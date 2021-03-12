Student Notebook

* * * *

Following two years of service and support as board chairwoman at the Greensboro Science Center, Sue Cole was recently honored with a scholarship created in her name. The Girls In Science — Sue Cole Scholarship Fund was created to continue Cole’s legacy and passion for science and careers. The scholarship will support a number of the GSC’s initiatives directed toward encouraging girls to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and career pathways.

These initiatives include:

Party for the Planet: Spring into Action. Families with girls ages 8 to 13 can apply to participate in a three-part series encouraging girls to clean, create and connect to healthy habitats with support from their entire family. Activities include planting milkweed pollinator gardens, building make-and-take bluebird boxes and a creek clean-up between Earth Day in April and World Ocean Day in June. The fund makes it free for families with girls to participate. Applications open mid-March. Families can sign up for the GSC’s Conservation and Research email list at https://greensborosciencecenter.activehosted.com/f/1365 to receive a link to registration.