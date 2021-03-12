Student Notebook

Achievers
Class of 2020 graduates in High Point University’s departments of physical therapy and physician assistant studies received 100% pass rates on the national exams.
Graduates in the department of physician assistant studies received a top score on the Physician Assistant National Certifying Examination. The Program First-Time Taker Pass Rate for the Class of 2020 was 100%, which is five points higher than the national average for First-Time Takers, on the PANCE for 2020. The PANCE is a computer-based, multiple-choice test that assesses medical and surgical knowledge. This examination must be successfully passed in order for graduates to become eligible for licensure.
The department of physical therapy’s inaugural class received an ultimate pass rate of 100% on the National Physical Therapy Exam, four points above the national average. The class also received a first-time pass rate of 93%, two points above the national average.
Sixty-one percent of HPU’s Class of 2020 are licensed in North Carolina.
Awards
High Point University’s chapter of Hillel and Amy Epstein, HPU’s Jewish life coordinator, are the recipients of the Phillip H. and Susan Rudd Cohen Outstanding Campus Award from Hillel International.
As the adviser to Hillel, Epstein works with Jewish students to develop programming and plan service, worship, fellowship and awareness events.
Scholarships
Thirty-six students at North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities, including Airen Ellis of Greensboro and Teiko Joe’el Ruffin of Ramseur, have each received CIC/UPS Scholarships in the amount of $3,000 for the 2020-21 academic year. The scholarships were made possible by a grant from the Council of Independent Colleges in Washington through the CIC/UPS Educational Endowment.
Ellis is a senior at Davidson College. Ruffin is a freshman at Greensboro College.
* * * *
The Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities is accepting applications for the Stephen L. Knier Memorial Scholarship for Outstanding Students with Disabilities through April 30. Apply at www.greensboro-nc.gov/mayorscommittee.
This year the committee will award up to $3,000 in scholarships to high school seniors with disabilities who plan to enroll in continuing education opportunities, trade school, community college, college or university.
The scholarship is named in memory of Stephen L. Knier, former executive director of Lifespan, long-time member of the committee and community advocate for people with disabilities.
For information, email GreensboroMayorsCommitee@greensboro-nc.gov.
* * * *
Following two years of service and support as board chairwoman at the Greensboro Science Center, Sue Cole was recently honored with a scholarship created in her name. The Girls In Science — Sue Cole Scholarship Fund was created to continue Cole’s legacy and passion for science and careers. The scholarship will support a number of the GSC’s initiatives directed toward encouraging girls to pursue STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and career pathways.
These initiatives include:
Party for the Planet: Spring into Action. Families with girls ages 8 to 13 can apply to participate in a three-part series encouraging girls to clean, create and connect to healthy habitats with support from their entire family. Activities include planting milkweed pollinator gardens, building make-and-take bluebird boxes and a creek clean-up between Earth Day in April and World Ocean Day in June. The fund makes it free for families with girls to participate. Applications open mid-March. Families can sign up for the GSC’s Conservation and Research email list at https://greensborosciencecenter.activehosted.com/f/1365 to receive a link to registration.
Girls in Science Summer Camp. This all-girl team of scientists, ages 10 to 12, will meet daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 7-11. Campers will see what girls can do with a career in science by meeting some female GSC staffers — including animal curators, a vet technician and divers. Scholarships available via the Girls In Science — Sue Cole Scholarship Fund; to apply, contact camps@greensboroscience.org using the subject line “Girls in Science.”
Flying Robo Puggles: Girls-only First Lego League team for girls ages 10-14. FLL registration opens in late August. For information, visit www.greensboroscience.org/learn/robotics/index.html.
The GSC will host a Girls in Science Facebook Live event at 3:30 p.m. today. The event will feature three women who are leading in STEM-related fields at the GSC: Martha Regester, vice president of education; Lindsey Zarecky, vice president of conservation and research; and Rachel Rodgers, coral aquarist. To attend, visit www.facebook.com/GreensboroScienceCenter/.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.