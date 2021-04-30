Student Notebook

Achievers
N.C. Rep. Kathy Manning has announced the winners of the 6th District Congressional Art Competition. The first-, second- and third-place winners had their artwork displayed at GreenHill Gallery in Greensboro during a congratulatory reception hosted by Manning on April 23. The artwork will on display through May 2.
Winners are:
First place, Alijah Jones, Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, “Shift”, acrylic, ink
Second place, Zoe Wen, Greensboro Day School, “An Unusual Tour”, photography
Third place, Payton Wagner, Greensboro Day School, “Self-portrait”, watercolor.
Announcements
North Carolina’s largest Head Start/Early Head Start program, Guilford Child Development, will expand its nationally recognized Early Head Start services to Rockingham County by mid-year, with a multifaceted child development and family services program to 116 underserved children at a critical time in their development.
“We will be supporting the development of young children ages 0-3 and their families, providing them with home visitation and center-based preschool programs that promote integrated educational skills needed to succeed in school and in life,” said Maria Layne-Stevens, GCD chief executive officer, explaining that the program “fills a critical gap in Rockingham County’s early child development services.”
Layne-Stevens stressed the comprehensive EHS program engages and recognizes parents as their child’s first and most important teacher by offering services to the whole family. “Research confirms that 80% of a child’s brain development occurs by the age of 3 and 90% by age 5,” she said.
When the program debuts in the coming months, it will be branded as a Rockingham endeavor, whose methods and outcomes have received the support and partnership of Rockingham County Schools, Rockingham County Partnership for Children and other community partners.
* * * *
The 9th annual High Point University Research and Creativity Symposium (High-PURCS) runs until May 3. Held in a virtual format, students present research on topics that range from biology to visual art.
The symposium features 114 students who were mentored by 42 faculty from 20 different fields at High Point University’s academic schools. These types of experiences and learning opportunities emphasize students’ knowledge and life skills that employer’s value.
Billy Mathias, a junior majoring in neuroscience, won the Scholarly Interdisciplinary Research Grant for his project “Mu Opioid receptor signaling in Neurofibromatosis Type 1.” He will conduct research with Robert Coover and Scott Hemby in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy. He is the third recipient of this grant.
Heather Simmons, a senior education major, received best oral presentation for her project titled “A Review of the Education and Diagnosis of English Language.” Her mentor was Sarah Vess, associate dean of the Stout School of Education.
Taylor Lynch, a sophomore computer science major, was awarded the best poster presentation for her project, “Measuring System Utilization During a SlowLoris Laboratory.” Her mentor was Jason Pittman, associate professor of computer science.
Victoria Romero, senior media production major, was presented the best creative arts presentation for her project “Autumn’s Song Music Video.” Joe Michaels, HPU’s Broadcaster in Residence, served as her mentor.
Kenzie DeLongis, Harris Goldstein, Lexi Jack, Keilah Moore, Anastazia Novembre and Hannah Wilhite were recognized with certificates and medallions as research apprentices.
The link to this event is https://symposium.foragerone.com/high-purcs2021.
Awards
High Point University honored outstanding student achievements in the classroom, on campus and in the community during a Virtual Honors Day ceremony April 20.
Among the awards, four standout students received University Awards for their research, community service, leadership and positive impact: Grace George, University Achievement Award; Sam Carr, University Leadership Award; Brooke Smith, University Service Award; and Sydney Sullivan, University Citizenship Award.
* * * *
The 2020 edition of High Point University’s literary magazine, “Apogee,” won Best in Show along with three other awards at the North Carolina Media Association Conference held virtually in February. NCMA aims at supporting and encouraging college media operations on public and private university and college campuses.
The student editors-in-chief of the winning issue were Raegan Thomas and Meagan Pusser, both 2020 graduates. The issue was released last spring showing their perseverance in working through the pandemic. The magazine received Best of Show in this year’s annual competition and received three other awards:
Pusser, an English major, earned first place in nonfiction for her piece, “My Side of the White Line.”
Corrie Bruce, an English major who graduated in December 2020, received honorable mention in poetry for her piece, “Aubade.”
Cassidy Mikel, a senior graphic design major, won second place for her two-page spread for Thomas’ poem, “Gran.”
