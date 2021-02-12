Student Notebook

Announcements

Caregivers and children ages 5 and younger are invited to Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Littles Link Up, a Zoom storytime with a creative activity, at 10 a.m. Feb. 19. In partnership with Ready for School, Ready for Life, every participant will receive a free activity kit and copy of the story book "The Itsy Bitsy Snowman." Register at tinyurl.com/3nwef3dr to attend this free storytime.

Ready for School, Ready for Life, is a local nonprofit committed to making sure every Guilford County child is ready for kindergarten. To participate in the craft activity, bring a pair of safety scissors and any kind of paper.

For information, call 336-373-7757. For more socially-distant and COVID-19 safe activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.

Dean Cain, an American actor, producer, television presenter and former football player, will serve as actor in residence for High Point University.