Student Notebook

Activities
Emily Krause, vice president of High Point University’s sophomore class, helped organize a supply drive last semester and was able to donate nearly 600 school supplies to Kirkman Park Elementary School in High Point.
Also, in the beginning of the fall semester, HPU’s Student Government Association donated more than 300 school supplies to Montlieu Academy of Technology and Guilford Education Alliance’s Teacher Supply Warehouse.
* * * *
High Point University's Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority made 93 baby blankets for the March of Dimes Foundation, an organization that works to improve the health of mothers and babies.
The foundation raises funds that provide innovative leadership training for women, awards graduate and undergraduate scholarships to members, and works to support the philanthropic initiative of Sigma Serves Children through grants that support March of Dimes and life-enhancing therapeutic play/child life programs at hospitals and other facilities around the country.
* * * *
High Point University’s Student Council for Exceptional Children hosted a virtual Special Populations Halloween Dance for individuals with disabilities. Student volunteers worked with High Point’s Parks and Recreation Department to host the virtual event. Participants played games and listened to a live DJ throughout the event.
* * * *
High Point University’s Student Government Association has presented the United Way of Greater High Point with a $21,000 check for various organizations.
SGA’s donation will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Piedmont Triad, the Mental Health Associates of the Triad and the Greater Food Alliance of High Point.
This year, members of HPU’s SGA wanted to donate to the United Way of Greater High Point to benefit the three organizations as part of their annual gift to the United Way. These three organizations were selected because of their commitment to important initiatives, ones which have become more important during the global pandemic.
* * * *
High Point University’s Teachers of Tomorrow partnered with AmeriCorp VISTA and the Student Government Association to donate $8,500 to Guilford Education Alliance’s Teacher Supply Warehouse.
Heather Simmons, an elementary education major, special education minor and president of Teachers of Tomorrow, partnered with Avery Moon, an HPU AmeriCorp VISTA, and members of HPU’s Student Government Association to raise the funds. HPU’s Teachers of Tomorrow’s purpose is to interact with the High Point community through education.
Moon serves with the High Point Schools Partnership, a volunteer-led initiative of the alliance committed to maximizing support for High Point schools so all children are prepared for the future.
Graduates
Eleven GTCC students became the first graduates of the school’s Truck Driver Training program on Dec. 16 in a ceremony held at GTCC. The drivers included Stevondra Burton, Denise Bushnoe, Murtada Dabo, Hamadou Doumbia, Derrick Lewis, Memphis Marshall, Darryl McNeil, Fred Pittman, Anthony Richmond, Troy Singley and Mausab Togal.
With completion of the course, the first group of Truck Driver Training graduates each earned a certificate and a Class A Commercial Driver’s License.
Each student completed a 320-hour course with 22% of their course work in the classroom and the remaining 78% on the driving range and/or on the road.
The program's curriculum was created in an effort to help local industry address a shortage of tractor trailer drivers. The program’s first group of students began classes in October 2020.
The program places emphasis on vehicle inspection, defensive driving, range maneuvers, motor carrier’s safety regulations, trip planning, cargo handling, size and weight laws, general maintenance procedures, hours of services and vehicle accident prevention.
The U.S. Department of Labor Statistics projects the demand for heavy-duty truckers in North Carolina will increase by 7.7 percent by 2026 with nearly 7,000 job openings annually. As the demand for goods increases, more truck drivers will be needed to keep supply chains moving.
Rick Cates, the vice president of workforce strategies and fleet safety at Marsh USA in Greensboro, who supported the development of the program, was at the ceremony to show his continued support.
For information, visit www.gtcc.edu/academics/academic-programs/programs/workforce-development-corporate-training/occupational-training/commercial-drivers-license-training.php.
Scholarships
Bennett College has announced that Carmyn Brown, Marcinia Johnson, Cambridge Jones, Ashley Robinson and Michaela Zeno were among 900 undergraduate students across the U.S. selected to receive the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad through the end of 2021.
The Congressionally funded Gilman Scholarship Program provides scholarships to outstanding undergraduate Pell Grant recipients who, due to financial constraints, might not otherwise study or intern abroad. The Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 or up to $8,000 to apply toward their study abroad or internship program costs.
Due to the pandemic, the program will provide alternative program options by permitting students to defer to the end of 2021 or support a virtual study abroad or international internship program.
Brown, a junior double majoring in political science and mathematics, chose to study abroad in Cairo, Egypt.
Johnson, a junior political science major, has selected the French Cultural language program offered in Toulouse, France.
Jones, a pre-med junior, chose to study abroad in Costa Rica for the fall 2021 semester.
Robinson, a senior social work major, will study abroad in Barcelona during the 2020-21 academic year.
Michaela Zeno, a junior journalism and media studies major, will study abroad in the Czech Republic. As an outstanding community leader on campus, Zeno has been named Miss Junior 2020-21 School Year, Miss Alpha Lambda Delta and president of the National Council of Negro Women.
* * * *
College Foundation has announced that 15 North Carolina seventh graders, including Arwa Osman of the Greensboro Islamic Academy, have been named as recipients of the Victor E. Bell Jr. Scholarship.
Each of these students is eligible to receive up to $20,000 in scholarship funds. Starting in seventh grade, each Bell Scholar will be allocated $2,000 per year, including four years of college, as long as they maintain good academic progress and meet annual renewal criteria. The funds are contributed to an account in the N.C. 529 Plan to be used for higher education expenses, with the student named as the beneficiary.
Every fall, middle school counselors and college access groups from across North Carolina are invited to nominate eligible students whose names will be randomly selected for the scholarship.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.