Activities
Nearly 50 youth from Guilford County officially signed on as apprentices with a variety of local companies while the Guilford Apprenticeship Partners program graduated its first class of nine apprentices who have completed their four-year journey.
This year’s GAP celebratory signing and graduation celebrations took a virtual spin with a video which aired live on Guilford Apprenticeship Partners’ Facebook page Aug. 27.
Over the next four years, the newly-signed apprentices will earn an associate degree and hundreds of hours of on-the-job experience in skilled trades.
Inaugural graduates of the program are Henry Teodosio of ABCO Automation; Phillip Fuller of Bright Plastics; Jacques Bene, Hunter Bowne, Chris Brutcher, Jesse Puente, Jackie Smith and Garrison Weavil of Machine Specialties; and Dylan Chadwick of TE Connectivity.
* * * *
Guilford Child Development’s Catering for Kids received a hydroponic harvest of living lettuce for 700 Grab & Go lunches at 17 child care venues.
At a greenhouse on the Guilford County Farm, Voulynne Small and an assistant picked and packaged the lettuce, whose living root ball maintains turgid freshness for nearly two weeks. Woodrow Pike, Catering for Kids kitchen manager, and assistant Tally Brayboy arrived to receive and transport the lettuce and other produce to their food preparation facility at GCD’s Staley Center in High Point.
In addition to lettuce, Catering for Kids received dozens of cucumbers and bags of cherry and beefmaster tomatoes grown in the greenhouse under the direction of Small, executive director of B.E.S.T., an agricultural-based character-building mentoring program for high risk young men ages 14 to 24. BEST is an acronym for Brothers Excelling with Self-Sufficiency to Thrive. The greenhouse is at the prison farm operated by Guilford County.
The next harvest of lettuce is scheduled for mid-September.
The growing relationship between Catering for Kids and B.E.S.T. Hydroponic Garden began last fall when Greensboro Police Chief Brian James introduced the two organizations through a contact at GTCC.
Announcements
The Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra is accepting auditions via video through Sunday, Sept. 13. To start an application, visit www.gsyo.org/join.
For 2020-2021, the orchestra will offer online and in-person musical activities. Musicians accepted into a GSYO ensemble will have the option of participating online, in-person or a combination of both.
Online activities will include livestreamed and archived rehearsals, guest artist masterclasses, music theory and analysis, composition and improvisation, world music, and more.
* * * *
Guilford County Schools’ students in kindergarten through eighth grades began working Tuesday, Sept. 8, with personalized tutors; more than 230 students registered for Say Yes Guilford’s free program. Federal work-study students at GTCC, N.C. A&T, UNCG and Greensboro College are joining community volunteers and GCS high schoolers to work with students up to two hours per week through the fall semester.
Say Yes Guilford is using three tutoring programs to address the needs of students: A+ Test Prep and Tutoring for middle schoolers, HELPS for second through fifth graders needing help with reading, and one-on-one general tutoring for all other elementary students’ needs.
Sessions will take place one-on-one via Google Meet, and parents can register students for up to two hours of practice per week. Tutoring will continue through the remainder of 2020.
Registration is open through Tuesday, Sept. 15. To register or learn about volunteering, visit sayyesguilford.org.
* * * *
UNCG and the Greensboro Public Library will host a kick-off event at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, over Zoom for the community "Big Read" of the novel "Silver Sparrow" by Tayari Jones.
Speakers include N.C. Rep. Ashton Clemmons and keynote speaker Sharon L. Contreras, superintendent of Guilford County Schools. The community read of "Silver Sparrow" will include free panel discussions, speakers and family-oriented activities taking place between September 2020 and May 2021.
Visit aads.uncg.edu to register in advance for the event and find more upcoming book discussions and talks.
* * * *
High Point University Communication Fellows will host three virtual film screenings this semester in partnership with South Arts’ 2020-21 Southern Circuit Tour.
- “Coded Bias” explores the fallout of MIT media lab researcher Joy Buolamwini’s discovery that facial recognition does not see dark-skinned faces accurately, and her journey to push for the first-ever legislation in the U.S. to govern against bias in algorithms that impact us all. The screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. To reserve a free ticket for the filming, visit https://watch.eventive.org/highpoint/play/5f3e93bb452ccc003e936294.
- “Picture a Scientist” chronicles the groundswell of researchers who are writing a new chapter for women scientists. The screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13. To reserve a free ticket, visit https://watch.eventive.org/highpoint/play/5f3e93bb452ccc003e936296.
- “Reggae Boyz” uses pop culture’s most transcendent forces — sports and music — to dive into the heart and soul of Jamaica. The screening will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12. To reserve a free ticket, visit https://watch.eventive.org/highpoint/play/5f3e93bb452ccc003e936298.
* * * *
The Greensboro Science Center will offer Winter Wonderlights, a zoo light experience, on Nov. 6-Jan. 3. Prices range from $12 to $24 per person, with children ages 2 and younger receiving free admission. Winter Wonderlights is made possible with support from presenting sponsor, the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Tickets will be available beginning Oct. 9. Capacity is limited; timed-entry ticketing will be used. An exclusive GSC Friends and Family Presale will be offered beginning Sept. 21 to select GSC supporters, including GSC members, donors, volunteers and staff.
This outdoor holiday experience will be from 5:30 to 10 p.m. most nights, with select nights ending at 11 p.m. The experience will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For information, visit www.greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights/.
The GSC worked with professional lighting designers from GES Events to create immersive experiences using a combination of traditional lighting techniques and the latest in lighting technology. Custom zones include Snowball Surprise, Forest of Light, Gingerbread Barn and Dancing Fountains.
In addition to exploring 12 unique zones, guests will be invited to enjoy festive music with special performances by Greensboro Opera on select nights. Food and drinks (non-alcoholic beverages as well as beer, wine and signature cocktails) will be available for purchase. Each Winter Wonderlights guest can also enjoy one complimentary moonlight ride on The Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel.
Grants
The NCA Center for Communication, Community Collaboration and Change, housed in the department of communication studies at UNCG, has selected the Beloved Community Center, a grassroots organization empowering the voices of the oppressed, as its fifth and final grant recipient for its social justice-focused programming through 2021. The grant is designed to fund critical community programming and contribute to research demonstrating the power of communication to deepen community collaborations that promote social change.
With the $15,000 grant funding, the BCC will hire a community intern, improve the organization’s communication operations in outreach and archive and develop a communications manual for future use.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.