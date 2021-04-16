Student Notebook

* * * * *

The 20th annual John Coltrane Jazz Workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 26-30 at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 825 E. Washington St. in High Point. The registration fee is $150. Partial and full scholarships are available for qualified applicants.

The workshop is available to high school students with a high level of ability in bass, percussion, guitar/keyboard, brass (trumpet, trombone) or woodwind (clarinet, flute, saxophone) instruments. Students must have multiple years of band experience/private lessons and know how to read music to be eligible for the workshop.

During the workshop, students will concentrate on small group ensemble playing, jazz theory, jazz improvisation and listening and analysis.

Students will play before an audience at a free jazz concert for the community at 7 p.m. July 30. The location for this year’s concert will be announced at a later date.

The registration deadline is June 30. Registration forms can be found at tinyurl.com/ycdd6fk9.

For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.

