Student Notebook

Each student on the first-place team of each division received $50 while second place received $30 and third got $20. Prizes were provided by the Central North Carolina section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

As first- and second-place winners in their category, Srija (seventh grade) and Anderson (seventh grade) will have the opportunity to compete for the Broadcom Masters Award (the Junior Grand Prize). This is a national award in which 30 finalists are invited to Washington in the fall for a week in which they tour the museums, meet Nobel laureates and compete against each other in STEM challenges, as well as present their projects to judges. They will receive a package with instructions to complete and submit by June. Their science teacher is Brandi Wall.