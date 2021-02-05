Student Notebook

Announcements
The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education, managed by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, is offering virtual educational programs on an array of outdoor recreation topics this month:
- Wild Woodlands: 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 and 23.
- Raising Trout: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 16.
- Endangered Species: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25.
All classes are suitable for ages 5 and older.
Registration is required for all classes; call 828-877-4423 or visit tinyurl.com/k8ud3ebb.
* * * *
In honor of Black History Month, High Point University has commissioned sculptures of Harriet Tubman and Thurgood Marshall to be the newest additions to a long list of inspirational leaders featured on HPU’s campus.
Tubman and Marshall will join 30 sculptures across campus, including those of Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, George Washington Carver, John Coltrane, Maya Angelou, Gandhi, Amelia Earhart, Sir Isaac Newton and more. These sculptures surround students with influential people who inspired the world and accomplished great things in their lives.
The sculptures are expected to arrive on campus this summer.
* * * *
High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy has been awarded full accreditation status by the American Council for Pharmacy Education.
ACPE accreditation is public recognition that a professional degree program leading to the Doctor of Pharmacy degree is judged to meet established qualifications and education standards through initial and subsequent periodic evaluations. Accreditation is distinguished from licensure, which applies to individuals.
Scholarships
The Earl N. Phillips School of Business at High Point University awarded seniors Hayden Baker and Anthony Frezza with the Ollie Bieniemy Jr. Endowed Scholarship.
Baker, a business administration major and finance and sales minor, is from Austin, Texas.
Frezza, an accounting major, is from Orlando, Fla. He is involved in the Student Justice Program and has been a resident assistant since sophomore year.
The merit-based scholarship is awarded to HPU seniors who best exemplify the values of the Phillips School of Business. Criteria for selection includes academic performance, university and community service, extracurricular activities, brightness of character, and work ethic.
* * * *
High Point University students Gabrielle Listorti and Helen de Weissenbruch, both sophomore interior design majors, have been awarded the Bill and Bonnie Peterson Endowed Scholarship.
The scholarship is awarded to students in the HPU School of Art and Design who are studying visual merchandising or interior design and plan to pursue careers in the home furnishings industry.
Listorti, a Watchung, N.J., native, is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
A native of Ohain, Belgium, de Weissenbruch is a member of HPU’s club equestrian team.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.