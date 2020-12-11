Student Notebook

Achievers
High Point University students in the School of Art and Design showed off their design skills on The Design Network’s new show “Sleighed.”
The Design Network and Michaels craft stores have partnered up to create a holiday showdown. “Sleighed” pits competitors head to head in a competition that highlights home creations from tinseled trees to decadent cookies.
Skylar U’Glay, a sophomore graphic design major, was featured in the episode “Season of Giving,” which aired Nov. 26. U’Glay competed against another contestant in the challenge to create a DIY personal gift and wrapping it unconventionally using anything but wrapping paper and tape.
Anna Hankins, a freshman interior design major, was featured with her mother in the episode “Winter Break Baking,” which aired Dec. 3. The mother-daughter duo was tasked with decorating Christmas cookies, as well as assembling and decorating a gingerbread house in 45 minutes.
The Design Network was founded by High Point native and co-owner of Furnitureland South Jason Harris.
The Design Network is a OTT network, designed from the ground up for the new Connected TV era, delivering a perspective on all areas of the home, including organization to landscape design, entertaining and interiors. TDN is designed with a new generation of homeowners in mind — focusing on style, how-to and an education in design choices beyond just the before and after.
* * * *
Grey Rich, a Cary native and sophomore media production and entrepreneurship major at High Point University, always had a passion for space travel, so much so that he made a movie about it. The movie, “Dream, Above and Beyond,” was released on eBay for purchase on Dec. 10 and will be on Amazon in early 2021.
Rich started the “Dream, Above and Beyond” project in October 2018 when he thought it would be a novel. After some thought, Rich favored the idea of producing a feature-length movie.
The movie stars the HPU student talent of Rich, Alec Nava, Daniel Malloy, Isaiah Hardy, James Faircloth and Ben Frondorf, all sophomores. It tells the story about two children, played by Rich and Nava, who dream of going into space. They go above and beyond drastic measures to make those dreams a reality when they secretly place themselves on NASA’s Constellation program that details a mission to the moon.
Rich wrote, directed, produced, filmed, edited and budgeted the 104-minute film. Rich funded about 80% of the film’s budget and received help from friends and family to reach his final goal.
Announcements
Presbyterian Church of the Covenant, at 501 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro, and the College Hill Neighborhood Association are again co-sponsoring a drop-off food drive to benefit the Spartan Open Pantry that serves UNCG students in need.
Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and noon Saturdays, Dec. 12-19, at the church.
Especially needed are: Breakfast cereals; snacks like chips, cookies and crackers; canned fruits and meats; rice; soups; hygiene and toiletry items; laundry products (small sizes); toilet paper and paper towels; feminine hygiene products; and shavers for men and women.
Financial donations are also welcome. Checks can be made to Spartan Open Pantry.
Donors will be invited to toast marshmallows around a fire pit and snack on candy canes.
Last year the church and association collected 733 food and personal hygiene items and $90.
* * * *
Chase Clark, founder of Chase’s Chance, and a junior at Southwest Guilford High School, plans to launch a podcast — The Renaissance Project — on Jan. 7.
Clark sees it as a light, honest, intergenerational movement and conversation outlet where she and others can express life, dreams, love and some hard topics.
Chase's Chance is a nonprofit founded in 2013 with an emphasis on youth locally and internationally.
Sponsors are needed for the podcast; email Chasec7294@gmail.com for more details.
Awards
Patricia Wallace, an “active and resolute advocate” for children at Oak View Elementary School, received the Debby Reynolds Award from The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools.
Annually, the fund presents this award, providing $500 to an educator, counselor or other staff member who actively advocates for children in need. In addition, the award provides the recipient’s school with $700 to be used as needed by the recipient and principal.
Wallace serves as the school’s social worker. Previously she taught there, served as a substitute and a parent.
While fulfilling her duties as the school social worker, Wallace manages a clothing closet, oversees a food pantry, ensures students' physical needs and coordinates the food backpack program for the school. Also, she is the coordinator of Oak View’s Intervention Support Team, leading efforts to provide low-performing students with appropriate interventions to move them toward succeeding in school. As the attendance team leader, Wallace works with families to reduce any barriers they confront in helping their children to school every day.
* * * *
Morehead Elementary School’s Reading Specialist Lisa Woolstrum received the $2,000 Leah Louise B. Tannenbaum Award for Excellence in Reading Instruction from The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools.
The achievement in teaching award consists of $2,000 split over two years and is presented to an outstanding teacher who has developed students' reading skills while fostering a love of reading.
Woolstrum helps her students create a reading log to ensure they read every day in school and at home to parents. Her teaching method continuously evaluates student progress to identify individual weaknesses and strengths, which is helpful to the students, their teachers and parents.
Gifts
Bennett College received a total of $50,000 from Turner Sports/Bleacher Report and Capital One's The Match: Champions for Change charity golf event held Nov. 27.
The event was an effort to "uniquely contribute toward and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion at historically Black colleges and universities."
