Student Notebook

Achievers
The North Carolina Teaching Fellows Commission has selected 118 individuals for the 2021 class of the North Carolina Teaching Fellows.
Local individuals include: Elijah Allen of Eden; Amber Harris, Katherine Jasso, Jessica Oberlies and Elizabeth Parker, all of Greensboro; Ansley Fondow of Oak Ridge; Caitlyn Steed of Pleasant Garden; and Sarah Camden of Summerfield.
Those named as fellows may attend any of the program’s five partner institutions: UNC-Chapel Hill, UNC-Charlotte, N.C. State, Elon University or Meredith College.
Activities
Westchester Country Day School will donate $1,000 each to five charities selected by students as a result of a school-wide change drive.
Change for Change is an annual project that inspires students in pre-K through 12th grades to collect loose change for the purpose of making a positive impact in service-minded organizations. Change was collected throughout March and the total was announced during a virtual assembly.
Westchester students collected more than 4,000 quarters, 4,500 dimes, 2,800 nickels, and 10,000 pennies along with $1,354 in dollar bills and coins for a total of $3,876.01. Coins were still coming in at the time of the assembly, and the school rounded up to commit $1,000 to five organizations.
The Miracle League of High Point, City Lights Ministry’s beds for babes program in Winston-Salem, ASPCA, The Trevor Project and Thurgood Marshall College Fund each will receive a $1,000 donation.
Change for Change is a part of Westchester’s C.A.R.E.S. Crews program, which gets younger and older students working together multiple times a year on projects that show compassion, awareness, responsibility, empathy and service to others.
This year’s project began in February when students researched causes and wrote nominations on behalf of the organizations they wanted to support. Eight nominating groups gave speeches during a virtual assembly, and then students voted for the five recipients.
Typically, WCDS students gather in the school’s gymnasium and spread the change out on the floor to count it together in groups. This year in response to COVID-19 the change was counted daily by grade levels and the total was announced in a virtual assembly broadcast to classrooms.
Announcements
This year, UNCG will offer a virtual version of its Science Everywhere on April 21-23.
There will be online presentations and some live performances that people can join via Zoom and participate.
Links will be added as the Science Everywhere weekend approaches.
For information, visit https://scienceeverywhere.wp.uncg.edu/.
* * * *
The Triad Go Far Community 5K & Fun Run is set for 8:30 a.m. May 1 at Piedmont Centre business park, 4050 Piedmont Parkway in High Point.
Launched in 2003 in response to the childhood obesity epidemic, Go Far is a comprehensive fitness program designed to teach children of all abilities about healthy eating habits, goal setting and how to train for a 5K.
To register, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/HighPoint/GOFAR5K.
* * * *
Kathleen Norris, educational director/owner of Abrakadoodle Greensboro, will use her Retool NC Grant to provide two free classes for 18 children April 14 at De Paul Academy in High Point, and she will provide seven free art classes for 83 children April 15 at Poplar Grove Child Development Center in Greensboro.
Norris is a historically underutilized business member and was issued a COVID-19 Retool NC Grant as a business that was severely impacted.
Abrakadoodle is a mobile art education provider that partners with schools and community sites to deliver art education programs.
Honors
The following local Elon University students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: James Alley, Jessica Anderson, Samuel Bacon, Jay Bennett, Kennedy Bennett, Lucy Callicott, Caroline Crain, Brynn Creasman, Karen Cruz-Ruiz, Yuzu Do, Deena Elrefai, Jennifer Goldberg, Carleigh Goldstein, Katherine Grant, James Grant II, Bryan Howard, Sophia Kaup, Elizabeth Land, Phoebe LaPoint, Rachel Leonard, Mandy Luthman, Brian McDonnell, Catherine Nester, Samuel Porozok, Sarah Poythress, Rachel Revelise, Eve Ritsema, Abigail Saracino, Elizabeth Steward, Alexandra Tudor and Ashley Vann.
These local students were inducted as well: Leonard Parker Jr. of Greensboro and Cesar Valle of Kernersville, both at N.C. State; and Anthony Rizzo of Oak Ridge at Florida State University.
Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications through April 14 for the Thomas and Bettie O’Briant Memorial Scholarship.
One $2,500 scholarship will be awarded and is renewable for up to four years. Award is based on need and academic achievement.
The application portal can be accessed at tinyurl.com/yh7y6jay.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.