Student Notebook

Achievers
High Point University students Liz Cabrera, Laylah Welch, Meaghan Robinson, Candyce Sturgeon and Mackenzie Crow published research that was featured in Genes, an open access journal from Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute.
Their research explores cryopreservation, which is the process that preserves organelles, cells and tissues through low temperatures and the freeze-thaw response in yeast. The students focused mainly on the methods and results in the baker’s yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.
The review-based research, titled “Cryopreservation and the Freeze-Thaw Stress Response in Yeast,” is important to human and medical biology because yeast cells can be utilized as models for cells in humans.
“Understanding potential cryopreservation effects toward yeast can give insight on how the process could affect human cells that need to be preserved for a period of time throughout a study or for therapeutic applications,” says Cabrera.
* * * *
Chasen Jeffries, a 2019 High Point University graduate, published the article “Spartan Austerity and Bribery” in the Columbia Journal of Undergraduate History.
Jeffries learned that popular perception of ancient Sparta is that of a belligerent polis, or community, with austere men and an invincible army. But according to Xenophon, a Greek philosopher, Spartan ideals of austerity, equality and honor declined especially during the Peloponnesian War. Jeffries research confirms Xenophon’s theory of decline using information from historians such as Herodotus and Thucydides that document Spartan corruption and bribery. Although there is evidence of corruption from the earliest sources on Spartan history, it became more widespread, both on campaign and within Sparta, during the fifth century.
Jeffries presented his research at two conferences, the State of North Carolina Undergraduate Research last November and Creativity Symposium and the American Historical Association in January.
Announcements
The High Point University Wind Ensemble will present a concert, “Earth Song,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Community members can access the livestreamed concerts at www.highpoint.edu/live. The performance features music that celebrates the natural beauty of the planet.
* * * *
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point is providing funds to purchase 100 laptops to be distributed among five nonprofits that are opening student enrichment centers in High Point.
The nonprofits that will receive devices include Communities in Schools – High Point, YWCA, YMCA, D-Up and the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club.
Enrichment centers are open to students in first through eighth grades and are designed to assist families with both remote learning and childcare.
GEA’s local affiliate, the High Point Schools Partnership, will work directly with the designated nonprofits in High Point and GEA’s laptop provider to get the computers into the enrichment centers.
* * * *
The Music Academy of North Carolina wants the community to learn more about its mission and its people by holding a virtual event, "The Music Inside Us All," at noon Dec. 8 and at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and Jan. 12.
The free event will last about 30 minutes. Viewers will hear music from students and faculty and stories about how the nonprofit is making a difference in their lives.
For information, call 336-379-8748 or email sfoley_davis@musicacademync.org.
Grants
UNCG’s Moss Street Partnership School was awarded a $15,000 N.C. Schools Go Outside grant to build an on-campus learning center in the form of a half-mile learning trail. Construction on the trail began in early November.
Funded by the N.C. Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council, the learning components include interpretive signs describing the woodland forest, the value of wildlife corridors and the role riparian forests play in water quality. Signs will feature QR codes with links to further online learning. Three interactive displays will allow for data collection and measurement of temperature, rainfall, wind direction and elevation level with textual explanations that place these measures within the context of wildlife and ecosystem sustainability. MSPS students will help name the trail and create a logo, trail map and guide.
Scholarships
Macy Lewis of Burlington was recently honored with the Dr. W.R. Cramer Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry. The scholarship goes to a student with a competitive GPA, Optometry Admission Test score and admissions interview, and who exhibits leadership and communication skills. It comes with a $5,000 per year monetary award.
Lewis is the daughter of Allison and Bart Lewis and the granddaughter of LaVaughn and Ray Lewis and Sue and Joe Branson. She is a graduate of Williams High School and UNC-Chapel Hill.
* * * *
High Point University recently received a $1 million gift to support students in the Stout School of Education from two alumni and longtime educators — Jim Surratt and his wife, Liz. Jim and Liz, of Austin, Texas, established the Surratt Scholarship to help support a special education major from each academic class who intends to pursue a career path working with children who have autism spectrum disorder or similar communication disabilities.
In addition to the scholarship, the Dr. James E. Surratt Outstanding School of Education Doctoral Student Award will be presented annually to honor a doctoral student from HPU’s Stout School of Education who displays exceptional leadership skills.
Jim and Liz met while they were students at HPU. Jim graduated from HPU in 1965, and Liz transferred to UNCG where she finished her Bachelor of Science. Jim went on to receive a Richardson Foundation Internship at Duke University, where he earned his doctorate while Liz received her master’s in bi-lingual education from Southern Methodist University.
* * * *
George and Susan Boras, of Ashburn, Va., have established the Boras Veterans Endowed Scholarship at High Point University with a gift to support students with previous military service and the children of veterans.
In 1999, the Boras family opened Avenge, a veteran-owned aerospace company specializing in manned ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) operations and training. They endeavored to exclusively hire veterans. George and Susan sold the company and retired in November 2017. George spent 23 years in the Army National Guard and Reserve before retiring in 2010 as a lieutenant colonel.
George and Susan are the parents of Caroline, Virginia and Alex Boras. Alex is a HPU junior majoring in entrepreneurship.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!