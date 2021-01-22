Student Notebook

Activities
High Point University students and community members participated Jan. 18 in virtual activities to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., including HPU’s annual worship service and “A Day On, Not Off,” which focuses on completing community service projects.
The Rev. Jonathan Lee Walton, dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity, was the speaker for the worship service. While it was streamed virtually this year, it continued to provide an opportunity to worship and reflect on King’s life, sermons and teachings.
Jenny Carpenter, an HPU AmeriCorp VISTA, organized “Packaging Seeds to Share” where volunteers packed vegetable seeds to donate to this year’s seventh annual Seeds to Share program, which shares free seeds with community and school gardens within Guilford County.
Seeds to Share is organized by N.C. Cooperative Extension Guilford County, Extension Master Gardener volunteers and the Greater High Point Food Alliance Urban Agriculture working group.
Heather Simmons, HPU’s Teachers of Tomorrow president, and Avery Moon, an AmeriCorp VISTA, partnered to organize “Technology for Schools Collection Drive” for High Point Schools Partnership. They’re collecting gently used technology and devices for area students and schools in need.
Virtual events were offered, such as “Writing While Black” and “The Local and Global: A Conversation about Social Movements Around the World and at Home.”
Announcements
The Music Academy of North Carolina will offer the virtual workshop, Making Friends With Your Metronome, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
Participants will learn how they can use the metronome to help develop their sense of internal pulse, better understand subdivisions and build a stronger, more confident rhythmic frame for their music.
The Zoom class is suitable for ages 8 to 14 and is $10.
To register, call 336-379-8748, Ext. 100, or visit https://musicacademync.asapconnected.com/.
* * * *
The Intercultural Engagement Center of Guilford College has announced the following virtual events to be offered over Zoom:
- MLK Jr. Celebration Student Activism Then & Now: 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27.
- Black History Month Kickoff: 1 p.m. Feb. 3.
- Campus protests, controversial course content, white supremacy: 6 p.m. Feb. 10.
- Living History Interracial student collaborations in Guilford's Jim Crow Years: 1 p.m. Feb. 7.
- Outdoors While Black: 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
- Black and Indian Women's Reproductive Justice: 6 p.m. March 3.
- Antiracism training: 3 p.m. March 18.
- Black and Indigenous Responses to Food Deserts and Native Lands: 6 p.m. March 31.
- Liberation Space LGBTQIA Training: 3:30 p.m. April 1.
- How to be an antiracist book discussion: 6 p.m. April 21.
- Microaggressions Training: 12:30 p.m. April 26.
To learn more about these free events which are open to the public, visit https://tinyurl.com/2021IECCalendar.
To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/IECSpring.
For information, call 336-316-2000.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools students and their families may apply to one of more than 60 magnet and choice programs through March 3. To apply, visit https://gcsnc.schoolmint.net/welcomeback.
Families will also be able to access videos and fact sheets at www.gcsnc.com/Page/73265.
Instead of the one-day showcase as in previous years, the Magnet/Choice Showcase will span over a week and will take place virtually, Feb. 1-5. Students and their families will be able to have their questions answered during interactive question-and-answer sessions with school principals and leaders, watch videos about the programs offered and learn more about the application process. Parents will also be able to speak with representatives from key departments such as school nutrition, student services, exceptional children, transportation, parent academy, pre-K and student information.
To learn more about the showcase, visit www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2425.
* * * *
UNCG's School of Education is accepting nominations for 2021 Inspirational Educators through May 31.
The SOE values the difference educators make in engaging communities and promoting life-changing opportunities through education while remaining steadfast in the advancement of equity, diversity and inclusion. Nominations are open to all educators, not only those affiliated with UNCG; the nominee can be a star in their field or have had a significant impact on you or your family. Individually, as a group or as a classroom, you can recognize the significant impact that a teacher, counselor, coach, professor or another education professional has made in your life.
There is a fee to nominate someone.
A gift of at least $1,000 ensures a permanent place on the Inspirational Educators Wall for the honoree. Additionally, the $1,000 gift may be paid in installments over a 12-month period.
To learn more and submit a nomination form, visit soe.uncg.edu/giving/inspirational-educators.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools' Board of Education will hold a virtual work session at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, and a virtual legislative committee meeting at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Live broadcast of the meetings will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
The next board of education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing.
A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
* * * *
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has announced the following concerning its summer nutrition programs:
Meals served at summer nutrition sites are available at no cost to children 18 and younger regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Registration and identification are not required. To find free meals for children near you:
- Text "FoodNC" to 877-877 for information in English or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for information in Spanish.
- Call 866-348-6479 or 877-842-6273.
- Visit www.fns.usda.gov/SummerFoodRocks.
The text service is provided by No Kid Hungry.
Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications now for the John R. Kernodle Jr. Memorial Scholarship, established in 1996 by a group of Guilford County citizens to honor the memory of John R. Kernodle Jr.
The scholarship is designed to fund undergraduate studies for students interested in becoming future teachers. It will be awarded on the basis of financial need and merit to graduating seniors in Guilford County Schools who are legal residents of North Carolina. Special consideration will be given to students attending North Carolina colleges and universities.
This four-year, renewable award will pay up to $10,000 each year for tuition and fees, on-campus housing and meals, and books and supplies.
Kernodle Scholars will be required to serve for a minimum of three years following graduation as a full-time teacher in grades K-12 in North Carolina public schools, with a strong preference for service in Guilford County.
The application due date is Jan. 31. For information, visit https://cfgg.org/grantseekers/students/scholarships/#how-to-apply.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.