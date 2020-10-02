Student Notebook

Achievers
The UNCG athletics department achieved its goal of having 100% of its student-athletes who are eligible to vote register for the Nov. 3 election. Overall, 206 UNCG student-athletes registered from all 17 programs.
The national Student-Athlete Advisory Committee has encouraged student-athletes to exercise their right to vote during a tumultuous time in America.
Following the NCAA’s lead, UNCG director of athletics Kim Record announced recently that there would be no athletic-related activities on Election Day.
UNCG’s SAAC will encourage students to post photos with the hashtag #letsgoVote on social media with their sealed mail-in or absentee ballot.
* * * *
Joey Clampett and Bobby Peters, seniors at Bishop McGuinness High School, have both been named Commended Students in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. Commended students placed among the top scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
Activities
Fifty top students from HBCUs from across the country, including N.C. A&T, will virtually participate Oct. 8-11 in an entrepreneurship competition in Reston, Va., to become Ally Bank’s next Moguls in the Making.
The students will develop and pitch a comprehensive business plan, tailored to various industries, for supporting economic mobility. Three winning teams will receive prizes, including scholarships and internships, when a panel of judges selects them as Moguls in the Making.
Announcements
Elsewhere will offer a virtual puppet show featuring Poncili Creación from 5 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 2, via Zoom. The show is suitable for all ages.
Poncili Creación is a Puerto Rican group that generates performance and audio-visual experiences that sprout from its interactive sculptures the group calls objects.
To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfRHiUvZV-ksfnvQYgUmY7auizY4uAypPhX0aHGT0ShWzr-Lw/viewform.
The museum will also offer a book drive and book swap from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today, Oct. 2, at 606 S. Elm St. in Greensboro.
This is an in-person event suitable for all ages. Face coverings are required.
April Parker, the museum's creative catalyst fellow, is hosting the event in partnership with B.A.B.Y, Books and Black Youth: Uncaged Youth Reading Project.
Residents are encouraged to donate new and gently used books, particularly books written by and/or featuring people of color as well as young adult texts.
For information, call 336-907-3271.
* * * *
Because their traditional elementary pumpkin patch field trips have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Wesleyan Christian Academy will hold its first fall festival Oct. 9.
Children in pre-K through sixth grades will enjoy a pumpkin patch, hayrides, games, activities and more throughout the day in 45-minute increments to social distance properly.
Children in third and fourth grades will picnic on the field and elementary students will watch fall-themed movies in the classroom and participate in crafts.
Wesleyan families may purchase pumpkins between 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9. Face coverings are required.
The pumpkin patch will be open to the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 10. Face coverings are required.
Oct. 14 is the rain date.
For information, call 336-207-0122.
* * * *
Randolph Community College is offering a new “Employability Skills Lab,” beginning Oct. 19 at the Archdale Center, 110 Park Drive.
The free lab will provide individualized training and assessments, along with career planning, job readiness instruction, searches for jobs and other resources on the internet, professional development, and basic computer operation to complete employment related forms such as resumés, cover letters and applications.
Because the lab is self-driven, attendees can drop by any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and leave at their convenience.
For information, call 336-328-1750.
* * * *
High Point University professors and students will host free professional writing workshops for women in the High Point community beginning Oct. 15. Every class will be held at St. Stephen AME Zion Church at 1012 Leonard Ave. in High Point.
HPU and St. Stephen AME Zion Church received a $20,000 Women in Motion grant to host the workshop series and create a resource room at the church where community members will be able to access technology to aid in job searches. The workshops will help women in the community grow professionally by helping with resume and cover letter writing, applying for jobs, interviewing and other areas, including a free optional session on managing personal finances.
Masks will be required and provided if registrants do not have one. Free childcare for children ages 5 and older by background-checked caretakers will be available during all sessions if needed. Masks are also required for all attending children. A light meal will be provided at all workshops for registrants and children present.
Upcoming workshops:
- Communicating Your Skills - Cover Letters 101: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 15
- Telling Your Professional Story - Resumes 101: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 22
- Communicating Your Skills - LinkedIn 101: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29
- Applying for Jobs Online 101: 12:15-1:30 p.m. Nov. 4
- Interviewing and Negotiation Skills 101: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 5
- Applying for Jobs Online 101: 12:15-1:30 p.m. Nov. 11
- Feedback on Your Job Materials & Optional Managing Personal Finances 101: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 12
Registration is required; email sual1019@yahoo.com or call 336-883-0414.
* * * *
The Liberty Public Library will offer a Halloween event suitable for all ages from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31 at Freedom Park, 800 Hamilton Drive in Liberty.
There will be a ghoul race, a graveyard obstacle course and a Halloween craft. The library will offer books and candy.
For information, call 336-622-4605.
* * * *
UNCG will welcome Joe Palca, an award-winning NPR science correspondent, for a Zoom talk, “Once Upon a Time: Telling Stories about Science.” The talk is set for 3 p.m. Oct. 20.
Palca has covered a range of science topics — from biomedical research to astronomy — during his journalistic career at NPR, CBS, Nature and Science Magazine.
Following the event will be several question and answer sessions for students, community members, faculty and administrators.
Learn more and register at aas.uncg.edu/joepalca.
* * * *
UNCG's Homecoming, virtual this year, is set for Oct. 19-24.
To see the schedule, visit https://homecoming.uncg.edu/2020-schedule-of-events/.
For information, email alumni@uncg.edu.
Donations
The Truist Foundation recently donated $50,000 to Guilford Education Alliance to purchase laptops for Guilford County Schools students.
Approximately 66% of GCS students live in low-income households and often don’t have adequate access to technology. The existing technology gap became an emergency when schools turned to remote learning in March due to the pandemic.
On Aug. 17, the GCS 2020-2021 school year started with remote instruction for the first nine weeks, and GCS estimated that about 5,000 Guilford County Schools students still needed a device. The district has ordered more than 79,000 new devices, nearly enough for every student, teacher and instructional support staff member. GCS estimates they will still need an additional 3,900 laptops to truly become a one-to-one district.
Grants
Bennett College has been awarded a $50,000 unrestricted grant from the United Methodist Women organization. Bennett is one of nearly 90 UMW-related National Mission Institutions, and one of seven colleges among the national institutions supported by the UMW.
While the UMW has annually funded scholarships at Bennett for many years, this grant represents a substantial increase over the UMW’s previous support for the college.
Scholarships
Randolph Community College student Cameron Jackson was presented with the third annual Waymon C. Martin Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship during a ceremony Sept. 22.
Jackson, a Southwestern Randolph High School graduate, is on track to earn a college transfer degree at RCC, hoping to then study computer engineering at N.C. State.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!