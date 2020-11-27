Student Notebook

Achievers

Elijah Barclift of Greensboro is among nine students and an alumnus of the School of Music at the UNC School of the Arts who won awards in the recent video competition of the North Carolina Music Teachers Association. Musicians competed in the senior division for those 15-18 years of age and the young artist division for those 19-26.

Barclift played the horn in the senior brass competition. He is a high school junior who studies with Maria Serkin.

Musicians from UNCSA who won their state competitions will advance to the video competition of the 10-state Southern Division of the Music Teachers National Association.

Activities

To properly social distance, student leaders with the Center for Community Engagement at Eastern Connecticut State University have created new ways to meet the needs of the local community.

Among the student leaders is senior Mayra Santos Acosta of Archdale, who majors in health sciences and runs the program with St. Joseph Senior Living Center.

For one hour each week, six volunteers chat with guests via FaceTime as St. Joseph staff circulates iPads among the center's three residential wings.