Honors
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Lynda Matheny of Greensboro, Molly Smith of High Point and Amanda Cashwell of Kernersville, all at UNC-Wilmington; Ethan Angell and Candace Jacobs, both of Kernersville, at East Carolina University; and Charlotte Hill of Kernersville at UNC-Charlotte.
* * * *
The Westchester Country Day School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted 32 new members during a ceremony on April 20: Madalyn Adams, Connor Apple, Cleveland Armentrout, Josh Bayne, Grayson Boyette, Jordan Bradley, Bo Brigman, Olivia Cecil, Lulu Culler, Emma Engle, Henry Erikson, Caroline Griffith, Duncan Grimes, Aydin Hall, Caleb Hammond, Lucy Larkin Heard, Cruz Hesling, Jacob Johnson, Trey Johnson, Quinto Keomalaythong, Julia Kepley, Jonah Keshguerian, Dru Lassiter, Skylar Manning, Madeline McWhorter, Anna Beth Merritt, Priya Parikh, Nati Roberts, Aliana Schwartz, Sofie Stofferis, Ruhan Upadhyaya and Evan Walters.
* * * *
Greensboro College’s chapter of the Delta Mu Delta honor society in business has inducted eight new members. They are: William Curry, Olivia Davidson, Caitlin Nicole Maxwell, Emily Navpanahi, Brian Pulliam, Zane Michael Smith, Lexia Jade Wingler and Nicole Wood.
To be eligible for induction, undergraduates must have completed at least one-half of the work required for the degree with a cumulative average grade record of one quarter (0.25) of a step above a B, or better, and must be in the top 20 percent of their college class in cumulative average grades.
* * * *
Anika Ames of Greensboro and Lindsey Mann of Summerfield were inducted into the University of Alabama Mortar Board Hypatia Chapter.
Mortar Board is a premier national honor society for men and women, based on leadership, scholarship and service. It is one of the highest honors that can be granted to seniors. Members must display outstanding dedication to service and leadership. The University of Alabama’s Hypatia Chapter is one of the oldest chapters in the nation.
Scholarships
Five Randolph County high school students have been chosen in a competitive process as Presidential Scholars at Randolph Community College for the 2021-2022 school year. Homeschool student Anna Baynes, Destiny Spencer from Eastern Randolph High School, Carrie Johnson from Fayetteville Street Christian School, Kassandra Ciriza Monreal from Southwestern Randolph High School and Alyssa Cross from Trinity High School will receive a two-year RCC scholarship through the Presidential Scholars program funded by the Randolph Community College Foundation.
RCC Presidential Scholars receive a $2,500 scholarship for their first year of study ($1,250 for fall and $1,250 for spring) that is renewable for their second year of study. The students have the opportunity to serve as ambassadors for the college, and meet regularly with President Robert Shackleford.
* * * *
The Eugene Corrigan-Bradley Faircloth Triad Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, celebrating its 30th anniversary, honored 29 Triad high school scholar-athletes this year.
Each scholar-athlete will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship to use toward tuition at the college of their choice.
Local students include: Taylor Alston, Southern Guilford; Aaron Berry, Western Guilford; Sincere Burnette, Grimsley; Jalen Fairley, Southeast Guilford; Kaleb Gardner, Northeast Guilford; Nicholas Glasgow, Ragsdale; AJ Herndon, Andrews; Maurice Jones, Southwest Guilford; Elijah Kennedy, High Point Central; Gunner Lattimore, Smith; Will Lenard, Northern Guilford; Jayson Royster, Eastern Guilford; Micah Salmon, Northwest Guilford; Eric Webb, Page; and Boateng Woodson, Dudley.
For information, visit Corriganfaircloth.org.
* * * *
Haircare brands Royal Oils by Head & Shoulders and Gold Series from Pantene have announced the 11 recipients, including N.C. A&T students Robynn Harrison and Destiny Jones, of the inaugural Rooted in Science Scholarship. The scholarships were awarded to Black women pursuing a degree in STEM fields at HBCUs and United Negro College Fund-member schools.
The recipients of the scholarship, in partnership with CVS, will each receive up to $5,000 a year for up to two years for expenses associated with pursuing their degree. This summer, together with CVS and UNCF, P&G will kick off round two of the program and award up to $200,000 more in scholarships to Black women pursuing a degree in STEM subjects at HBCUs and UNCF-member schools.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.