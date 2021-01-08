Student Notebook

Achievers

Four Randolph Community College students recently posted the highest scores in the “Plumbing 1” class and had their tuition reimbursed thanks to Jimmy’s Plumbing & Repair of Archdale. Alex Branson, Jose Martinez, Stephen Cross and Jose Bautista all completed the course and have a chance to further their education in “Plumbing 2,” which starts Monday, Jan. 11.

For information about the plumbing courses at RCC or to register, call 336-633-0268.

Activities

The High Point Friends School community celebrated a successful and safe in-person first half of the school year through its Gratitude Project for the Community. In lieu of the traditional community gathering, parents and families chose to purchase meals for those in need in the community. Through a partnership with J&S Cafeteria, 176 meals and 22 pies were donated. These meals were shared with Open Door Ministries, Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on West Green Drive, Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club on Southwest Cloverleaf Place (Southside), Westend Ministries and the YWCA.

Middle school students also spearheaded a toy drive for Toys for Tots. They collected more than 100 toys to share with the organization.