Student Notebook

Due to the pandemic, the program will provide alternative program options by permitting students to defer to the end of 2021 or support a virtual study abroad or international internship program.

Brown, a junior double majoring in political science and mathematics, chose to study abroad in Cairo, Egypt.

Johnson, a junior political science major, has selected the French Cultural language program offered in Toulouse, France.

Jones, a pre-med junior, chose to study abroad in Costa Rica for the fall 2021 semester.

Robinson, a senior social work major, will study abroad in Barcelona during the 2020-21 academic year.

Michaela Zeno, a junior journalism and media studies major, will study abroad in the Czech Republic. As an outstanding community leader on campus, Zeno has been named Miss Junior 2020-21 School Year, Miss Alpha Lambda Delta and president of the National Council of Negro Women.

College Foundation has announced that 15 North Carolina seventh graders, including Arwa Osman of the Greensboro Islamic Academy, have been named as recipients of the Victor E. Bell Jr. Scholarship.