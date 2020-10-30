Student Notebook

Achievers
Peyton Carrington, a senior communications major at High Point University with a track in event management and marketing minor, was accepted into the 37th cohort of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange program for young professionals. She was selected as one of the 75 out of 400 applicants nationwide.
CBYX is a diplomatic exchange program that allows 75 Americans and 75 Germans to study, intern and live with host families in each other’s countries. She worked on her essay-based application and completed individual and group interviews in Washington last semester to secure her spot in this program.
Other North Carolinians include Brooke Conrad of Hillsdale College and Quinton Moore of N.C. State.
Twenty-four student teams from across North Carolina recently competed in Campus Greensboro’s inaugural virtual community challenge, Next in FinTech. Eighty-five students statewide tackled two community-related issues provided by Cone Health and Piedmont Business Capital around health care access and telehealth racial economic equity mitigated by financial technology.
During the awards ceremony, 10 student teams were selected to present their community solutions. A panel of judges selected the two winning teams, the Greensboro College Analytics Team from Greensboro College and Team Green Pickaxes from UNC-Charlotte. The winning teams will take home up to $2,500.
Students on Greensboro College's analytics team included: Richard Ansede, William Curry, Natalie Rosinski and Lexia Wingler. Cone Health was their partner.
Jana Yan, a senior at Northwest Guilford High School and the owner and founder of Stitch by J and the Guilford Mask Project, has distributed more than 8,000 free reusable masks to hospitals, nonprofits and shelters.
Per request, Yan recently sent three packages to Akoyikoyi, an island school in the Federated States of Micronesia, which contained school supplies and 130 reusable face masks for the students and staff.
Guilford Mask Project was founded to provide reusable face masks to at-risk communities globally and locally. Its goal is to bring awareness to the importance of masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. For information, visit http://guilfordmaskproject.org/.
High Point University hosted the Communication and Life Skills Summit on Oct. 19-23.
The week featured virtual engagement with several industry leaders who serve in residence at HPU, including Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph, HPU’s entrepreneur in residence; Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team and HPU’s sports executive in residence; Byron Pitts, co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” and HPU’s journalist in residence; Bob Ryan, retired sports columnist for The Boston Globe and HPU’s sports reporter in residence; and Scott McKain, best-selling author, consultant and HPU’s corporate educator in residence.
The week concluded with a special presentation by HPU President Nido Qubein, “Preparing for the World as It’s Going to Be: A Road Map for Professional Success and Personal Significance,” as well as a physically distanced Life Skills Fair that featured professional development opportunities throughout HPU’s Innovation Corridor.
Each Friday this fall, the DUCK Lab from UNCG’s psychology department will guide at-home craft projects for children ages 3 to 12 for their “Crafts & Conversation” video series.
A new video can be found each Friday at www.greensborodowntownparks.org.
Parents can join as well to learn fun facts about crafts that foster age-appropriate skills or hear more about the DUCK Lab’s nonprofit child development research projects.
The Development and Understanding of Children’s Knowledge (DUCK) Lab at UNCG studies the social, emotional and cognitive development of infants, children and preadolescents.
For information, call 336-334-5241 or email cas@uncg.edu.
Krista Thomason, a UNCG alumna and author of “Naked: The Dark Side of Shame and Moral Life,” will discuss the moral risks of public shaming on platforms like Twitter and Facebook. The virtual event will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, via Zoom.
To attend, email Taylor Heise at t_heise@uncg.edu.
UNCG has announced a comprehensive study and survey of residents across the state to help obtain additional information and inform efforts related to civil legal needs and programs in the community. The study, in partnership with the N.C. Equal Access to Justice Commission and the Equal Justice Alliance, will help to gain a more detailed understanding of how race, gender, age, disability and other factors affect the depth and type of civil legal problems people experience.
The survey is open for six weeks, visit https://uncg.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cOnBSCuvuS4JJl3.
