply the lid.

2. After allowing flavors to marry for an additional 8-10 minutes, add chickpeas, curry powder and crushed red pepper if spice if preferred. Continue to cook and stir for 2-3 minutes. Then, add coconut milk and continue to cook and stir on a low for 8-10 minutes.

3. Serve over rice.

Tips: Adjust salt for your liking, add crushed red pepper for a bit of spice.

— Recipe by Salina Brown

More online

Find recipes using specialty vegetables with this story at greensboro.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to Cook Fuzzy Melon

How to Cook Fuzzy Melon

How to Cook Fuzzy Melon | Kaddu | Lauki | Hairy Melon Gourd | Mao Qwa | Little Winter Melon | Vegan Recipe | Wax Gourd

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News