Student Notebook

UNCG’s annual 24 hours of giving, Believe in the G, will be noon Thursday, March 4, to noon Friday, March 5.

During the 24-hour campaign, alumni, students, faculty, staff, parents and friends are encouraged to wear blue and gold, share their UNCG story on social media, and make a gift of any size.

Funds raised from the campaign will support a variety of departments and initiatives across the UNCG campus, including student scholarships, academic programs and campus resources.

Many challenges will highlight the day, such as the Furry Friend Challenge, where the most creative picture of a Spartan’s pet in Spartan gear will win a prize for their school or college and a UNCG pet bandana. Through another social media challenge, the donor with the most creative selfie that day will win a UNCG swag bag and prize for the school or college of their choice.

All Spartans are encouraged to use the hashtag #BelieveintheG.

