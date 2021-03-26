Student Notebook

Achievers
Students and faculty in High Point University’s department of physical therapy presented their research at this year’s American Physical Therapy Association’s Combine Sections Meeting virtual conference.
Tommy Hockenjos, a second-year student in the doctoral of physical therapy program, presented his research regarding ACL injuries in female soccer players. Each athlete received neuromuscular training three times per week and randomly given feedback to guide the athlete to give their optimal performance.
Hockenjos was named a finalist for the American Academy of Sports Physical Therapy’s “Best Research Abstract in Sports Physical Therapy” award.
• • •
Jarrett Lancaster, assistant professor of physics at High Point University, and Brandon Inscoe, a member of HPU’s Class of 2019, recently published an article, “Introducing SU(3) Color Charge in Undergraduate Quantum Mechanics,” in the American Journal of Physics.
In the article, Lancaster and Inscoe proposed a simplified model for exploring how strongly interacting particles like protons and neutrons form. This framework can be explored using tools developed in an undergraduate course on quantum mechanics that focuses on the deep, underlying principles.
• • •
Four High Point University associates — Niky Hughes, associate professor of biology; Andrew Wommack, associate professor of chemistry; Brooke Willans, Class of 2019; and Michaela Connors, Class of 2020 — recently published research in Plant Science.
Their article, “The same anthocyanins served four different ways: Insights into anthocyanin structure-function relationships from the wintergreen orchid, Tipularia discolor,” is about anthocyanin pigments in plants, which are colorful pigments that impart red, purple and blue colors in leaves, flowers and stems.
Hughes, Willans and Connors partnered with Wommack to use microscopy and analytical chemistry to characterize the pigments.
Activities
High Point University students are serving as virtual tutors Monday through Friday within Guilford County Schools for students affected by virtual learning during the pandemic.
The partnership between HPU and Guilford County Schools began in the fall through the department of mathematical sciences, but the need for student tutors grew to more academic areas. Joe Blosser, Robert G. Culp director of Service Learning and associate professor of religion and philosophy at HPU, along with Kayla Quick and Douglas McCollum, HPU AmeriCorp VISTAs, expanded tutoring opportunities to help students with literacy and general homework assignments. They also expanded tutoring at the Community Writing Center (a partnership between HPU and Mount Zion Baptist Church), the Carl Chavis YMCA, Salvation Army’s Boys and Girls Club, and Communities in Schools of High Point (Ferndale Middle and High Point Central High schools).
Tutoring throughout the community will continue through the spring semester and likely return in the fall.
Announcements
The Greensboro History Museum and UNCG’s department of communication studies continue the online Democracy Tables with Housing and Equity from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, March 27. There also will be opportunities to participate in this conversation from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, and from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. April 5. The conversations are free and open to the public. For more information and registration, visit https://greensborohistory.org/democracytables.
Since fall 2020, more than 160 people from across Greensboro have come together online to discuss topics like voting, police, community and justice in small-group Democracy Table conversations. The Housing and Equity series explores affordability, evictions, safety, the right to housing and more. Residents are invited to join one of these three Democracy Table conversations on Zoom to discuss personal experiences, what housing means to them and what people can do to make change in this area.
Questions that come up during the conversation sessions will find answers from community experts at a special follow-up session, Democracy Tables: You Asked! at 3 p.m. April 10. That program will stream live on the Greensboro History Museum Facebook page.
• • •
The Greensboro Youth Council is accepting submissions for the Cultural Awareness Photo Voice Project. Teens ages 13 to 19 may submit original photos answering the question: How does society view your culture versus how you view your culture?
The purpose of this project is to provide teens an opportunity to showcase their creativity and culture. Photos are due March 31. Visit tinyurl.com/b3ykwe4 for details and to submit photos.
Those selected will be on display at the Greensboro Cultural Center in April.
For information, call 336-373-2734 or email gyc@greensboro-nc.gov.
• • •
The Greensboro Public Library and UNCG’s department of communication studies began a partnership offering Learning Circles to the community beginning in June 2020. A Learning Circle is a lightly facilitated group of learners coming together to achieve educational goals or explore a new topic. Participation in the program is free.
Recent topics include social justice, technical support fundamentals, coding for children, healthy cooking, job skills and poetry writing.
Facilitators are now seeking community feedback on topics to be offered in upcoming Learning Circles. To participate in the brief survey, visit tinyurl.com/3exrn5d9. To learn more about Learning Circles, email beth.sheffield@Greensboro-nc.gov.
• • •
GTCC’s theater program will offer “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” at 8 p.m. April 15-17 and April 22-24 at the Black Box Theater on GTCC’s High Point Campus, Building H-2.
The production is a comic romp that parodies the plays of Shakespeare, compressing more than 30 of his stage works into one fun show with a few superheroes thrown in for good measure. The show contains adult content and is recommended for mature audiences only.
Admission is free but reservations are required. Email jmmirro@gtcc.edu or call 336-334-4822, Ext. 50299.
• • •
A joint program between Randolph Community College and Pfeiffer University helps individuals become qualified to teach elementary grades.
The schools are holding virtual information sessions from 4 to 7 p.m. April 12 and from 1 to 3 p.m. April 19 to answer questions. These individual 15-minute sessions are available by appointment or by email for those who cannot attend during these times. To schedule an online appointment, email Maria LeBaron at mblebaron@randolph.edu. LeBaron will confirm a time for you to speak with a Pfeiffer adviser one-on-one virtually.
This collaboration between Pfeiffer and RCC, which began in spring of 2008, is designed for those who hold an associate of arts degree from a community college. The program, which is accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and approved by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, typically takes two years to complete. The program is offered entirely online with occasional in-person meetings plus student teaching in schools.
Financial aid is available for those who qualify. Scholarships of up to 40% off the cost of tuition are available to applicants employed full-time as a teaching assistant by a public school/agency that requires licensure through the North Carolina Department of Education.
It is not necessary to attend the informational meeting to apply.
