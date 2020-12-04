Student Notebook

* * * *

Children in the Triad had their eyes to the sky through telescopes thanks to a new service learning course taught by Brad Barlow, director of the Culp planetarium and associate professor of astrophysics in High Point University’s Wanek School of Natural Sciences.

This fall semester, Barlow taught his general education astronomy class as a service learning course for his students. HPU offers more than two dozen service learning courses per year, where students commit at least 25 hours of service during the semester.

Students in Barlow’s class took part in a project called LASeR (Learning Astronomy through Service and Research), which is supported in part by Barlow’s National Science Foundation grant.

As part of the laboratory component of the course, students learned how to operate and observe with the robotic Skynet telescopes. These professional, research-grade telescopes can be controlled from a simple web interface and are located all around the world, including locations in Chile, Australia, North Carolina and Canada. In the class, students used them to conduct simple lab exercises like measuring the mass of Jupiter and observing the phases of Venus.