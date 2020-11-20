Student Notebook

Activities
High Point University’s annual Veterans Day Celebration was offered virtually to community members and in collaboration with The War Memorial Foundation, which supports the Carolina Field of Honor. The event featured musical performances, color guard and various special messages from guests.
To watch the ceremony visit www.highpoint.edu/veteransday.
This year’s special address came from retired Lt. Gen. Robert VanAntwerp, a three-star general.
HPU donated approximately 100 American flags to area schools, nonprofits and government buildings. This effort is supported by the Sheriff Family Veterans Awareness Endowment.
High Point University students participated in T.A.G. Week on Nov. 9-13 as an opportunity to “Think About Giving.”
The week offered several opportunities across campus for students to share in the season of thanksgiving by taking moments to express their gratitude for mentors, faculty, staff and philanthropic investors.
The week started with students participating in The Gratitude Project. Students gathered by the Slane Student Center to take a moment to write down what they were thankful for. For its 10th year, The Gratitude Project, organized and hosted on campus by the Student Alumni Council, gave students an opportunity to express their appreciation through a special photo opportunity.
To honor men and women who served and are serving in the United States military, students wrote thank-you notes to either a family member or local High Point veteran on Veterans Day.
The week culminated with HPU’s Student Government Association and Student Alumni Council collecting canned foods to benefit Open Door Ministries of High Point. More than 200 donations from students, faculty and staff were received, including 5,000 water bottles and more than 1,300 cans of food.
Announcements
The Early College at Guilford is sponsoring a Community Charity Drive from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at Northwest Guilford High School, 5240 N.W. School Road in Greensboro; Northern Guilford High School, 7101 Spencer-Dixon Road in Greensboro; and Southwest Guilford High School, 4364 Barrow Road in High Point.
The school is collecting the following items: Non-perishable foods, coats, hats and gloves (new or gently used), new or gently used children/teen books, recyclable glass, and cash/check donations to United Way.
This is a drive-thru event.
A children’s psychology lab at UNCG is seeking participants ages 5 to 10 to join two virtual studies.
The projects focus on children’s perceptions of people who are smart, wealthy or powerful, and are conducted by doctoral students in UNCG’s Development and Understanding of Children’s Knowledge (DUCK) Lab.
These projects provide fun, safe activities for children, help deepen the researchers’ understanding of children’s social and cognitive development and are critical training elements for doctoral students completing their degrees.
All projects have shifted online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To participate, email duck_lab@uncg.edu or visit www.duck-lab.com/for-parents/faq.
The Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra will stream three performances live from the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 22 via the GSYO’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UC1kmhUzj4Y0DKUgWoyfe_rg.
The youth orchestra’s 6 p.m. livestream will also be simulcast in LeBauer Park in Greensboro.
Performances: Youth Strings, 2 to 2:15 p.m.; Youth Philharmonic, 4 to 4:20 p.m.; and Youth Orchestra, 6 to 6:25 p.m.
For all undergraduate and master’s students from the May, August and December classes, UNCG will host a virtual commencement at 10 a.m. Dec. 11. The virtual doctoral recognition ceremony is set for 3 p.m. Jan. 15.
As part of these online events, individual web pages celebrating students earned achievements will be created for them, and every college will have its own special page, so that students can celebrate with the deans, faculty and students.
UNCG will amplify graduates’ social media posts and add them to a curated display on the virtual commencement web pages.
The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office will offer a Junior Deputy Program for children ages 7 to 10 in early 2021.
The program promotes strong, solid, patriotic citizenship with a basis for good moral character, integrity, trustworthiness and the desire to perform good deeds for others.
The program is not only for those who wish to pursue careers in law enforcement, but also offers many opportunities in other areas as well. Involved youth will learn leadership skills, the value of teamwork and gain important perspective on their roles as citizens in our society.
Youth will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines at that time.
For information, call 336-641-5313 or email aalmono@guilfordcountync.gov.
Randolph Community College is offering a “Remote Learning and Online Meeting Platforms” course from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and again from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12.
The free class helps attendees gain the skills to navigate some of the most common social media platforms that are being used in businesses and schools such as Zoom, Google Classroom and Canvas.
Courses will be held in-person in the Continuing Education and Industrial Center at 413 Industrial Park Ave. in Asheboro. The evening class (#75636) will be in room 223 of the CEIC; the morning class (#75635) will be in room 117. Laptops will be provided.
To register, call 336-633-0268.
Gifts
TechTerra Education recently donated a classroom set of Curiscope Virtuali-Tee and Heart Tracker along with an assortment of other STEM supplies to Annie Benson, a media specialist for Vandalia Elementary School. These shirts will be rotated between the school's third grade classes.
Using these augmented reality-enabled shirts, students will be able to see how digestive and other systems work, as part of a curriculum-based unit on the human body. Along with the Curiscope Virtuali-Tees, TechTerra donated tools from its STEM at Home Lineup to support ongoing distance learning needs.
The North Carolina Dental Society facilitated the delivery of gowns, N95 masks and KN95 masks provided by North Carolina to the state’s dental schools. In addition, the society purchased each dental student a face shield from a locally made and diverse supplier, Core Technology Molding. In total, the NCDS delivered about 1,000 personal protective equipment packages to about 250 N.C. Dental School students.
The Quinn family of Topsail Beach has donated a gift to High Point University to establish the Milford R. Quinn Endowment for the Professional Selling Program.
The endowment was established by Kim and Michelle R. Quinn. The Quinns have a son, Holden Alexander Quinn, who is a member of HPU’s Class of 2021 and Kappa Alpha Order fraternity.
The program's mission is to provide students with the tools and experience to significantly improve their value to the selling profession, to showcase the students' talent and to give employers a compelling choice of a source for recruiting motivated and qualified sales talent.
Scholarships
High Point University’s Board of Stewards recently presented the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program and the MLK Oratorical Scholarship of the High Point Minister’s Conference each with a $10,000 check.
Each year, HPU’s Board of Stewards raises funds and organizes several shopping events to purchase toys, clothes and other necessities for local families. Due to the pandemic, students raised money through fall chapel offerings and other fundraising initiatives. This year’s Angel Tree program is helping about 500 children in the community.
HPU’s Board of Stewards continued another tradition to raise funds to support the MLK Oratorical Scholarship offered by the Ministers Conference of High Point and Vicinity. Scholarships are awarded each year during the conference’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast and Oratorical Competition to high school seniors from the High Point community who demonstrate excellent moral, academic and civic leadership skills in the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Members of HPU’s Board of Stewards also presented each organization with service chords that are traditionally given to graduating seniors who showed dedication to service in the community.
