Student Notebook

Achievers
High Point University students Madison Osbourne, Daniel Aube and Izzy Lindblade presented research posters at this year’s Virtual National Athletic Trainers’ Association annual meeting and clinical symposia.
The topics the students presented included reliability of patient rated outcome measures, how hip range of motion is related to lower extremity force production, and how self-reported ratings of exercise intensity match up with heart rate monitor measures.
Brett Pexa, assistant professor of athletic training at HPU, served as keynote speaker at the annual meeting, where he addressed how to create and implement an athlete monitoring system that is user-friendly and can be applied to many different settings.
Appalachian State University student Dane Shovlin, a senior chemistry major from Greensboro, co-authored research that could yield a more cost-effective storage and delivery method for life-saving drugs and vaccines.
Shovlin's co-authors are Brooke Christian, assistant professor in the A.R. Smith department of chemistry and fermentation sciences at ASU, and Harrison Esterly, a research technician in the lab of Gary Pielak at UNC-Chapel Hill.
The team’s open access research article, “Toxicity and Immunogenicity of a Tardigrade Cytosolic Abundant Heat Soluble Protein in Mice,” was published Oct. 7 in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Pharmacology.
Activities
Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Greensboro and the College Hill Neighborhood Association co-sponsored a drop-off food drive to benefit the Spartan Open Pantry that serves UNCG students in need several Saturdays this month.
Various churches and organizations in the neighborhood participated in this event.
Almost $200 was donated along with more than 3,000 food and personal hygiene items.
Items will be delivered to the pantry Monday, Dec. 28.
High Point University faculty in the departments of physical therapy and physician assistant studies invited Cone Health medical clinicians to campus recently to offer real-world simulations to students.
The pandemic has placed an overwhelming demand on hospital systems. As they have started to reach capacity, it has become difficult for hospital staff to support patient care and take on students at the same time. As a result, some hospitals have limited the number of slots available for clinical placements, and HPU students have been placed in outpatient facilities. While still good experience, these outpatient facilities lacked the inpatient exposure required for HPU program standards.
Devon Werner, assistant professor and director of clinical education in the department of physical therapy, partnered with faculty in HPU’s department of physician assistant studies to use the Center for Medical Simulation.
Werner and Billy Vaile, simulation center manager in HPU’s department of physician assistant studies, invited local clinical instructors, rehabilitation therapists and nurses from Cone Health to act as “patients” for the students to examine while the acute physical therapists provided in-the-moment mentorship to the students.
Jenny Carpenter, a High Point University AmeriCorps VISTA, assisted with organizing this year’s National Night Out event at the Bountiful Harvest Community Garden at West End Ministries. She coordinated with HPU’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy to gather groups of student volunteers to help with setup for the event.
Carpenter helped members of West End Ministries distribute boxes of food to community members.
Announcements
Amazon Prime features the life of Nido Qubein, High Point University president, and the growth of HPU under his leadership, in a new series, “In Case You Didn’t Know.” The documentary won two Emmys earlier this month. To watch the documentary, visit https://vimeo.com/watchdnafilms/review/370364818/3cf216709c or search for it on Amazon Prime.
Qubein is one of six inspirational and influential leaders featured in the series, along with legendary television personality Larry King, financial expert Robert Kiyosaki and others.
The episode featuring Qubein is “Nido Qubein: Extraordinary is a Choice.”
N.C. A&T celebrated its fall 2020 graduates with a video celebration that premiered Dec. 12. To see it, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=xDJZzHArdKA&feature=youtu.be.
Honors
Randolph Community College’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, Beta Theta Rho, inducted 47 new members into its Five Star Chapter. A virtual ceremony was pre-recorded and sent to new members, who were able to stop by the campus Nov. 21 to pick up their new membership materials.
Local students included:
- Greensboro: Emily Marie Bennett, Patricia Nelson Lankford, Abigail Joy Mallory
- High Point: Laura McKenzie Harrison, Carlee Dawn Macaluso, Jacob Tyler Stevens
- Liberty: Shane Christopher McDuffee, Tia Qi Meredith, Zaria Christine Russell, Jacob Hunter Smith
- Pleasant Garden: Michaela Ann Adams, William Branson Coltrane
Despite the challenges of COVID-19 this year, the Beta Theta Rho has still been active in order to meet the requirements to be a Five Star Chapter by working with RCC Career Services staff, RCC curriculum program department heads and a local human resources representative to create a series of five webinars on career related topics. In addition, the chapter partnered with Bob Langston, sustainability and conservation outreach coordinator at the North Carolina Zoological Park, to clear hiking trails on Purgatory Mountain in Asheboro. They also assisted Don Simmons, owner of local restaurant Magnolia 23, to clean the Odd Fellows Cemetery, one of the oldest African American cemeteries in Asheboro.
Scholarships
N.C. A&T has received $1 million in scholarship funds from TikTok as a continuation of the social media company’s Health Heroes Relief Fund.
The funding will support undergraduate and graduate scholarships for students who are pursuing medical or other health-related careers, helping to ensure the success of future Black, Latino and Indigenous health care workers.
A&T is one of 10 colleges and universities chosen to receive a portion of $10 million from TikTok because it serves underrepresented students with programs focused on public health and professions in the medical and health care fields.
