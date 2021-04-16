Student Notebook

Announcements
The High Point University Community Orchestra will perform its final concert of the 2020-21 season, “Going Places,” at 7:30 p.m. April 25 at High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. This in-person concert will include music from around the globe and is a celebration of the orchestra’s perseverance throughout the pandemic. The performance will feature three HPU students, who are winners of the annual HPU Concerto Competition: Mikaela Olmsted, Adam Cunningham and Noah Sigsworth.
To reserve tickets, call 336-887-3001 or visit https://highpointtheatre.com/. Tickets are free and seating is limited.
The High Point University Wind Ensemble presents its final concert of the 2020-21 academic year, “Spring Forward — a celebration of the here, the now, and what’s to come.” The virtual concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. April 27 in HPU’s Hayworth Fine Arts Center in the Pauline Theatre. The performance will include a wide variety of music with various combinations of woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. It will feature HPU graduating seniors Noah Sigsworth (composer and conductor), Caroline Thomas (djembe soloist) and sophomore music major Reyna Alston (composer).
Both concerts will be available at www.highpoint.edu/live.
* * * * *
The 20th annual John Coltrane Jazz Workshop will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 26-30 at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts, 825 E. Washington St. in High Point. The registration fee is $150. Partial and full scholarships are available for qualified applicants.
The workshop is available to high school students with a high level of ability in bass, percussion, guitar/keyboard, brass (trumpet, trombone) or woodwind (clarinet, flute, saxophone) instruments. Students must have multiple years of band experience/private lessons and know how to read music to be eligible for the workshop.
During the workshop, students will concentrate on small group ensemble playing, jazz theory, jazz improvisation and listening and analysis.
Students will play before an audience at a free jazz concert for the community at 7 p.m. July 30. The location for this year’s concert will be announced at a later date.
The registration deadline is June 30. Registration forms can be found at tinyurl.com/ycdd6fk9.
For information, call 336-889-2787, Ext. 26.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools has announced that graduation for the 28 early/middle colleges and traditional high schools will be held May 26-June 8 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Ceremonies for graduates attending Gateway, Haynes Inman and Greene Education Centers will be held on their campuses.
Over the course of nine days, more than 5,700 graduates will walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.
Masks will be required and ceremonies will follow state public health protocols. Program participants and guests must wear a mask. To accommodate social distancing, each graduate will be allotted five tickets. Guests of graduates must remain seated and be seated together. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to each ceremony. Parking is free.
To see the schedule, visit tinyurl.com/t7at3x5n.
Honors
The following UNC-Wilmington students were recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Sara Hansen and Lynda Matheny, both of Greensboro, and Molly Smith of High Point.
* * * *
Phi Beta Kappa has inducted 221 UNC-Chapel Hill students as new members.
Local students included: Christian Drew Wheat of Archdale; Caroline Victoria Crater of Browns Summit; Avery Rose Wall of Eden; Jacob Goodman of Gibsonville; Lucas H. Cain, Anahita Gupta, Pearce Armstrong Landry II and Akshay Sambandham, all of Greensboro; Caleb Alexander Vaughn of Kernersville; and Sarah E. Burstein of Oak Ridge.
* * * *
Kaitlin Haines of Summerfield was among the more than 200 University of Mississippi students to be honored among the 2020-21 class of Who’s Who at the University of Mississippi.
The honorees were recognized for their achievements April 9 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
Scholarships
Micaiah Coley of Dudley High School has received the Cheatham-White Scholarship, named in honor of Henry P. Cheatham and George H. White, two African Americans who represented North Carolina in the United States Congress around the turn of the 20th century.
This scholarship is awarded to 20 high school seniors each year who plan to attend N.C. A&T.
Each recipient will be awarded a fully-funded, four-year scholarship that covers the costs of the following: Tuition, student fees, housing, meals, textbooks, a laptop computer, supplies, travel and personal expenses. Each scholarship also provides four summers of fully-funded enrichment and networking opportunities that may include international travel and study.
