Student Notebook

Achievers
Mary Spektor, an Alamance Community College alumna and future graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, has enrolled at Elon University School of Law. She is 19.
Spektor attended Western Alamance High School. Near the end of her sophomore year, a school counselor recommended that Spektor take college-level credit classes at ACC for the remainder of her high school career.
Spektor took advantage of ACC’s free Career and College Promise program, a state initiative that allows high school students to earn free college credits.
She was the first Western Alamance student to complete 60 college credits at age 17 to earn a full associate in arts degree that guaranteed her full junior class status when she transferred to UNC-Chapel Hill.
Announcements
The Guilford County Board of Education will hold a retreat beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Western Guilford High School’s Career Academy of Transportation, Distribution and Logistics, 409 Friendway Road in Greensboro.
To see the agenda, visit tinyurl.com/1wp6pkf2.
The retreat will be livestreamed on the GCS YouTube channel and rebroadcast on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99 in Guilford County) at a later date.
* * * *
UNCG’s annual 24 hours of giving, Believe in the G, will be noon Thursday, March 4, to noon Friday, March 5.
During the 24-hour campaign, alumni, students, faculty, staff, parents and friends are encouraged to wear blue and gold, share their UNCG story on social media, and make a gift of any size.
Funds raised from the campaign will support a variety of departments and initiatives across the UNCG campus, including student scholarships, academic programs and campus resources.
Many challenges will highlight the day, such as the Furry Friend Challenge, where the most creative picture of a Spartan’s pet in Spartan gear will win a prize for their school or college and a UNCG pet bandana. Through another social media challenge, the donor with the most creative selfie that day will win a UNCG swag bag and prize for the school or college of their choice.
All Spartans are encouraged to use the hashtag #BelieveintheG.
Donations
Charles Aris Executive Search has announced that the Guilford Education Alliance is the recipient of a charitable donation from the Mitch & Betsy Oakley Fund. The $10,000 donation was made by Charles Aris team members in honor of the Oakley family.
The search firm began accumulating funds for the fund in December 2019. It has partnered with GEA in a variety of ways in past years, including participating in donation drives and volunteering at the Teacher Supply Warehouse.
GEA is accepting new classroom supplies for its warehouse. Most-needed items include copy paper, No. 2 pencils, USB drives, colored markers and pencils, highlighters, index cards, and disinfectant wipes among other materials. If interested, email TSW@GEANC.org or call 336-793-2133.
Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications for three memorial scholarships: The William Bryant Evans and Lucy Teague Evans Memorial Scholarship, the Tyler David Williams Memorial Scholarship and the York David Anthony Memorial Scholarship.
March 5 is the deadline. For information, visit tinyurl.com/yh7y6jay.
* * * *
Charlotte-based Dentsply Sirona will partner with N.C. A&T to create the Dentsply Sirona Scholarship Fund for Innovation and Leadership.
As part of the partnership, Dentsply Sirona, a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, will donate $100,000 to A&T.
Dentsply Sirona will form the partnership with A&T’s Willie A. Deese College of Business and Economics, the college of engineering and the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.
* * * *
Westchester Country Day School senior Jackson Todd, son of Mel and Jaree Todd of Greensboro, is a finalist in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program. He is one of approximately 15,000 students nationwide recognized for their performance on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
More than 1.5 million juniors entered the scholarship program by taking the PSAT in 2019. Todd was among the semifinalists selected in September 2020, who represent less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors and include the highest-scoring entrants from each state.
Recipients will be announced later this spring. The competition is for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million. They are selected based on academic record, participation in school and community activities, leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received, recommendation from their school, and an essay
