Student Notebook

The board will have a budget meeting at noon April 20 at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.

The meeting room occupants for both meetings will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.

Awards

The High Point University chapter of the Society of Physics Students won an Outstanding Chapter Award from the SPS National Office. This is the sixth year in a row the chapter has been recognized for excellence as a top-tier student-led physical sciences organization, a designation given to fewer than 10% of all SPS chapters at colleges and universities in the United States and internationally.

“This award recognizes our work in community outreach and our dedication to physics research and development on campus,” said Sam Mycroft, a senior physics major and mathematics and computer science minor. “Our goal has always been to nurture a sense of curiosity in physics with children in our local community, while also providing opportunities on campus for students from all departments to join the rocketry team, volunteer at HPUniverse Day and host shows in the Culp Planetarium.”