Student Notebook

Financial donations are also welcome. Checks can be made out to the Spartan Open Pantry.

Donors will be invited to toast marshmallows around a fire pit and snack on candy canes.

Last year the church and association collected 733 food and personal hygiene items and $90.

The High Point University Community Orchestra has partnered with the High Point Theatre to offer “Music and Community in Concert” to community members on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. The HPU Community Orchestra includes HPU faculty, staff, students and members of the community. These concerts will be the first for the orchestra since the pandemic began.

Tickets are free and required for this performance as seating is limited to provide physical distancing. To reserve a ticket, contact the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001.