Student Notebook

Achievers
High Point University students pitched business ideas to faculty judges and received startup funds during the annual Elevator Pitch Competition on Nov. 18.
The annual competition is part of HPU’s celebration of Global Entrepreneurship Week, an international initiative that introduces entrepreneurship to young people across the globe. While the event was streamed live due to the pandemic, students still gained experience and funds by applying to compete and by pitching their ideas to the judges.
Erin Morrow won first place and received $2,500 for her idea, “Finger Flyer Educational STEM Kits.” The kits include handheld quadcopter drones that students assemble, along with guided educational lab activities that explore important aspects of science, technology, engineering and math during the building process. Each drone STEM kit provides a step-by-step assembly guide, explains the flight principles and underlying physics, and describes the drone technology that makes it all possible.
Kyle Wiseman won second place and received $1,500 for “Swarm Secure Messaging,” a messaging app to offer metadata protection, keeping key data private from detection. With this feature in combination with best-in-class encryption standards, Wiseman says Swarm will offer the first truly private and secure way to communicate online.
Faith Griffin took third place and received $1,000 for her idea, “The Shaving Step,” a step stool designed for women to make shaving their legs in the shower safer and easier.
* * * *
Milka Tewolde, a dual graduate degree student in High Point University’s pharmacy and MBA programs, won first place in this year’s LEAP at Lilly Business Competition, held in collaboration with the Student National Pharmaceutical Association.
Lilly collaborated with the association to develop and enhance the pharmacy profession within the pharmaceutical industry. Specifically, the Leverage, Engage and Advance Pharmacists Business Competition gave student pharmacists an opportunity to apply their clinical knowledge, clinical experience and problem-solving skills to address real-world business challenges faced by the pharmaceutical industry.
* * * *
Madison D’Ostuni, a senior computer science major with mathematics and graphic design minors at High Point University, represented North Carolina and finished in the top 10 of the Miss American Coed pageant.
This was D’Ostuni’s third time competing at the national pageant and first time in the coed division. The main competition involves evening wear, personal introduction, interview and appearance. The top 10 finalists are then scored on a final walk.
* * * *
Heather Simmons, an elementary education major and special education minor in High Point University's Stout School of Education, received her Teaching English as a Foreign Language certification from Maximo Nivel.
The certification will allow Simmons to teach English internationally as well as locally.
Activities
The Early College at Guilford sponsored a community charity drive Nov. 21 at three local high schools.
The effort resulted in about 150 children's books for Reading Connections and 21 bags of food for A Simple Gesture.
The following items suitable for children were accepted for the Pathways Center at Greensboro Urban Ministry and Family Service of the Piedmont: 37 coats, 36 hats, 39 pairs of gloves and nine scarves.
The following items suitable for adults were accepted for Greensboro Urban Ministry and Mental Health Greensboro: 42 adult coats, 17 hats, five gloves, two scarves and six pairs of socks.
A gentleman donated 10 boxes of clothing from his late mother's estate; these items were donated to Goodwill.
* * * *
Throughout November, Westchester Country Day School students collected canned food items and coats to help local organizations support those in need during the upcoming winter months.
In total, the school donated 1,236 canned food items weighing 1,322 pounds to Camp Out for Hunger. The food donation helped Camp Out for Hunger break its goal of collecting more than 10,000 pounds for Hand to Hand Food Pantry in High Point. The school also collected 172 coats, which will be distributed through Hope Chapel in Greensboro.
Typically, WCDS students gather in the school’s gymnasium for a Thanksgiving schoolwide service project and assembly, but this year’s event continued virtually. Students from grades pre-K-12 participated from their classrooms in a schoolwide Zoom video conference on Nov. 20 to count and weigh the donated items.
David Smith, organizer of Camp Out for Hunger at Deep River Friends Meeting, joined the Zoom meeting to talk about hunger in the High Point community. Students also made thank you cards for first responders.
Westchester involves all students in community service through its C.A.R.E.S. Crews program. Older and younger students work together multiple times each year to show compassion, awareness, responsibility, empathy and service to others. These activities are slightly different this year yet still continuing with health protocols in place as WCDS students attend school during the coronavirus pandemic.
* * * *
Children in the Triad had their eyes to the sky through telescopes thanks to a new service learning course taught by Brad Barlow, director of the Culp planetarium and associate professor of astrophysics in High Point University’s Wanek School of Natural Sciences.
This fall semester, Barlow taught his general education astronomy class as a service learning course for his students. HPU offers more than two dozen service learning courses per year, where students commit at least 25 hours of service during the semester.
Students in Barlow’s class took part in a project called LASeR (Learning Astronomy through Service and Research), which is supported in part by Barlow’s National Science Foundation grant.
As part of the laboratory component of the course, students learned how to operate and observe with the robotic Skynet telescopes. These professional, research-grade telescopes can be controlled from a simple web interface and are located all around the world, including locations in Chile, Australia, North Carolina and Canada. In the class, students used them to conduct simple lab exercises like measuring the mass of Jupiter and observing the phases of Venus.
Once the HPU students were trained on Skynet, they were each assigned to work with a different Big/Little pair at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Central Piedmont. Using funds from Barlow’s NSF grant, the class purchased Skynet observing time. HPU students met virtually with their assigned Big/Little once per week and taught them how to operate and observe with the Skynet telescopes from their homes.
The class presented their Littles with nine different observing challenges for which they could earn “badges.” Challenges include imaging all of the planets that are currently visible (“Planet Badge”), creating true-color images of galaxies and nebulae (“Astrophotography Badge”) and turning images into sound and music (“Sonification Badge”).
The inaugural LASeR program is finishing this week, but Barlow expects to run the program again in the fall 2021 semester.
Announcements
High Point University is offering a festive, safe way for local families to celebrate the Christmas season together.
The HPU Christmas Drive will welcome families to campus again this year to enjoy the holiday decorations and sounds of the season from their vehicles. The complimentary event will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 19-Jan. 1.
During these 14 days, guests are invited to drive through campus to enjoy views of the more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a candy cane DNA structure in Congdon Hall, a life-size Nativity scene, 138 nutcrackers and soldiers, and other holiday decorations.
HPU first offered its Christmas Drive last year, when nearly 10,000 visitors drove through campus.
Grants
Triad Goodwill has received a $25,000 grant from the Truist Foundation, which will be used to assist high school seniors in High Point with project-based learning experiences.
Triad Goodwill, with the assistance of the grant, has partnered in a collaborative initiative with Guilford County Schools to assist high school seniors who are enrolled in the Occupational Course of Study. Participating high schools include Andrews, High Point Central and Ragsdale.
The program will provide four-week project-based learning experience opportunities with local organizations to students in preparation for a successful transition into the workforce upon graduating high school. Triad Goodwill will actively connect the students in the GCS OCS program with the participating organizations in the community. While in the program, students will receive educational and soft-skills training virtually and on school campuses from Triad Goodwill, in addition to the project-based learning with the participating organizations.
Honors
Brittany Bailey of Pleasant Garden, a student at the University of Mississippi, is among the more than 350 students who were inducted into the UM chapter of Phi Kappa Phi for the fall 2020-21 semester.
Bailey is pursuing a M.A.T. in teaching within the graduate school.
Scholarships
Nick Lewis, a senior at Southwest Guilford High School, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.
Lewis was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
