Student Notebook

Funded by the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, the learning components include interpretive signs describing the woodland forest, the value of wildlife corridors and the role riparian forests play in water quality. Signs will feature QR codes with links to further online learning. Three interactive displays will allow for data collection and measurement of temperature, rainfall, wind direction and elevation level with textual explanations that place these measures within the context of wildlife and ecosystem sustainability. MSPS students will help name the trail and create a logo, trail map and guide.

Scholarships

Macy Lewis of Burlington was recently honored with the Dr. W.R. Cramer Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry. The scholarship goes to a student with a competitive GPA, Optometry Admission Test score and admissions interview, and who exhibits leadership and communication skills. It comes with a $5,000 per year monetary award.

Lewis is the daughter of Allison and Bart Lewis and the granddaughter of LaVaughn and Ray Lewis and Sue and Joe Branson. She is a graduate of Williams High School and UNC-Chapel Hill.

* * * *