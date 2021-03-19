Student Notebook

* * * *

India Jones, a UNCG student from High Point, was the lead character Joan of Arc in the recent UNCG production of “Saint Joan.”

The play was recorded and is available to watch on-demand through Saturday, March 20. Purchase tickets at www.etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre.

A watch party will be offered From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday outside the Historic Ritz Theater, 715 E. Washington Drive in High Point.

A frame/works discussion of the play will follow at 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, via Zoom.

For information, email Andria Jones at raqueljonez@gmail.com.

Triad Goodwill, the city of Greensboro and United Way have teamed up to offer a virtual resume workshop from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, via Zoom.