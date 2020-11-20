Student Notebook

Randolph Community College is offering a “Remote Learning and Online Meeting Platforms” course from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12.

The free class helps attendees gain the skills to navigate some of the most common social media platforms that are being used in businesses and schools such as Zoom, Google Classroom and Canvas.

Courses will be held in-person in the Continuing Education and Industrial Center at 413 Industrial Park Ave. in Asheboro. The evening class (#75636) will be in room 223 of the CEIC; the morning class (#75635) will be in room 117. Laptops will be provided.

To register, call 336-633-0268.

Gifts

TechTerra Education recently donated a classroom set of Curiscope Virtuali-Tee and Heart Tracker along with an assortment of other STEM supplies to Annie Benson, a media specialist for Vandalia Elementary School. These shirts will be rotated between the school's third grade classes.