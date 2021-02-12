Student Notebook

Announcements
Caregivers and children ages 5 and younger are invited to Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Littles Link Up, a Zoom storytime with a creative activity, at 10 a.m. Feb. 19. In partnership with Ready for School, Ready for Life, every participant will receive a free activity kit and copy of the story book "The Itsy Bitsy Snowman." Register at tinyurl.com/3nwef3dr to attend this free storytime.
Ready for School, Ready for Life, is a local nonprofit committed to making sure every Guilford County child is ready for kindergarten. To participate in the craft activity, bring a pair of safety scissors and any kind of paper.
For information, call 336-373-7757. For more socially-distant and COVID-19 safe activities, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/virtual.
* * * *
Dean Cain, an American actor, producer, television presenter and former football player, will serve as actor in residence for High Point University.
A football star at Princeton University, he transitioned to film when an injury ended his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills. He is known for playing the role of Clark Kent/Superman in the TV series “Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” as well as for many other movie and television roles.
A strong believer in human rights, Cain received the prestigious Order of Armenia for producing the anti-genocide documentary, “Architects of Denial.” Cain’s newest documentary, “Hate Among Us,” won an Emmy. The film shines a light on the current rise of anti-Semitism throughout the United States and Europe.
A single father and a supporter of the military and first responders, Cain serves as a reserve police officer in Pocatello, Idaho, and a deputy sheriff in Frederick County, Va.
Awards
The Guilford County Schools communications team was recognized Feb. 5 with a state-leading 33 awards for excellence in school public relations. The Blue Ribbon Awards ceremony was held virtually by the North Carolina School Public Relations Association.
The district also earned Best of the Best awards in “Excellence in Writing” and “Special Events and Programs.”
The GCS team took home awards in the following categories:
Electronic Media
- Gold Awards: Pre-recorded Lessons, School Bond Facts and Photos, Bikes for Kids at Peck Elementary, Teacher Appreciation at Johnson St. Global Studies 2020, Persevering in a Pandemic, GCS Retirement Celebration 2020, Principal for a Day at Kiser Middle 2019, and “Nostalgia World Premier at Grimsley High School.”
- Silver Awards: Kindergartners Return to Colfax Elementary, Chess in Schools at Monticello-Brown Summit Elementary, Safety Videos, We are Guilford County Schools, Food Bus Program at Southeast Guilford Middle and Congratulations to Class of 2020.
Publications
- Gold Awards: GCS Family Handbook, GCS Staff Handbook and 50 (Plus) Ways to Ignite Enthusiasm and Engagement.
Special Events/Programs
- Gold Awards: GCS Reopening Plan and Planning Process, Celebration of Excellence Events, Drive-Thru Graduation Ceremonies, Building the Capacity of Educations – Soup for Success Cohort I, Supporting Literacy – Title I GPA Book Tasting and Dinner Event, and Sumner Book Mail-A-Thon: GPA’s Slide into Reading with FREE Home Libraries.
- Silver Award: We See You GCS
- Bronze Award: Bikes for Kids
Marketing
- Gold Award: GCS Choice Showcase
Image and Graphic Design
- Gold Awards: Safety Illustrations and GCS Banner Displays
Digital Media Engagement
- Silver Award: GCS Reopening Website
- Bronze Awards: College Decision Day and COVID-19 Updates
Excellence in Writing
- Gold Awards: Senior Stories and National COVID Coverage
Scholarships
Chelsea Aragon Resendiz, a 2020 Southwest Guilford High School graduate and an American University student, has received the McDonald’s Hispanic American Commitment to Education Resources More Scholarship.
Resendiz is among 100 college students across the country who received this scholarship. It is an extension of the HACER National Scholarship and is providing assistance to Hispanic students who are still facing financial difficulties due to the pandemic.
* * * *
Twenty-five students at independent colleges and universities across North Carolina, including Nikayla Ross of Greensboro, have been announced as the 2020-2021 academic year recipients of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Scholarship. The scholarships, in the amount of $3,333.34, were distributed by the Independent College Fund of North Carolina and are part of a three-year, $250,000 pledge from Blue Cross NC.
Ross is a student at Guilford College majoring in health science.
Christopher Barlow of Raleigh, a Greensboro College student majoring in criminal justice, received the scholarship as well.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.