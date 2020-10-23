 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Student Notebook
0 comments

Student Notebook

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Announcements

High Point University’s department of physical therapy will host its fourth annual Halloween Family 5K Fun Run and Walk virtually Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to raise money for the HPU physical therapy student scholarship fund. To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/physicaltherapy.

Participants are encouraged to race anywhere they choose and wear costumes. Prizes will be given to best costume and best time.

Honors

Phi Beta Kappa has inducted 194 UNC-Chapel Hill students as new members.

Local students include: Alice Blaire Bennett, Joseph William Coggin, David Alexander Garrett, Savannah Layne Newton and David Burns Woodlief, all of Greensboro; Grace Lane Fulton Henley and Brian Deane Taylor, both of High Point; Steven Yikun Chen of Oak Ridge; Wyatt Andrew Newsome of Reidsville; and Andrew Blake Halcomb of Trinity.

Scholarships

Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School has announced the following scholarship nominations: Morehead-Cain Scholarship for UNC-Chapel Hill, Katie Dasher and Nicole Hill; Park Scholarship for N.C. State, Charlotte Curri and Adrianna Dioli; Roberston Scholarship for Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill, Bobby Peters and Sunita Agarwala; Presidential Scholarship for Villanova University, Isabella Teza; and Jefferson Scholarship for University of Virginia, Sunita Agarwala.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does melatonin really help COVID-19 recovery?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News