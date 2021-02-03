Spicy chicken and white beans hit the spot, but is it really chili?

I love classic beef chili — Texas, freestyle, beans, no beans — any kind it is, sign me up.

But lately, I have warmed to chicken chili. I never thought I would.

I will say right now that chicken chili — or any chili that will not stain your clothes red from the chile peppers — is not chili in what I think of as the “authentic” sense. But that doesn’t mean it can’t be good.

So as I wade into 2021 trying to eat a little bit lighter, I learned that chicken and white bean chili can be quite satisfying. What kept me away from it in the past was the word “chili.”

Once I started thinking of chicken and white bean chili as a stew, I started liking it more.

Of course, the parts I like are the same parts I like about chili — namely the spicy heat and the signature cumin flavoring. But it’s altogether a more subtle, tamer dish that still has comfort food written all over it.

I start my chicken and white bean "chili" by simmering chicken in store-bought broth. This old trick kills two birds with one stone: It gets the chicken cooked and boosts the flavor of store-bought broth. You could start with water and a whole chicken, but using broth and chicken parts is a worthwhile shortcut.