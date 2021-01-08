Student Notebook

Achievers
Four Randolph Community College students recently posted the highest scores in the “Plumbing 1” class and had their tuition reimbursed thanks to Jimmy’s Plumbing & Repair of Archdale. Alex Branson, Jose Martinez, Stephen Cross and Jose Bautista all completed the course and have a chance to further their education in “Plumbing 2,” which starts Monday, Jan. 11.
For information about the plumbing courses at RCC or to register, call 336-633-0268.
Activities
The High Point Friends School community celebrated a successful and safe in-person first half of the school year through its Gratitude Project for the Community. In lieu of the traditional community gathering, parents and families chose to purchase meals for those in need in the community. Through a partnership with J&S Cafeteria, 176 meals and 22 pies were donated. These meals were shared with Open Door Ministries, Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on West Green Drive, Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Southwest Cloverleaf Place (Southside), Westend Ministries and the YWCA.
Middle school students also spearheaded a toy drive for Toys for Tots. They collected more than 100 toys to share with the organization.
Announcements
Art by TJM, at 4815 Fox Chase Road in Greensboro, is offering a number of art classes for adults and children.
For information, call the artist and studio owner, Tracey J. Marshall, at 336-209-5539 or visit www.artbytjm.com.
* * * *
The Guilford County Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will take place at Simkins Elementary School, 3511 E. Lee St. in Greensboro.
The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
Members of the public are invited to participate in the public comments portion of the meeting by sending an email to boardofed@gcsnc.com with the subject line "Public Comments, 01/12/2021" by 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Scholarships
The Randolph Community College Foundation will award RCC scholarships to five high school seniors in Randolph County in 2021 through its Presidential Scholars program.
The application deadline is Feb. 19.
High school seniors who live in Randolph County and attend a Randolph County public, private or home school, may apply.
For information, email Institutional Advancement Specialist Kirsten Stovall at kfstovall@randolph.edu or call 336-633-0295.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.