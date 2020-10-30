Student Notebook

Achievers

Peyton Carrington, a senior communications major at High Point University with a track in event management and marketing minor, was accepted into the 37th cohort of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange program for young professionals. She was selected as one of the 75 out of 400 applicants nationwide.

CBYX is a diplomatic exchange program that allows 75 Americans and 75 Germans to study, intern and live with host families in each other’s countries. She worked on her essay-based application and completed individual and group interviews in Washington last semester to secure her spot in this program.

Other North Carolinians include Brooke Conrad of Hillsdale College and Quinton Moore of N.C. State.

Twenty-four student teams from across North Carolina recently competed in Campus Greensboro’s inaugural virtual community challenge, Next in FinTech. Eighty-five students statewide tackled two community-related issues provided by Cone Health and Piedmont Business Capital around health care access and telehealth racial economic equity mitigated by financial technology.