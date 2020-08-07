Fellowships
Grayson Fisher, a sophomore at UNC School of the Arts, has been selected for the Television Academy Foundation’s prestigious 2020 Summer Fellows program.
Fisher, a film major, attended Weaver Academy.
Normally, the Television Academy Foundation’s annual internship program provides 50 paid internships, at Hollywood studios and production companies, to college students nationwide.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the foundation has had to re-imagine its internship program this year offering the 50 students selected from across the country the chance to either intern remotely or enroll as a summer fellow.
The program includes virtual one-on-one visits with professionals in a student’s field of study, online panels with leaders in the television industry and customized seminars covering personal brand building and navigating the job market ahead. Fellows also become life-long members of the foundation’s alumni family giving them access to events and networking opportunities as they build their careers in the industry.
The program includes a series of professional development webinars for students with top industry professionals.
Scholarships
For the 2020-21 academic year, Autobell Car Wash presented 118 of its team members in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $104,750.
Greensboro scholarship recipients are: Abigail Callas and Robyn Ramsey, UNCG; Zackery Parris and Christopher Reed, GTCC; and John Pruette, UNC-Charlotte.
Kyle Watkins of Greensboro, attending Liberty University, received a North Carolina Retail Merchants Association Retail Scholarship of Excellence through NCRMA’s Retail Consumer Alliance Foundation.
Activities
In honor of National Intern Day on July 30, Campus Greensboro honored interns in the city by hosting a virtual event and debuting a video of the 2020 fellows sharing their internship experiences at www.youtube.com/watch?v=hEUO24xSE6Q.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan has made the day Campus Greensboro Day to celebrate college students interning in Greensboro.
The Campus Greensboro Fellows Program is a competitive, 10-week summer program that connects students to paid industry internships. As fellows, students are provided opportunities to build their networks, enhance their professional development, engage in the community and explore Greensboro as a place to thrive as young professionals. For 2020, the Fellows Program has 55 fellows who are interning with 22 different organizations in the city. Most of the fellows interned remotely.
Local companies are encouraged to share photos and videos of their interns on social media using the hashtag #GSOisMyCampus and tag Campus Greensboro (CampusGreensboro).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.