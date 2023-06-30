Activities

Grimsley High School cadets participated in the Army JROTC’s Science Technology Engineering and Math camp at South Carolina State University.

Grimsley was one of 31 North and South Carolina high schools that attended. The camp was appropriately named “Camp Bulldog ‘’ after SCSU’s mascot.

The cadets were given a choice between mechanical/electrical engineering, chemistry, energy generation, cyber security, rockets and micro-controllers to explore during camp. All instruction was provided by South Carolina State’s excellent faculty and staff. In addition to the classroom instruction the cadets were given presentations by Naphron Pharmaceutical, NASA and Lexington River Plant, introduced to drone operations and went on field trips to The South Carolina State Museum. The camp culminated with each STEM group presenting their final projects to their fellow cadets.

Cadet Isaac Ellick from Grimsley High School was named the camps Alpha Company Honor Cadet and Company Commander.

Achievers

GTCC and the North Carolina Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (NC FAME) The First in Flight Chapter, recently signed the inaugural class of multiple student recruits:

Jowat: Abbey Hayes, Eastern Guilford High; Darius Headen, Asheboro High, Jowat

Masterbrand: Isaac Alvarado, Southeast Guilford High; Jacob Dills, East Davidson High

Proctor/Gamble: Josue Escalante, Asheboro High

Toyota: Owen Brown, Harmony Noël Carmac, Alice Schultz, all of Asheboro High; Jahmeer Cobb and Muhammad Abu Khass, both of Ragsdale High; Devante Cuthbertson, Page High; Elisabeth Hornfeck, Grimsley High; Saul Jaimes, Southwest Guilford High; Cory Martin, Southeast Guilford High; Shackti Martinez, Southern Guilford High; Braylee Matthews, Eastern Guilford High; Jacob Parks, East Wake High; and David Sanders, Uwharrie Charter Academy High

Westrock: Kenneth Hunter, Dudley High

Five of the seven NC FAME companies signed students for the class of 2025. Those companies include Jowat Corporation, MasterBrand Cabinets, Proctor & Gamble, Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina and WestRock.

The FAME program is designed for those interested in pursuing a career in STEM-related fields in manufacturing and provides a two-year, debt-free associate degree with the goal of equipping students with the skills required for a rapidly evolving manufacturing landscape. NC FAME, The First in Flight Chapter, will work with GTCC to educate students in a college setting, while also providing on-the-job-training with one of the NC FAME sponsor companies.

FAME was created by Toyota and moved to the Manufacturing Institute for national scaling in 2019. Today, the Manufacturing Institute, as the workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, supports FAME USA, which has grown to include 37 chapters supported by more than 400 company partners across 14 states.

Students selected for the program will have a paid position three days a week with a sponsor employer and attend classes at GTCC the other two days. After receiving 1,800 hours of on-the-ground experience, 85% of graduates proceed to direct employment with a sponsoring company and earn wages that are, on average, 25% more than non-FAME graduates. FAME graduates are also able to transfer their credits to a four-year university to pursue a variety of STEM programs.

The First in Flight Chapter includes seven employers: Jowat Corporation in Archdale; MasterBrand Cabinets in Lexington; Proctor & Gamble in Greensboro; Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, in Liberty; ZIEHL-ABEGG in Greensboro; ABCO Automation in Browns Summit, and WestRock in Winston-Salem.

Honors

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Raina Innis of Greensboro, N.C. A&T; Venkata Vijay Kosaraju of Jamestown, University of Alabama at Birmingham.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Scholarships

Applications are open through Sept. 15 for the Aquarium Scholars grant program, which offers funding to provide engaging educational opportunities from the North Carolina Aquariums to students from Title I or Title I-eligible schools across the state at little to no cost.

This program endeavors to remove financial barriers that may prevent underserved students from experiencing the aquariums firsthand. Opportunities include a field trip to one of the three aquariums or Jennette’s Pier, an outreach program at the school with hands-on learning and ambassador animal encounters or a distance learning virtual program with an Aquarium educator. Regardless of the school’s location, a program is available that will engage and inspire students.

Aquarium Scholars is a partnership between the North Carolina Aquariums, North Carolina public schools and the nonprofit North Carolina Aquarium Society made possible through the generosity of private donors.

Teachers from Title I or Title I eligible schools can learn more and apply at http://ncaquariums.com/aquarium-scholars.