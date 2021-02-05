Student Notebook

* * * *

High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy has been awarded full accreditation status by the American Council for Pharmacy Education.

ACPE accreditation is public recognition that a professional degree program leading to the Doctor of Pharmacy degree is judged to meet established qualifications and education standards through initial and subsequent periodic evaluations. Accreditation is distinguished from licensure, which applies to individuals.

Scholarships

The Earl N. Phillips School of Business at High Point University awarded seniors Hayden Baker and Anthony Frezza with the Ollie Bieniemy Jr. Endowed Scholarship.

Baker, a business administration major and finance and sales minor, is from Austin, Texas.

Frezza, an accounting major, is from Orlando, Fla. He is involved in the Student Justice Program and has been a resident assistant since sophomore year.