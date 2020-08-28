Activities
Clara Primus, a rising junior majoring in biology and Bonner Leader at High Point University, recently collaborated with prominent scientists at the Mayo Clinic, University of California, Davis and Northwestern to conduct research that was published in CBE: Life Sciences Education, a quarterly journal published by the American Society for Cell Biology. The article, “Scientific Societies Fostering Inclusive Scientific Environments through Travel Awards: Current Practices and Recommendations,” examines how scientific societies can contribute to a diverse and inclusive workforce.
* * * *
High Point University welcomed its fifth cohort of pharmacy students in the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy.
On Aug. 17, HPU’s new cohort of pharmacy students took part in a community service project. Eighteen fleece blankets were made by students who donated them to the city of High Point’s chapter of Cover the City Project.
The COVID-19 pandemic moved the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy’s Community Day of Service inside Congdon Hall rather than hosting service events across the city. The students were broken up into small groups to make the blankets.
The Cover the City Project supports the homeless population in shelters and those who do not use shelters during the coldest times of the year. That same day, the students took part in a traditional White Coat Ceremony to welcome them into the profession. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the students’ families streamed the ceremony live while students and faculty were physically distant from one another during the ceremony.
Announcements
The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of High Point is opening its building as a Remote Enrichment Center for children in first through eighth grades who are participating in online classes.
The building at 121 SW Cloverleaf Place will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, Sept. 8-Oct. 29.
Breakfast, lunch and a snack will be provided for children attending the program daily. Children will be required to wear a mask, have morning temperature checks upon arrival and follow all safety guidelines and procedures.
Scholarships are available to families in need with funding provided by High Point Community Foundation, city of High Point, United Way of Greater High Point, Guilford County CARES and The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary.
For information, call 336-881-5444 or visit www.tsabgchp.org.
* * * *
The Keep High Point Beautiful board is seeking motivated high school students to join the Keep High Point Beautiful Youth Advisory Council for the 2020-2021 school year.
Participation in the council will include attending bi-monthly Keep High Point Beautiful board meetings (currently virtual), attending and helping prepare for annual litter cleanups, educational booths and programs, providing ideas and insight for new and existing programming and events, helping with outreach to peer groups, and assisting with litter indexing the system through which the city measures the severity of litter on its roadways, among other programs.
The application deadline is Sept. 16. For information, visit www.highpointnc.gov/KHPByouthcouncil.
For information, contact Rebecca Coplin at 336-883-3520 or rebecca.coplin@highpointnc.gov.
* * * *
High Point University’s Mobile Lab and Biology Club are offering free deliverable experiment kits for children in third through sixth grades. The kits include all supplies needed to complete the experiment and it comes with instructions and access to a video guide.
Sept. 1 is the deadline to register. For information, email MobileLab@highpoint.edu.
Donations
Elastic Therapy recently donated 4,800 masks to Randolph Community College. The donation was part of more than 40,000 sent to the local school systems — Asheboro City Schools, Randolph County Schools and Uwharrie Charter Academy — to cover all students, faculty and staff.
RCC plans on distributing the masks throughout its campuses for anyone who needs one. Fall semester started Aug. 17 at the college and face coverings are required for students, faculty and staff.
Honors
Christopher Neil Pritchard of Greensboro was recently selected to serve on the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi’s 2020-2022 Council of Students.
The council, comprised of seven student vice presidents from chapters across the nation, will serve as the student engagement committee for the society.
Pritchard, initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2019, is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in computational mathematics at UNCG. He will serve a two-year term on the council during the 2020-2022 biennium.
Scholarships
Seafood Destiny, a restaurant owned by Anthony Knotts of Greensboro, has chosen the following young African Americans to receive $1,000 scholarships each: KeShaun Coleman, current student at N.C. Central University; Amarachi Chukwuyere, incoming freshman at Winston-Salem State University; Victory Drumwright, incoming freshman at UNCG; Zaniya Mark, second-year Ph.D. student at Meharry Medical College; Nicholas Gerald, incoming freshman at N.C. A&T; and Myles MacDonald and Sierra Toney, both current students at A&T.
The students were recognized at an event Aug. 10 at the restaurant.
The recent death of George Floyd encouraged Knotts to help Black students in this way. Knotts also named a dish at his restaurant in Floyd’s memory. Part of the restaurant’s proceeds go toward the scholarships.
* * * *
Community leaders have established an endowed scholarship for minority students in honor of Randolph Community College Trustee Larry Reid, who is also the station manager and morning show host at WKXR 94.9 FM/1260-AM.
Contributions can be made to the scholarship by sending a check to: RCC Foundation, 629 Industrial Park Ave., Asheboro, NC 27205. Write “Larry D. Reid Minority Scholarship” in the memo line on the check.
Secure donations can be made at www.randolphccfoundation.org/donations/donate.html. Under the designation section, click on “other” and type “Larry D. Reid Minority Scholarship” in the box.
