The High Point Rockers will host youth baseball camps, sponsored by Crescent Ford, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Aug. 3-6, and again from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10-13 at Truist Point. Youth between the ages of 7 and 13 will receive instruction from Rockers players and coaches. Campers will also receive a T-shirt, tickets to a 2021 Rockers game and lunch on the final day of camp.
For information, contact Christian Heimall at 336-888-1000 or email info@highpointrockers.com.
Jordan Smith, assistant professor and co-curricular coordinator in High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, recently secured a grant for the Community Clinic of High Point to administer free influenza vaccines to patients for the 2020-21 flu season.
The $10,000 grant was administered by the Guilford CARES Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program, which was put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith applied for the grant when he learned it would supply aid to organizations that care for the most vulnerable members of the community.
This grant will allow the Community Clinic of High Point to vaccinate as many as 400 patients against influenza this year. It will also allow students and faculty to provide educational sessions and educational materials for patients to take home. These educational materials will provide information to Community Clinic patients on how to best prevent viral infections, including COVID-19, how to identify symptoms associated with these infections, and how to take care of themselves and their families should they become ill.
A-1 Auto Transport, an auto transport company, is offering scholarships to Greensboro area students.
To be eligible, students must be enrolled either part-time or full-time in an accredited or unaccredited college, university, truck driving school or logistics program. Students must have and maintain a GPA of at least 3.0 and send an original essay focused on a topic of interest in the automobile transport industry. The essay must have a minimum of 1,000 words and cannot be published elsewhere on the internet.
The winning award money will be sent directly to the financial aid office at the student’s school.
Students should email their name, essay, full contact information and school name with contact information to scholarships@a1autotransport.com.
