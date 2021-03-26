Student Notebook

• • •

GTCC’s theater program will offer “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” at 8 p.m. April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Black Box Theater on GTCC’s High Point Campus, Building H-2.

The production is a comic romp that parodies the plays of Shakespeare, compressing more than 30 of his stage works into one fun show with a few superheroes thrown in for good measure. The show contains adult content and is recommended for mature audiences only.

Admission is free but reservations are required. Email jmmirro@gtcc.edu or call 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.

• • •

A joint program between Randolph Community College and Pfeiffer University helps individuals become qualified to teach elementary grades.

The schools are holding virtual information sessions from 4 to 7 p.m. April 12 and from 1 to 3 p.m. April 19 to answer questions. These individual 15-minute sessions are available by appointment or by email for those who cannot attend during these times. To schedule an online appointment, email Maria LeBaron at mblebaron@randolph.edu. LeBaron will confirm a time for you to speak with a Pfeiffer adviser one-on-one virtually.