Student Notebook

Activities

Alec Garfield , a junior biology major at High Point University and Natural Sciences Fellow, completed training to become a certified Local Phenology Leader through Nature’s Notebook. Garfield is working with faculty mentor Niky Hughes, associate professor of biology, to establish the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens as an official monitoring site within the National Phenology Network.

Phenology is the timing of seasonal events and includes the timing of bud burst, flowering and leaf senescence in trees, as well as the seasonal arrival or emergence of insects and birds. The National Phenology Network is a scientific monitoring organization that exists to collect, store and share data about the timing of seasonal events, so that scientists can better understand the changing ecology of a warmer world. The National Phenology Network has partnered with Nature’s Notebook, a citizen science platform, to gather data from a variety of locations, where observers submit regular observations for designated tree species.