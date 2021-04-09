Student Notebook

The Miracle League of High Point, City Lights Ministry’s beds for babes program in Winston-Salem, ASPCA, The Trevor Project and Thurgood Marshall College Fund each will receive a $1,000 donation.

Change for Change is a part of Westchester’s C.A.R.E.S. Crews program, which gets younger and older students working together multiple times a year on projects that show compassion, awareness, responsibility, empathy and service to others.

This year’s project began in February when students researched causes and wrote nominations on behalf of the organizations they wanted to support. Eight nominating groups gave speeches during a virtual assembly, and then students voted for the five recipients.

Typically, WCDS students gather in the school’s gymnasium and spread the change out on the floor to count it together in groups. This year in response to COVID-19 the change was counted daily by grade levels and the total was announced in a virtual assembly broadcast to classrooms.

This year, UNCG will offer a virtual version of its Science Everywhere on April 21-23.