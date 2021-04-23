Student Notebook

Achievers
N.C. A&T’s computer science department hosted the Triad Programming Contest on April 10.
This year’s event was virtual with 12 teams participating from nine schools (high schools and colleges). Each team has three students who write computer programs to solve as many of the eight problems as they can in the three-hour time limit.
This year, a team from Career Center High School in Winston-Salem — with Griffin Tomaszewski, Jake Prince and Tyler Eisner — solved six of the problems to take first place. They were the best team in the high school division and performed better than any college team. The second place high school team of Aidan Myers, John Kaczman and Lucas Dodge from Northwest Guilford High School solved three of the programming problems. Third place went to the team of Daniel Quiroz Baldor and Tyler Eisenbraun from Atkins Academic and Technology High School.
In the college division, High Point University took first and third place. Ethan Shealey, Tia Carlson and Travis Stop were on the first place team, while N.C. A&T’s team of Detriech Cummings, Nzzenga Holloman and Troy Boone placed second.
Each student on the first-place team of each division received $50 while second place received $30 and third got $20. Prizes were provided by the Central North Carolina section of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.
* * * *
Three Guilford County Schools students attending the Academy at Lincoln placed in the junior division of the 2021 North Carolina Science and Engineering Fair:
Biological A: James Liu, third place
Chemistry: Anderson Lam, second place
Technology: Srija Roy, first place
As first- and second-place winners in their category, Srija (seventh grade) and Anderson (seventh grade) will have the opportunity to compete for the Broadcom Masters Award (the Junior Grand Prize). This is a national award in which 30 finalists are invited to Washington in the fall for a week in which they tour the museums, meet Nobel laureates and compete against each other in STEM challenges, as well as present their projects to judges. They will receive a package with instructions to complete and submit by June. Their science teacher is Brandi Wall.
* * * *
High Point University has announced the winners for its 11th annual Business Plan Competition, which is supported by Truist. Freshman Erin Morrow was the first-place winner of $10,000 for her company, Finger Flyer Educational STEM Kits.
The kits are handheld quadcopter drones that are paired with guided educational lab activities that explore important aspects of science, technology, engineering and math as students assemble their drones.
Each finalist made a presentation in front of the judges and funds were divided among the finalists based on where they placed in the competition, and several others won thousands in start-up funds.
Second place was Faith Griffin, The Shaving Step; third place was Vincent Scavo, Goliath, The Ultimate Outdoor Chair; fourth place was Kyle Wiseman, Swarm Messaging; fifth place was Ivana Korankyi, Leopard Electric; sixth place was Maddie Drobny, Lightning House; seventh place was Thomas O’Hara, Construction Printing Solutions; and eighth place was Cameron Labrecque, Rememery.
To read more about the business plans of each finalist, visit tinyurl.com/2sjumm48.
* * * *
More than 350 students, including Marion Sloyan of Greensboro, participated in the third annual Piedmont University Symposium on April 14.
The symposium is becoming a tradition at Piedmont University in Georgia and is a “celebration of research, creativity and inquiry.”
Activities
Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple computer and High Point University’s Innovator in Residence, checked in with High Point University students during a virtual workshop April 14. Wozniak connected with students in the Webb School of Engineering to discuss their work on a new project that explores controlling devices through thought.
Announcements
The Guilford Technical Community College Foundation will host its seventh annual Sporting Clays Challenge on May 21 at Shane’s Sporting Clays in Summerfield.
Kicking off at 7:30 a.m. and running through lunch time, the annual event raises funds through the foundation to provide scholarships, services and opportunities to benefit U.S. veteran students and students in GTCC’s public safety educational programs, including basic law enforcement, criminal protection and emergency medical service.
The morning event will feature a 14-station course and is open to six teams of four. Registration for a team of four is $1,500 with individual registration of $375. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. May 1.
To register, call 336-334-4822, Ext. 50040 or visit sportingclays.gtcc.edu.
* * * *
The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will begin accepting registration for its Summer Cheer Skills Camp for ages 5 to 14 on May 10 at www.greensboro-nc.gov/cheerleading or in person at the Athletic Division Office by appointment. To make an appointment, call 336-373-2794 or email antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov. Registration ends May 28.
Co-sponsored by NspireD Athletics, the camp meets once a week for three weeks to focus on flexibility, flipping and tumbling techniques.
The cost is $15 and includes a T-shirt. Ages 5 to 9 will participate from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, June 7-21. Ages 10 to 14 will participate from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8-22.
The athletic department is recruiting cheerleading coaches. To volunteer, email antwoinette.byrd@greensboro-nc.gov or www.greensboro-nc.gov/parksandrecvolunteer.
Fellowships
Ohio University recently honored Ivan Mosley of Greensboro, a master’s student in theater in the college of fine arts, with the Anthony Trisolini Fellowship.
The fellowship is funded through the university’s Graduate College, in the amount of $2,000 per semester for academic year 2021-22.
“With slavery and sharecropping as a part of my heritage, I intend to write a play that connects the present-day Black American experience to that of the 1860s,” Mosley said. “Specifically, my goals are to celebrate the legacy of African American storytelling using folklore, to broaden our definitions of blackness beyond hetero-patriarchal norms, and to dramatize the intersection of queerness, gender and religion in the African American experience.”
Honors
The following people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi: Brandi Apple, Ronald Mooring III and Anibal Zuniga, all of Greensboro and at East Carolina University; Bryson Smith of Elon at Elon University; Katherine Schoneboom of Summerfield at Clemson University; Kimberly Deyton, Kim Krausert and Meredith Rodden, all of Greensboro and at UNC-Charlotte.
* * * *
Anika Ames of Greensboro was inducted into the University of Alabama’s Anderson Society during the Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 9.
The society is a leadership honorary that recognizes students who have made significant contributions to the University of Alabama.
Ames was also inducted into the university’s Blue Key Honor Society, a premier honor society that recognizes college students for balanced and all-around excellence in scholarship, leadership and service.
Scholarships
Grace Latham, a Southwestern Randolph High School student, has been awarded the Randolph Community College Foundation Retiree Scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year. The scholarship was established to honor retired RCC faculty and staff members.
Latham, who was chosen among the 2020-2021 Presidential Scholar applicants for the $1,000 scholarship, will be seeking an associate in early childhood education or business degree at RCC.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.