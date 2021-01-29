Student Notebook

Announcements
The Schott Foundation for Public Education and Bennett College will host a virtual book talk with Jennifer R. Farmer, author of “First and Only: A Black Woman’s Guide to Thriving at Work and in Life,” at noon Monday, Feb. 1. To register, visit tinyurl.com/17iu1jb2.
The virtual book talk will be held on the 61st anniversary of the Greensboro sit-ins.
* * * *
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction has announced the following concerning its summer nutrition programs:
Meals served at summer nutrition sites are available at no cost to children 18 and younger regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. Registration and identification are not required. To find free meals for children near you:
- Text "FoodNC" to 877-877 for information in English or “COMIDA” to 877-877 for information in Spanish.
- Call 866-348-6479 or 877-842-6273.
- Visit www.fns.usda.gov/SummerFoodRocks.
The text service is provided by No Kid Hungry.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools' Board of Education will hold a virtual legislative committee meeting at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The next board of education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 9 at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The meeting room occupants will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing.
A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
The board will go on a retreat at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 20.
Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications now for the John R. Kernodle Jr. Memorial Scholarship, established in 1996 by a group of Guilford County citizens to honor the memory of John R. Kernodle Jr.
The scholarship is designed to fund undergraduate studies for students interested in becoming future teachers. It will be awarded on the basis of financial need and merit to graduating seniors in Guilford County Schools who are legal residents of North Carolina. Special consideration will be given to students attending North Carolina colleges and universities.
This four-year, renewable award will pay up to $10,000 each year for tuition and fees, on-campus housing and meals, and books and supplies.
Kernodle Scholars will be required to serve for a minimum of three years following graduation as a full-time teacher in grades K-12 in North Carolina public schools, with a strong preference for service in Guilford County.
The application due date is Sunday, Jan. 31. For information, visit https://tinyurl.com/yxs5kvd3.
* * * *
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications now for the Jason Christopher James Scholarship, established in 1998 to honor the memory of Lt. Jason Christopher James, U.S. Navy.
The scholarship is awarded to students residing in Guilford County, with preference given to those who plan to pursue a career in politics or international affairs. Ideal candidates will demonstrate good moral character, academic excellence, leadership, community service, proficiency in one foreign language and a strong interest in politics, international relations and traveling, studying and/or living abroad.
Lt. James was killed in an automobile accident in France, while working with the French Naval Academy in Brest, France as part of a personnel exchange program. He was a graduate of George Washington University.
The award is for $5,000. The application due date is Feb. 5. The application portal can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/yxs5kvd3.
* * * *
Best Buy, in partnership with the United Negro College Fund, recently launched a scholarship fund for Black students who want to attend historically Black colleges and universities.
Miles Staton, a junior at N.C. A&T, was one of six students selected to be part of the inaugural class of Best Buy Scholars. He is studying supply chain management and hopes to pursue a career in supply chain transportation/logistics.
* * * *
Westchester Country Day School alumnus Aubrey A. Rothrock III ('86) has made a $250,000 gift to endow a permanent scholarship for qualifying students in sixth through 12th grades.
The Elizabeth L. Rothrock Scholarship for Excellence in English is named in memory of his mother who was an active member of the WCDS community serving as a faculty member, trustee, parent and volunteer in the 1980s and 1990s. She had a passion for English and American literature and the classics, and this scholarship will cement her legacy at WCDS by recognizing students who excel in one of these areas.
Aubrey A. Rothrock and his sister, Ann Rothrock Beattie, both attended WCDS. Rothrock is an attorney and partner with the international law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, where he practices in the areas of business and finance.
Rothrock's gift will support annual scholarships for Middle and Upper School students in excellent academic standing who exhibit mastery in literature. The first scholarships will be awarded this spring for the 2021-2022 school year. Recipients will be selected annually and may qualify for the scholarship support more than once. Preference will be given to rising seniors.
For information, visit https://giving.veracross.com/wcds/give/Rothrock.
* * * *
The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is offering scholarships to college-bound high school seniors affected by Alzheimer’s disease of up to $5,000 as part of its annual Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Essay Contest. Entries can be submitted at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship and must be received by Feb. 15.
AFA’s scholarship essay contest invites high school seniors to write a 1,200- to 1,500-word essay that describes how Alzheimer’s disease impacted themselves, their families or their communities, and what they have learned from their experiences.
* * * *
Habitat for Humanity Greater Greensboro is accepting applications through April 16 for its 2021 Small Wonders Endowment Fund Scholarship Program. Scholarships are awarded to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro homeowners or their children for continuing education.
The Small Wonders Scholarship is awarded to a student who demonstrates innovative, initiative-driven leadership impacting their academic, work, volunteer service and community environments. The top applicants will display a strong academic profile, several leadership qualities, awards, recognition and achievements. Awards are not based on financial need.
To pick up an application, visit 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 2W-2 in Greensboro. The applications are located in the box outside the office doors. Or visit www.habitatgreensboro.org.
