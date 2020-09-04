Announcements
Bold 2 B U Community will give personal hygiene items and a hot meal to local college students in need. The event will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at 445 Gorrell St. in Greensboro.
Students must present a current college identification or current college fall registration.
For information, visit www.facebook.com/BOLD2BUCOMMUNITY.
* * * *
Triad Goodwill and United Way of Greater Greensboro want to help teens and young adults who are struggling to find work.
The nonprofits and the city of Greensboro have partnered to form the Plus One Committee, that will host the Virtual Youth & Young Adult Job Prep Workshop, Creating A Winning Resume, at 4 p.m. Sept. 15 via Zoom.
Youth ages 16 to 24 can enroll in this hourlong workshop, and learn how to highlight skills and experience, create different types of resumes and know when to use which resume, and much more.
To register, visit triadgoodwill.org/yya/.
Donations
Elastic Therapy recently donated 4,800 masks to Randolph Community College. The donation was part of more than 40,000 sent to the local school systems — Asheboro City Schools, Randolph County Schools and Uwharrie Charter Academy — for all students, faculty and staff.
RCC plans on distributing the masks throughout its campuses for anyone who needs one. Fall semester started Aug. 17 at the college and face coverings are required for students, faculty and staff.
Honors
Christopher Neil Pritchard of Greensboro was recently selected to serve on the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi’s 2020-2022 Council of Students. The council, comprised of seven student vice presidents from chapters across the nation, will serve as the student engagement committee for the society.
Pritchard, initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2019, is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in computational mathematics at UNCG. He will serve a two-year term on the council during the 2020-2022 biennium.
Interns
Julie Vincent of Summerfield, an East Carolina University senior, will spend the fall as part of the university’s State Employees Credit Union Public Fellows Internship program.
The program places undergraduate students throughout eastern North Carolina as part of internship projects that address community-identified priorities.
Vincent, a marketing major, will spend the semester interning with Heart for ENC, a nonprofit that supports the mission of other faith-based nonprofits in eastern North Carolina.
