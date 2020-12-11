Student Notebook

* * * *

Grey Rich, a Cary native and sophomore media production and entrepreneurship major at High Point University, always had a passion for space travel, so much so that he made a movie about it. The movie, “Dream, Above and Beyond,” was released on eBay for purchase on Dec. 10 and will be on Amazon in early 2021.

Rich started the “Dream, Above and Beyond” project in October 2018 when he thought it would be a novel. After some thought, Rich favored the idea of producing a feature-length movie.

The movie stars the HPU student talent of Rich, Alec Nava, Daniel Malloy, Isaiah Hardy, James Faircloth and Ben Frondorf, all sophomores. It tells the story about two children, played by Rich and Nava, who dream of going into space. They go above and beyond drastic measures to make those dreams a reality when they secretly place themselves on NASA’s Constellation program that details a mission to the moon.

Rich wrote, directed, produced, filmed, edited and budgeted the 104-minute film. Rich funded about 80% of the film’s budget and received help from friends and family to reach his final goal.

