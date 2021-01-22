Student Notebook

The SOE values the difference educators make in engaging communities and promoting life-changing opportunities through education while remaining steadfast in the advancement of equity, diversity and inclusion. Nominations are open to all educators, not only those affiliated with UNCG; the nominee can be a star in their field or have had a significant impact on you or your family. Individually, as a group or as a classroom, you can recognize the significant impact that a teacher, counselor, coach, professor or another education professional has made in your life.