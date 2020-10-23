Student Notebook

Announcements
High Point University’s department of physical therapy will host its fourth annual Halloween Family 5K Fun Run and Walk virtually Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to raise money for the HPU physical therapy student scholarship fund. To register, visit www.highpoint.edu/physicaltherapy.
Participants are encouraged to race anywhere they choose and wear costumes. Prizes will be given to best costume and best time.
Honors
Phi Beta Kappa has inducted 194 UNC-Chapel Hill students as new members.
Local students include: Alice Blaire Bennett, Joseph William Coggin, David Alexander Garrett, Savannah Layne Newton and David Burns Woodlief, all of Greensboro; Grace Lane Fulton Henley and Brian Deane Taylor, both of High Point; Steven Yikun Chen of Oak Ridge; Wyatt Andrew Newsome of Reidsville; and Andrew Blake Halcomb of Trinity.
Scholarships
Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School has announced the following scholarship nominations: Morehead-Cain Scholarship for UNC-Chapel Hill, Katie Dasher and Nicole Hill; Park Scholarship for N.C. State, Charlotte Curri and Adrianna Dioli; Roberston Scholarship for Duke University and UNC-Chapel Hill, Bobby Peters and Sunita Agarwala; Presidential Scholarship for Villanova University, Isabella Teza; and Jefferson Scholarship for University of Virginia, Sunita Agarwala.
