Student Notebook

High Point University dedicated the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Scholarship Plaza on Dec. 9 during a small, private ceremony.

In August, on the 100th anniversary of Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which guarantees a woman’s right to vote, HPU announced a $12 million gift from Elizabeth Strickland. The donation is the largest gift to HPU’s endowment in its 96-year history.

Strickland’s gift established the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Women’s Leadership Fund and the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Endowed Scholarship Fund. In recognition of this gift, and to highlight the importance of scholarship in philanthropy, HPU created the Elizabeth Miller Strickland Scholarship Plaza. The Scholarship Plaza celebrates, recognizes and inspires existing and future endowment donors, while also providing a location for students to reflect on the impact of philanthropy in their own lives and academic pursuits.