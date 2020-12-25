 Skip to main content
Starting Jan. 4, High Point Transit System will reinstate fares
Starting Jan. 4, High Point Transit System will reinstate fares

High Point Transit System will reinstate fares beginning Jan. 4. All passengers will be required to pay regular and discount fares using POINT tickets, POINT passes, POINT cards or cash.

Even though front door boarding has resumed, COVID-19 prevention continues. Passengers are required to wear facial coverings and may be refused service for failure to follow the rules. Riders should continue to practice social distancing as much as possible and wash or sanitize their hands often.

For more information on fares, visit www.hptransit.org.

