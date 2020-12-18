Student Notebook

Achievers
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced Jayden Sansom and Sushen Kolakaleti as the winners of the 2020 Congressional App Challenge for North Carolina’s 6th District.
Sansom, a senior at Chatham School of Science and Engineering in Siler City, developed a user-friendly application to observe the night sky. The app, “Starga," collects and presents detailed information on star constellations.
Kolakaleti is a senior from Northern Guilford High School. He created “My Sadhana," an app that allows users to track spiritual progress and receive feedback on ways to improve areas of importance.
Established by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013, this competition engages students from across the nation to encourage creativity and STEM education. It allows students the opportunity to compete with other students from their own Congressional district by creating and exhibiting their software application for mobile or computer devices on a platform of their choice.
Clara Primus, a junior and biology major and civic responsibility and social innovation minor at High Point University, published research, “Scientific Societies Fostering Inclusivity through Speaker Diversity in Annual Meeting Programming: A Call to Action” in Molecular Biology of the Cell Journal.
The publication provides evidence-based recommendations for methods in which professional scientific societies can foster an inclusive environment at their annual meetings. Primus evaluated various approaches other societies have used and provided additional resources that societies may use during their annual meeting planning. She and other researchers also include a special section that gives insight into what these meetings may look like in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ashlyn Hanks, Timmy Beal, Justin Riccardelli and Christos Haramis, all students in High Point University's Webb School of Engineering, presented at this year’s 2020 Association for Computing Machinery’s mid-southeast research conference and earned first place in the undergraduate student poster competition.
The team’s research validated an existing model for detecting honeypots, an intentional vulnerable computing system designed to entice attackers into revealing tools and techniques, using networking characteristics. There were 18 student presentations in total, including two other HPU teams.
Activities
Academy Sports + Outdoors in Greensboro partnered with N.C. A&T on Dec. 9 to spread some holiday cheer by donating $1,000 worth of sports and outdoors equipment to Communities in Schools. The donation included items like balls, flying discs, team sports gear, outdoor games and more.
Communities in Schools is a nonprofit that helps surround students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life.
High Point University dedicated the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Scholarship Plaza on Dec. 9 during a small, private ceremony.
In August, on the 100th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees a woman’s right to vote, HPU announced a $12 million gift from Elizabeth Strickland. The donation is the largest gift to HPU’s endowment in its 96-year history.
Strickland’s gift established the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Fund and the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Endowed Scholarship Fund. In recognition of this gift, and to highlight the importance of scholarship in philanthropy, HPU created the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Scholarship Plaza. The Scholarship Plaza celebrates, recognizes and inspires existing and future endowment donors, while also providing a location for students to reflect on the impact of philanthropy in their own lives and academic pursuits.
The Strickland Plaza, located between Roberts Hall and the Slane Student Center, features brick columns that will be utilized to recognize other philanthropists who wish to support scholarships. It also features three sculptures depicting recent HPU graduates wearing their cap and gowns and holding diplomas that are designed to inspire HPU’s current and future students to make philanthropy important in their lives.
Strickland attended High Point College, where she was crowned Miss High Point College in 1952. Strickland’s late husband, Bob, who died in 2018, began a two-year commitment as Lowe’s director of advertising that turned into a 40-year career, with Bob retiring as chairman of the board of Lowe’s in 1997. He was named chairman emeritus in 1999.
Faculty in High Point University’s Nido R. Qubein School of Communication donated gifts and sporting equipment to area organizations to support families for the holidays.
On Dec. 10, representatives from Family Services of Davidson County and Family Service of the Piedmont received gifts to support 30 individuals.
In addition to the School of Communication’s donation, the department of sport management raised $1,000 to purchase sporting equipment for the Guilford County Family Justice Center’s Camp Hope.
Announcements
UNCG created more than 5,000 individual webpages for each graduate to make the virtual commencement special this year.
Scholarships
Avery Krivis, a senior at Bishop McGuinness High School, has been nominated for the Heisman High School Scholarship.
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is renowned for symbolizing the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed male and female high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes.
Krivis is involved in multiple sports at Bishop McGuinness. She is the captain of the varsity girls' soccer team and also participates in varsity swimming and indoor track.
