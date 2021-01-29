Student Notebook

Miles Staton, a junior at N.C. A&T, was one of six students selected to be part of the inaugural class of Best Buy Scholars. He is studying supply chain management and hopes to pursue a career in supply chain transportation/logistics.

* * * *

Westchester Country Day School alumnus Aubrey A. Rothrock III ('86) has made a $250,000 gift to endow a permanent scholarship for qualifying students in sixth through 12th grades.

The Elizabeth L. Rothrock Scholarship for Excellence in English is named in memory of his mother who was an active member of the WCDS community serving as a faculty member, trustee, parent and volunteer in the 1980s and 1990s. She had a passion for English and American literature and the classics, and this scholarship will cement her legacy at WCDS by recognizing students who excel in one of these areas.

Aubrey A. Rothrock and his sister, Ann Rothrock Beattie, both attended WCDS. Rothrock is an attorney and partner with the international law firm Squire Patton Boggs in Washington, where he practices in the areas of business and finance.