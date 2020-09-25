Student Notebook

Activities
Alec Garfield, a junior biology major at High Point University and Natural Sciences Fellow, completed training to become a certified Local Phenology Leader through Nature’s Notebook. Garfield is working with faculty mentor Niky Hughes, associate professor of biology, to establish the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens as an official monitoring site within the National Phenology Network.
Phenology is the timing of seasonal events and includes the timing of bud burst, flowering and leaf senescence in trees, as well as the seasonal arrival or emergence of insects and birds. The National Phenology Network is a scientific monitoring organization that exists to collect, store and share data about the timing of seasonal events, so that scientists can better understand the changing ecology of a warmer world. The National Phenology Network has partnered with Nature’s Notebook, a citizen science platform, to gather data from a variety of locations, where observers submit regular observations for designated tree species.
Sara Burnett, Greer Guncheon, Allie Hatcher, Claire Love, Gabby Mace and Danja Worden, all in High Point University’s Class of 2021, participated in the first Service Learning Course offered by the department of physical therapy.
The course was an advanced neurological patient care selective developed by Dr. Renee Hamel, assistant professor of physical therapy. In the course, the students worked to provide weekly pro bono physical therapy services to the neurological patient population in the Triad. They were trained in using telehealth for the safety of the patients during the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, students completed a service project in which they created comprehensive, evidence-based educational resources for patients and their families.
The students worked together and developed handouts that cover a variety of important topics including mental health, nutrition, proper positioning, easing caregiver burden, building ramps for home entry, and signs and symptoms of neurological risk factors.
The class was scheduled to participate in a medical mission trip to a neurological patient care camp through Friends of the Redeemer United to Top Hill, Jamaica, as part of this course, but it was canceled due to the pandemic.
Announcements
The Music Academy of North Carolina is offering a variety of fall virtual classes.
Some of the classes include an introduction to music theory and ear training, how to deal with performance anxiety, songwriting, improvisation and more.
To see the complete list and register, visit www.musicacademync.org/what-we-do/group-classes-and-ensembles.
Grants
North Carolina community-based organizations that are providing remote-learning support for students while schools are in Plan B or C due to COVID-19 are invited to apply for up to $100,000 in COVID-19 relief funds per remote learning site.
The application period opens at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28; applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 5.
Details, webinar registration and application materials are at www.ncymcaalliance.org.
Scholarships
Cummins has announced the participation of N.C. A&T in a special program designed to increase the number of African American students earning bachelor’s degrees in engineering and joining the nation’s science, technology, engineering and math workforce.
The Cummins Incorporated-National Society of Black Engineers Integrated Pipeline Program offers a $15,000 scholarship, internship opportunities and mentorship with Cummins employees to students at select institutions of higher education: Howard University, Purdue University and A&T.
For information, visit call 703-549-2207 or visit https://apply.nsbe.org/.
Jessica-Rose Greene, a senior double majoring in education and physics at High Point University, received a $2,000 scholarship from the Society of Physics Students. She is a member of the HPU chapter on campus.
The American Institute of Physics-Society of Physics Students Emergency Scholarship was established to provide relief funding for undergraduate students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The qualifications for this award consisted of being an active member within the school’s chapter, showing financial need and expression of how the pandemic has impacted the student.
In the spring semester, Greene was enrolled in physics and education research classes. Due to the pandemic, she was not able to take videos of her physics experiment and present the findings, but with the help of her professors, she was able to finish the project.
