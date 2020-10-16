Student Notebook

Activities
The Eastern Guilford High School cheerleading team launched Cats Care with the mission to serve the community with various projects.
In September, the team asked for donations of boxes containing coloring pencils, books, bubbles, stuffed animals and more. They received enough items to create 105 boxes for children in need.
The boxes will be donated to local hospitals and the Ronald McDonald house in Winston-Salem. The team is now working on a project focused on domestic violence awareness.
Students in the newly launched entrepreneurial problem-solving course at Greensboro Day School completed their first project at Kontoor Brands, parent company to the Lee and Wrangler brands, earlier this week. Kontoor Brands leaders were on hand to listen to the students’ ideas for celebrating the 100th birthday of Lee Jeans icon, Buddy Lee. Students also shared creative marketing strategies to attract Generation Z to the Lee Jeans brand.
Student ideas included a virtual birthday celebration for “Buddy Lee,” the Lee Jeans original doll, a shoe collaboration, a new diverse doll collection for “Buddy Lee” and purpose-driven marketing ideas.
Greensboro Day School opened for on-campus learning Aug. 19 following an extensive safety plan to prepare the campus for a safe return. Since then, GDS has reported one positive case from the student and employee community. The school is using tents, outdoor furniture, Swivl technology for students who choose to learn from home and a new air filtration system to keep the indoor air safe. Additionally, students sit 6 feet apart in all classes, are required to wear masks when indoors and complete daily COVID screenings.
Students in High Point University’s department of physician assistant studies program celebrated National PA Week by thanking area professionals.
Each year from Oct. 6-12, HPU graduate students take part in National PA Week with various activities. Emily Barr, an HPU physician assistant student, helped organize this year’s week of activities.
During the week, students were busy writing thank-you notes and packaging gift bags for PA preceptors in the area. They packed more than 100 bags and delivered them across the Triad.
Other activities included hosting a breakfast for faculty, staff and students, handing out PA week T-shirts, hosting a lunch for faculty and staff, and photo contests.
Announcements
Tickets for Winter Wonderlights at the Greensboro Science Center are available for purchase and range from $12 to $24 per person, with children ages 2 and younger receiving free admission.
The experience will open Nov. 6 and close Jan. 3.
For information, visit greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.
UNCG second-year museum studies students hosted a virtual panel discussion Oct. 13 on the 20th-century experiences of African American residents and visitors to the city.
The discussion, which featured three experts, precedes the opening of the students' virtual exhibit at the Historic Magnolia House.
The students hosted the panel to generate interest in the upcoming exhibit and discuss the African American experiences and communities of the city's past and present.
The Magnolia House at 442 Gorrell St. was among businesses listed in The Green Book.
Published between 1936 and 1966, this book gave a state-by-state listing of safe places where Black people could dine, patronize and stay overnight while traveling through the segregated South.
The Magnolia is listed on page 44 of the 1955 edition.
The exhibit will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 24 via Zoom. To register, visit www.thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org/events/uncg-virtual-exhibit-opening/.
Triad Goodwill is partnering with TransTech of Newton to offer a four-week long, commercial driver’s license training program at the nonprofit's career center at 1235 S. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The program’s cost is $2,875 and it includes a physical examination and drug screening, as well as the skills exam at the end of the program. TransTech has partnered with multiple agencies to provide sponsorship opportunities to students who qualify. Students only need to pay for the driving permit and license upon passing the exam.
To register, call 828-464-8001. The recruiting team works with students to sign up and will review qualifications for sponsorship opportunities.
UNCG’s University Libraries will host award-winning novelist and essayist Laila Lalami for a virtual author talk at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Omar Ali, dean of UNCG’s Lloyd International Honors College and professor of global and comparative African diaspora history, will moderate. The interview will include discussions on Lalami’s collection of work and latest publication, “Conditional Citizens.”
This presentation is in collaboration with Greensboro Bound Literary Festival; a two-year partnership that began with “An Evening with Zadie Smith” at last year’s festival.
To register for this free event, visit https://go.uncg.edu/lailalalami.
Awards
The N.C. Museum of History recognized the Palmer Pirates from Charlotte Hawkins Brown Museum and Historic Site as winners of the Tar Heel Junior Historian Association's History in Action Award.
The group was recognized for its research of the plants and flowers that would have been found outside Brown's home in her time.
Sunny Licklider won first place in the individual photography contest in the intermediate division for her White Furniture Company entry; she also won second place in the THJH Magazine Article Contest in the intermediate division for her Fall 2020 Prompt entry. Christopher McCorvey won second place in the exhibit/visual art contest in the intermediate division for his Canary Cottage entry.
Fellowships
Ellis Torrance, a doctoral candidate in Louis-Marie Bobay’s research group at UNCG, has received a Department of Energy Computational Science Graduate Fellowship to support her environmental health science research.
Torrance is among the 5% of applicants chosen for the fellowship this year.
Fellows receive full tuition and fees plus an annual stipend and academic allowance, renewable for up to four years. In return, they must complete courses in a scientific or engineering discipline plus computer science and applied mathematics. They also must conduct research at one of 21 DOE laboratories or sites across the country on a three-month practicum.
For more information on the DOE CSGF, contact the Krell Institute at 515-956-3696 or visit www.krellinst.org/csgf.
