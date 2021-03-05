Student Notebook

The three redbud and two dogwood trees are now visible to drivers on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in High Point.

A group of communication students won first place in the High Point University Communications Fellows’ “Building Bridges” film competition. Nicholas Masalleras, Spencer Cook, Drew Dacey, Brittany Secraw and Ben Frondorf created, filmed and wrote the documentary “Empty Sanctuary.”

The students interviewed nearly a dozen different experts, pastors and congregation members about how COVID-19 is affecting churches, and what the future looks like for the church.

“I’m excited that High Point University will be screening our film this semester,” says Masalleras. “It’ll be a great time to invite our friends and classmates to join us and get to watch and experience our documentary. We also intend to submit to film festivals around the country and globe after HPU screens our film. We’ll use the feedback from the HPU screening to adjust our documentary and make it even better. We really want people to see that churches are struggling right now, but that their creativity and dedication is so inspiring to others.”

