Student Notebook

Activities
iAlign Dance Company partnered with local, professional technical companies to clean and refurbish used (and new) laptops for distribution to disadvantaged Guilford County Schools students.
Billed the Laptop Give-in, anyone who has an old or new laptop can give that laptop to help a student in need. It caught the attention of celebrity cook and author Rachael Ray who invited the dance company’s owner, Brittany Williams, to talk on “Rachael Ray,” the syndicated daily talk and lifestyle television program hosted by Ray.
Much to Williams’ surprise during the show, North Carolina tech giant Lenovo donated 100 new laptops to the cause. Ray’s show arranged for the gift from Lenovo.
The laptops were recently distributed to students on a waiting list.
There are still more than 2,000 students on a waiting list. To help, visit www.ialigndance.com/laptop-give-in.
* * * *
High Point University continued its tradition Feb. 25 of planting trees.
Members of HPU’s Campus Enhancement team donated and planted five trees to High Point’s Keep High Point Beautiful organization, a group dedicated to beautifying the city.
Each year to honor North Carolina Abor Day, HPU’s Campus Enhancement team plants one tree at a local elementary school and engages students in the planting process. The pandemic prevented that from happening this year, but HPU staff and students found a way to continue to honor Arbor Day, a holiday dedicated to tree planting and increasing the awareness of the importance of trees.
The three redbud and two dogwood trees are now visible to drivers on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in High Point.
* * * *
A group of communication students won first place in the High Point University Communications Fellows’ “Building Bridges” film competition. Nicholas Masalleras, Spencer Cook, Drew Dacey, Brittany Secraw and Ben Frondorf created, filmed and wrote the documentary “Empty Sanctuary.”
The students interviewed nearly a dozen different experts, pastors and congregation members about how COVID-19 is affecting churches, and what the future looks like for the church.
“I’m excited that High Point University will be screening our film this semester,” says Masalleras. “It’ll be a great time to invite our friends and classmates to join us and get to watch and experience our documentary. We also intend to submit to film festivals around the country and globe after HPU screens our film. We’ll use the feedback from the HPU screening to adjust our documentary and make it even better. We really want people to see that churches are struggling right now, but that their creativity and dedication is so inspiring to others.”
Announcements
Thousands of North Carolina parents with school-age children will soon begin receiving additional assistance to purchase food through the Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer program, or P-EBT, which has been renewed for the 2020-21 school year. The federally funded program, which is administered in North Carolina by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with the Department of Public Instruction, was launched with school closures last spring.
The P-EBT program helps families purchase food for children whose access to free and reduced-price meals at school has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program provides a benefit on an EBT card that can be used to buy food at authorized food and grocery retailers, including most major grocery stores.
Eligibility for the program largely mirrors the requirements for the National School Lunch Program — school participation and family income thresholds — but to qualify for the P-EBT benefit, students must also meet a remote-instruction requirement during each month of eligibility. The per-child benefit will vary depending on the number of days spent in remote learning, with students who’ve been learning remotely for the majority of each month receiving the maximum amount.
While the P-EBT program is intended to fill the gap for students learning remotely who would otherwise receive free or reduced-price meals at school, DPI School Nutrition Director Lynn Harvey notes that schools will continue to provide meals to all children 18 years old and younger, regardless of income eligibility, through the end of June, because of federal waivers.
For information, visit www.ncdhhs.gov/PEBT.
* * * *
Triad Math and Science Academy Elementary School is planning a new addition at 512 Industrial Ave. in Greensboro. Known as MasTec Advanced Technologies, it’s 2.07 acres with a 10,700-square-foot brick office building. It is directly adjacent to the existing campus at 600 Industrial Ave. The project will cost approximately $2 million and be funded through tax-exempt bonds.
The brick building will be renovated to host five high-tech classrooms, five offices and a new multi-purpose room with a stage. It will also host a SmartLab to help students to develop problem-solving skills, critical thinking, collaboration, creativity and design principles. There will be a 2,400-square-foot playground for for recess and 91 parking spots with a charging stations.
Triad Elementary School was established in 2008 and currently serves 600 students in kindergarten through fifth grades at the existing campus.
The school is a part of TMSA Public Charter Schools, along with Cary’s Triangle Math and Science Academy and Charlotte’s Queen City STEM School. TMSA schools serve more than 3,000 students for the current school year.
* * * *
High Point University’s Stout School of Education will continue its annual tradition of offering children in kindergarten through sixth grades a chance to participate in several STEM experiments over the summer.
This summer’s “Come Build with Us: STEM Camp in a Box” will be held virtually beginning June 22. Parents are encouraged to register their children by filling out the registration form at tinyurl.com/yehehcta by May 1. The cost is $150.
This year, each participant will receive age-appropriate materials for 20 activities, a T-shirt, a lab coat, goggles and information to access videos and how-to tutorials. Each year, the summer camp culminates with a rocket launch. Participants will receive materials to build a rocket and be invited back to HPU’s campus in August for the launch.
* * * *
High Point University has welcomed William E. Kennard, formerly U.S. ambassador to the European Union and the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, as HPU’s Global Leader in Residence.
He currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors of AT&T. He also serves on the boards of Yale University, MetLife and Ford Motor Company.
Honors
Anna Harvey of High Point was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Harvey was initiated at University of South Alabama.
