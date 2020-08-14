Awards
This year marked the inaugural Miracle Network Dance Marathon fundraiser at High Point University, held virtually due to COVID-19. Because students raised $34,837 to donate to Duke Children’s Hospital, HPU received the Miracle Maker Award, recognizing the highest fundraising first-year program.
Kristin Ackerman, assistant professor of biology at HPU and faculty adviser, guided the executive committee, which included Jack Elliott, executive director; Ella Cusano, finance director; Michael Fragnito, director of fundraising; Chloe Knox, events operations chair; Trevor White, fundraising team; Nicholas Zanghi, Greek recruitment chair; Alyssa Moylan, marketing and PR chair; Kenzie Hansley, hospital relations chair; Kenzie Ulrich, dancer relations chair; Madi D’Ostuni, special events chair; Shannon Rose, morale chair; Kasey Meyer, fundraising and partnerships chair; Blair Cloutier, internal director; and Alexis Ogren, external director.
Caitie Gehlhausen, a High Point University 2020 graduate, entrepreneurship major and the CEO and Founder of both the Socket Lock-it and the CONEvertible, won first place in the fifth annual Sigma Nu Tau Video Pitch Competition, hosted by the Sigma Nu Tau Entrepreneurship Society to recognize and reward the value and impact of entrepreneurship education on student success in academic business plan competitions.
Gehlhausen submitted a video that highlighted the learning process she experienced through participating in six business pitch competitions, including Business Plan Competitions and Elevator Pitch Competitions at HPU.
As first-place winner, Gehlhausen received $1,500 to continue work on her business ventures. These funds, combined with the $5,000 prize she won in a competition hosted by Collegiate Entrepreneur’s Organization and $10,000 in start-up funds in HPU’s Business Plan Competition, will serve as a launching pad for her business.
Announcements
Greensboro Day School announced it is installing an air purification solution in every classroom and building on the school’s campus. Global Plasma Solutions uses a Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization system to purify the air. This type of system is used by leading healthcare systems, airlines, convention centers and universities.
Pollutants, dust, allergens, mold, bacteria and viruses are all common types of particles in the air. The patented NPBI technology from Global Plasma Solutions uses positive and negative ions to collide with many of these particles. The collision creates a larger particle with a charge that attracts even more particles with opposite polarity, eventually resulting in larger and larger particles that are easier to capture in a filtration system. Additionally, contact with these ions disrupts the pathogens surface proteins, rendering many of them inactive.
Students return to campus on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
The city of High Point Transit System resumed service to the Jamestown campus of GTCC on Monday, Aug. 10.
There will be eight trips a day, leaving the High Point Transit Broad Avenue terminal:
- 7:15 a.m.
- 8:15 a.m.
- 9:15 a.m.
- 10:45 a.m.
- 11:45 a.m.
- 12:45 p.m.
- 2:45 p.m.
- 4:15 p.m.
For information, visit www.hptransit.org.
Scholarships
Randolph Community College’s workforce development and continuing education division recently received the State Employees’ Credit Union Bridge to Career Scholarship from the SECU Foundation.
The purpose of the scholarship is to help remove financial barriers for students seeking to obtain state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials that lead to sustainable wage careers within the local community.
RCC will be able to award 30 $500 scholarships to help qualifying students in basic law enforcement training, emergency medical technician – initial and pharmacy tech programs for 2020-2021.
For information, call 336-633-0268.
