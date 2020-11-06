Student Notebook

Activities
High Point University’s Sigma Nu fraternity is partnering with the American Heart Association and D-UP and has raised more than $12,000 to support a community garden within D-UP’s Eatery Sprout Education Garden Program and other resources within the AHA’s organization. Donations are still being collected and can be made at www2.heart.org/site/TR/?fr_id=5653&pg=entry.
The Eatery Sprout Education Garden program at D-UP, a local nonprofit and afterschool program aimed at teaching children how to live healthy lifestyles, is a grass roots initiative for Washington Street community youth and their families that targets holistic change in food security with overall health, social and economic success.
The funds raised will provide all the necessities to sustain the community garden for the first year and provide materials, equipment, maintenance, refrigeration and distribution of produce into the community. Funds will also be available to assist various local programs within the AHA’s organization.
Additionally, the fraternity plans to use the garden as an interactive classroom for children to learn basic gardening skills, as well as basic food preparation and cooking skills.
* * * *
To highlight some positives in the atmosphere of virtual learning, Taylor Jones' sixth-grade students at Guilford Preparatory Academy were able to have a virtual career day with professional basketball player Spencer Reaves.
Reaves is a U.S. native who currently plays ball for CB Tizona in Spain. He's been playing professionally in Spain for three years and students at GPA had the opportunity to learn about his career and ask questions about possibly pursuing careers in professional ball in the future.
* * * *
Erich McPhail of Greensboro joins the thousands of alumni who proudly wear The Citadel ring.
The seniors of the Class of 2021 were celebrated with a traditional ring presentation ceremony Sept. 25 in McAlister Field House, attended by the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, veteran and active duty students.
Attendance at the ceremony was restricted to only ring-eligible seniors due to the need for social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but the event included the same traditions that recipients anticipated for this important milestone.
Announcements
UNCG's college of arts and sciences has announced these workshops:
- Shipbuilding and Seafaring the Bronze Age Aegean: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, via Zoom. Aleydis van de Moortel of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, will discuss a new understanding of Bronze Age Aegean ships based on archaeological evidence.
- Monitoring Shrub and Tree Phenology: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 13, via Zoom. Alison Donnelly, associate professor at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, will speak as part of Geography, Environment and Sustainability’s Fall 2020 Colloquium.
- 16th Annual UNCG Regional Mathematics and Statistics Conference: 8 a.m. Nov. 14, virtual. This student-focused conference features research presentations by undergraduate and graduate students. There will also be a plenary lecture by scientist Folashade Agusto of the University of Kansas.
- Gamification and Value Capture: 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, via Zoom. Institutions and technologists are trying to fix people's motiviational problems by adding points, achievements and medals to processes like education, work, and fitness. C. Thi Nguyen will discuss how such a gamified life can lead to dangerous consequences.
- Cohomology Fractals: 4 p.m. Nov. 18, via Zoom. Professor Saul Schleimer will introduce the concept of “cohomology fractals.” He will also show how he has implemented these using a novel ray-tracing algorithm. This is part of the Helen Barton Lecture Series in Computational Mathematics.
For information or to register, visit https://aas.uncg.edu/about/college-events/.
* * * *
The War Memorial Foundation, which supports the Carolina Field of Honor, and High Point University are partnering to host a virtual Veterans Day Celebration to honor all those who have served the United States. The event, which will be HPU’s 10th Annual Veterans Day Celebration, will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at www.highpoint.edu/live. The program is free and open to all.
This year’s celebration will include a special message from Lieutenant General (Ret.) Robert VanAntwerp, a retired, three-star general. The program will also include greetings from HPU President Nido Qubein; Lt. Col. Matthews; Tom Dayvault, board member for the foundation/Carolina Field of Honor; and past speakers during HPU’s Veterans Day Program. In addition, the event will feature special music, color guard, a message from HPU students and other commemorative activities to honor all those who serve, past and present.
