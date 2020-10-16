Student Notebook

Activities

The Eastern Guilford High School cheerleading team launched Cats Care with the mission to serve the community with various projects.

In September, the team asked for donations of boxes containing coloring pencils, books, bubbles, stuffed animals and more. They received enough items to create 105 boxes for children in need.

The boxes will be donated to local hospitals and the Ronald McDonald house in Winston-Salem. The team is now working on a project focused on domestic violence awareness.

* * * *

Students in the newly launched entrepreneurial problem-solving course at Greensboro Day School completed their first project at Kontoor Brands, parent company to the Lee and Wrangler brands, earlier this week. Kontoor Brands leaders were on hand to listen to the students’ ideas for celebrating the 100th birthday of Lee Jeans icon, Buddy Lee. Students also shared creative marketing strategies to attract Generation Z to the Lee Jeans brand.

Student ideas included a virtual birthday celebration for “Buddy Lee,” the Lee Jeans original doll, a shoe collaboration, a new diverse doll collection for “Buddy Lee” and purpose-driven marketing ideas.