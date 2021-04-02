Student Notebook

Achievers
Bennett College recently named and presented graduating dual-major senior Hannah Marie Ross as its newly crowned 41st Miss Bennett College. The crowning was held March 20.
Miss Bennett is elected by the student body and serves as a member of the executive team of the Student Government Association. As Miss Bennett, the queen’s primary responsibility includes providing community service opportunities for the student body, serving as a marshal for the Academic Cultural Enrichment Series and serving as president of the Queens Association.
For the 2020-21 coronation year, Ross was elected by her peers to hold the Miss Bennett title.
2020-21 elected members of the Bennett College Royal Court are:
Ashley King, Miss Royal Blue and White
Seria Bullen Sata, Miss Senior
Michaela Zeno, Miss Junior
Ja’Nylah Johnson, Miss Sophomore
Kennedy Allen, Miss Freshwoman
* * * *
The Society of Professional Journalists has announced the members of its new Student Trustee Council, which will serve to strengthen the organization.
The council is comprised of nine student members including Joseph Maronski of High Point University and Kyra O’Connor of Elon University.
Maronski is a sophomore journalism and political science double major with a minor in Italian studies.
O’Connor is a sophomore studying journalism and business.
Members of the STC will provide feedback, insights and recommendations on improving the SPJ campus chapter and general student experience. They are ambassadors for the society and help promote SPJ information and leadership development opportunities to their peers.
Activities
Faculty and students in High Point University’s department of physician assistant studies partnered with the American Red Cross to host its annual community blood drive.
The department’s goal was to collect 25 units of blood; they collected 35.
The department partnered with Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in High Point to serve as the blood drive’s site.
Announcements
Guilford County Schools’ legislative committee meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5.
The GCS Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. April 13 at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The board will have a budget meeting at noon April 20 at 712 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro.
The meeting room occupants for both meetings will be limited to board members and necessary staff in order to ensure appropriate social distancing. A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on GCSTV (Spectrum Cable digital channel 2 or 74.1 in Guilford County, or AT&T U-Verse channel 99) and the GCS YouTube channel.
Awards
The High Point University chapter of the Society of Physics Students won an Outstanding Chapter Award from the SPS National Office. This is the sixth year in a row the chapter has been recognized for excellence as a top-tier student-led physical sciences organization, a designation given to fewer than 10% of all SPS chapters at colleges and universities in the United States and internationally.
“This award recognizes our work in community outreach and our dedication to physics research and development on campus,” said Sam Mycroft, a senior physics major and mathematics and computer science minor. “Our goal has always been to nurture a sense of curiosity in physics with children in our local community, while also providing opportunities on campus for students from all departments to join the rocketry team, volunteer at HPUniverse Day and host shows in the Culp Planetarium.”
Scholarships
The Music Academy of North Carolina has announced that the deadline to submit applications and videos to be considered for a merit scholarship is April 24.
Merit scholarships are awarded for outstanding effort, talent and proficiency. Only students recommended by their teacher who have been studying for a full year or more may apply for a scholarship.
* * * *
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro is accepting applications through May 7 for the John Carlton Myatt Scholarship.
John Carlton Myatt, a 1988 graduate of Grimsley High School, died in a swimming accident in the summer of 1990. To foster his memory, a $3,000 writing scholarship was established in 1991 at The Community Foundation to reward a talented high school senior from a Guilford County high school.
The recipient of this scholarship should plan to major in English, writing or language arts and should possess not only a profound love of writing and/or language but also have the talent and ability to excel using the written word.
To apply, visit https://cfgg.org/grantseekers/students/scholarships/#how-to-apply.
Send releases to people@greensboro.com.