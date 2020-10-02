Student Notebook

Because the lab is self-driven, attendees can drop by any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and leave at their convenience.

For information, call 336-328-1750.

* * * *

High Point University professors and students will host free professional writing workshops for women in the High Point community beginning Oct. 15. Every class will be held at St. Stephen AME Zion Church at 1012 Leonard Ave. in High Point.

HPU and St. Stephen AME Zion Church received a $20,000 Women in Motion grant to host the workshop series and create a resource room at the church where community members will be able to access technology to aid in job searches. The workshops will help women in the community grow professionally by helping with resume and cover letter writing, applying for jobs, interviewing and other areas, including a free optional session on managing personal finances.

Masks will be required and provided if registrants do not have one. Free childcare for children ages 5 and older by background-checked caretakers will be available during all sessions if needed. Masks are also required for all attending children. A light meal will be provided at all workshops for registrants and children present.