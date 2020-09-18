Student Notebook

Activities
High Point University students, faculty and staff honored the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001, by placing 2,977 American flags in Patriots Plaza. Each of the flags represents one of the people who lost their lives that day.
Each year, the 9/11 Never Forget Project is organized by Young Americans for Freedom where students, faculty and staff gather in Patriots Plaza to place nearly 3,000 American flags in the ground.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Young Americans for Freedom asked members of the HPU family to participate by stopping by the plaza for a moment of reflection.
Ben & Jerry's at Friendly Center in Greensboro is hosting a Democracy Art Competition through Oct. 20. All forms of art are accepted. The theme is democracy and it is open to the contestant's own interpretation.
There are special prizes for all who enter and some grand prizes as well. There are five age categories and the competition is open to all ages.
Winners will be announced in early November and grand prize winners will have their artwork displayed in the shop this winter.
Entries are accepted via Facebook and Instagram with the #primobenjerry handle or via email at anna@iccbenjerry.com.
For information, call 336-856-2178.
The Partnership for Children of Guilford County will conduct a drive-thru registration event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 to allow families to interact with pre-K staff in person from the safety of their cars.
Parents or guardians of incoming pre-K students for the 2020-2021 school year may drive through the parking lot of the Guilford Child Development Central Office at 1200 Arlington St. in Greensboro. Guilford County parents and/or guardians with a child who turned 4 by Aug. 31, 2020, are invited to attend.
NC Pre-K is a free program that provides opportunities for children to learn educational skills, including social-emotional development. During the COVID-19 pandemic, parents have the option to allow their child to do remote learning with NC Pre-K.
This event will offer families the opportunity to complete a NC Pre-K application in either English or Spanish, submit any missing application documents and ask NC Pre-K staff members questions about the program.
For information, call 336-274-5437 or visit www.guilfordchildren.org.
The Enrichment Fund for Guilford County Schools is seeking nominations through Oct. 15 for two awards honoring outstanding teachers or staff members in the school system.
The first award, The Debby Reynolds Award, provides $500 to an educator, counselor or other staff member who advocates for children in need. In addition, the award provides the recipient’s school with $700 that can be used as the recipient and principal choose.
The second award, the Leah Louise B. Tannenbaum Award for Excellence in Reading Instruction, provides $2,000 to an outstanding teacher who has developed students’ reading skills while fostering a love of reading.
For information, visit www.enrichmentfund.org.