As is tradition, High Point University will also donate approximately 100 American flags to local schools, nonprofits and government buildings in honor of Veterans Day. Community organizations can request a complimentary flag by contacting communication@highpoint.edu.
* * * *
Each year, the High Point University Professional Selling Club donates 100 meals to local families through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater High Point. This year, however, the club recognizes a greater need because of the global pandemic and is working to raise $5,000 to purchase 200 Thanksgiving meals – doubling their annual goal – to help families in the High Point community.
This is the sixth year the club is raising funds to purchase dinners, complete with a turkey and side dishes. Members of HPU’s Professional Selling Club will donate the meals on Nov. 20.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com. The last day to donate is Nov. 16.
* * * *
Presbyterian Church of the Covenant at 501 S. Mendenhall St. in Greensboro and the College Hill Neighborhood Association are again co-sponsoring a drop off food drive to benefit the Spartan Open Pantry that serves UNCG students in need.
Donations will be accepted between 10 a.m. and noon Saturdays, Dec. 5-19, at the church.
Especially needed are: Breakfast cereals; snacks like chips, cookies, crackers; canned fruits and meats; rice; soups; hygiene and toiletry items, laundry products (small sizes), toilet paper and paper towels; feminine hygiene products, shavers for men and women.
Financial donations are also welcome. Checks can be made out to the Spartan Open Pantry.
Donors will be invited to toast marshmallows around a fire pit and snack on candy canes.
Last year the church and association collected 733 food and personal hygiene items and $90.
* * * *
The High Point University Community Orchestra has partnered with the High Point Theatre to offer “Music and Community in Concert” to community members on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave. The HPU Community Orchestra includes HPU faculty, staff, students and members of the community. These concerts will be the first for the orchestra since the pandemic began.
Tickets are free and required for this performance as seating is limited to provide physical distancing. To reserve a ticket, contact the High Point Theatre box office at 336-887-3001.
In an effort to keep the performers, staff and audience safe, the theatre has several protocols in place that follow the CDC and DHHS guidelines. They will be fogging the venue between performances, cleaning high-touch areas and have little to no-touch ticketing. Audience members will have six feet between groups, and every other row will seat patrons. There will be no concession sales and audience members will be asked to enter and exit using directional signs.
* * * *
Randolph Community College is offering an “eNotary Public Education” course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14.
The course (#75577) will instruct existing Notaries in newly legislated procedures required to exercise notarial acts as set forth by the North Carolina Secretary of State. The course will cover the N.C. E-Notary Act, eligibility and registration, E-Notary processes, technology solutions and providers (attendees will get hands-on practice), ethics regarding E-Notarizations, consequences of misconduct, security standards, best practices, and departmental recommendations.
Students must hold a valid commission as an N.C. Notary Public, and must bring their notary number, photo ID (driver’s license) and email address to take the final exam.
The cost is $70.
Call 336-633-0268 to register.
Grants
Under the state’s Digital Learning Initiative, the State Board of Education awarded five districts, including Guilford County Schools, and one charter school with two-year implementation grants, most for $75,000 for each of the two years.
GCS received a total of $144,000. The estimated number of schools to be served is 124 plus two virtual schools.
Scholarships
The following N.C. A&T students are recipients of McDonald’s inaugural Black & Positively Golden HBCU Scholarships: Nia Hammett, Olivia Harris, Robyn Harrison, Wulwyn Porte and Gayle Streeter.
These students are among 34 of America’s brightest HBCU students, who each were awarded an up to $15,000 Black & Positively Golden Scholarship, facilitated by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. In addition to providing the scholarship, McDonald’s also surprised each winner with a special delivery, which included a tablet, school supplies and congratulatory video, featuring notable HBCU alumni, such as Terrence J, Ashley Blaine Featherson, KJ Smith, Quad Webb and David Banner.
To see the video, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/10-ebnPagxNzrOOijOk99NT1n1CEKCHkC/view.
* * * *
Jalen Thompson, a senior at Western Guilford High School, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College's incoming class for the fall 2021 semester.
Thompson was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.
