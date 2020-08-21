Achievers
Nine recent college graduates are dedicating a year of service to the High Point community as an AmeriCorps VISTA. For the eighth year, High Point University is hosting VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America), who will provide thousands of hours of service to local organizations.
Each VISTA will be placed with a nonprofit in the city to build sustainable programs in an area of focus. HPU invests more than $200,000 annually to provide housing, meals, office space and access to student volunteers to carry out projects with their partner agencies. They are mentored by the Rev. Mary Beth Foust, HPU’s assistant director of civic responsibility and social innovation.
This year’s VISTAs and their areas of service are as follows: Jenny Carpenter and Natalie Marie Ward, Hayden-Harman Foundation and the Greater High Point Food Alliance; Wilson Haworth and Casey Tyndall, Greater High Point Food Alliance; Douglas McCollum, D-Up and the Community Writing Center on Washington Street; Avery Moon, school and community partnership coordinator within the city of High Point; Kayla Quick, Northwood Elementary School; and Aliyah Suggs, Fairview Elementary School.
Activities
Casey Garr, High Point University alumna; Candyce Sturgeon, HPU rising senior; Veronica Segarra, HPU assistant professor of biology; and Noah Franks, student at Penn-Griffin School for the Arts in High Point, recently conducted research that was published in Autophagy, a national scientific journal.
The study, titled, “Autophagy as an on-ramp to scientific discovery,” examines HPU’s Cell Art Collaborative program to gain understanding around how the recruitment of highly creative students into STEM fields through connections to art can be a first step in defining a specialized career path that leads to a valuable and unique contribution to science.
* * * *
Clara Primus, a rising junior majoring in biology and Bonner Leader at High Point University, recently collaborated with prominent scientists at the Mayo Clinic, University of California, Davis and Northwestern to conduct research that was published in CBE: Life Sciences Education, a quarterly journal published by the American Society for Cell Biology. The article, “Scientific Societies Fostering Inclusive Scientific Environments through Travel Awards: Current Practices and Recommendations,” examines how scientific societies can contribute to a diverse and inclusive workforce.
* * * *
High Point University welcomed its fifth cohort of pharmacy students in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, the Triad’s only pharmacy school.
On Aug. 17, HPU’s new cohort of pharmacy students took part in a community service project. Eighteen fleece blankets were made by students who donated them to the city of High Point’s chapter of Cover the City Project.
The COVID-19 pandemic moved the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy’s Community Day of Service inside Congdon Hall rather than hosting service events across the city. The students were broken up into small groups to make the blankets.
The Cover the City Project supports the homeless population in shelters and those who do not use shelters during the coldest times of the year. Its mission is to cover cities with warmth and love.
That same day, the students took part in a traditional White Coat Ceremony to welcome them into the profession. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the students’ families streamed the ceremony live while students and faculty were physically distant from one another during the ceremony.
Announcements
This year, A Simple Gesture has collected more than 150,000 pounds of food. According to a newsletter, "Since March, hundreds of individuals, families and businesses continue to fill bags of food, send food donations through Amazon or make cash gifts."
The newsletter also notes that large shipments from Amazon Smile arrive daily with boxes full of child-friendly food and that the nonprofit has been able to buy food when its partners are critically low on food.
The nonprofit's goal is continue providing meals for more than 1,600 children and their families every weekend until the end of the year.
For information, call 336-547-7000 or visit https://asimplegesturegso.org.
* * * *
Sandra Cates, a longtime A Simple Gesture volunteer, is also a prolific pet portrait painter. To help the nonprofit feed more children and families, she is offering time, materials and proceeds for community members' pet portraits.
For information, email sandra.cates@icloud.com.
* * * *
Over the summer, Jamie Danis, a rising junior at Weaver Academy, used his woodworking skills to support A Simple Gesture. Danis made trivets out of various hard woods like aromatic cedar and maple.
* * * *
Dance Project will offer two seven-week sessions throughout the fall; the first session begins Aug. 31.
A variety of classes will be offered to youth ages 5 and older, some classes via Zoom, others at LeBauer Park.
Adult students may drop in to any class listed as 13+, and may pay $10 per class or purchase a class pass. Classes may be purchased at https://ticketmetriad.com/organizations/dance-project.
Some scholarships are available; the deadline to apply is Aug. 24.
For the schedule, registration information and fees, visit www.danceproject.org/fall2020. Also, contact Vania Claiborne at 336-370-6776 or vania@danceproject.org.
* * * *
High Point University’s Mobile Lab and Biology Club are offering free deliverable experiment kits for children in third through sixth grades. The kits include all supplies needed to complete the experiment and it comes with instructions and access to a video guide.
To view the different experiments, visit https://highpoint.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1HcKCAkvyR6agCh.
Sept. 1 is the deadline to register.
For information, email MobileLab@highpoint.edu.
Honors
Christopher Neil Pritchard of Greensboro was recently selected to serve on the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi's 2020-2022 Council of Students. The council, comprised of seven student vice presidents from chapters across the nation, will serve as the student engagement committee for the society.
Pritchard, initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2019, is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in computational mathematics at UNCG. He will serve a two-year term on the council during the 2020-2022 biennium.
Scholarships
Seafood Destiny, a restaurant owned by Anthony Knotts of Greensboro, has chosen the following young African Americans to receive $1,000 scholarships each: KeShaun Coleman, current student at N.C. Central University; Amarachi Chukwuyere, incoming freshman at Winston-Salem State University; Victory Drumwright, incoming freshman at UNCG; Zaniya Mark, second-year Ph.D. student at Meharry Medical College; Nicholas Gerald, incoming freshman at N.C. A&T; and Myles MacDonald and Sierra Toney, both current students at A&T.
The students were recognized at an event Aug. 10 at the restaurant.
The recent death of George Floyd encouraged Knotts to help Black students in this way. Knotts also named a dish at his restaurant in Floyd’s memory. Part of the restaurant’s proceeds go toward the scholarships.
