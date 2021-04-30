Student Notebook

Layne-Stevens stressed the comprehensive EHS program engages and recognizes parents as their child’s first and most important teacher by offering services to the whole family. “Research confirms that 80% of a child’s brain development occurs by the age of 3 and 90% by age 5,” she said.

When the program debuts in the coming months, it will be branded as a Rockingham endeavor, whose methods and outcomes have received the support and partnership of Rockingham County Schools, Rockingham County Partnership for Children and other community partners.

The 9th annual High Point University Research and Creativity Symposium (High-PURCS) runs until May 3. Held in a virtual format, students present research on topics that range from biology to visual art.

The symposium features 114 students who were mentored by 42 faculty from 20 different fields at High Point University’s academic schools. These types of experiences and learning opportunities emphasize students’ knowledge and life skills that employer’s value.