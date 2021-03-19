Student Notebook

Activities
Inspired by the book, “September 12th: We Knew Everything Would Be All Right,” written and illustrated by Masterson Elementary School students from Kennett, Mo., Greensboro Day School’s Early Childhood students and teachers organized a book to encourage those struggling during the pandemic.
Under the guidance of Early Childhood teachers, students in the preschool program at GDS, Bitty Bengals (age 3) and Junior Kindergarten, created drawings to encourage others to have hope, express compassion and share kindness with others.
On Feb. 22, several students helped deliver 180 copies of the newly published book, “When We Shared Rainbows,” to Joshua Leeper, a representative from Guilford County Schools, who will help distribute the books to Guilford County elementary school media specialists and school libraries.
Announcements
UNCG will hold the event “Sound + Machine” from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20, in the Weatherspoon Art Museum’s sculpture garden. Hear original performances by UNCG’s music composition students, played on sound machines designed and built by interior architecture students.
Performances will run throughout the day.
The free event is rain or shine and open to the public.
* * * *
India Jones, a UNCG student from High Point, was the lead character Joan of Arc in the recent UNCG production of “Saint Joan.”
The play was recorded and is available to watch on-demand through Saturday, March 20. Purchase tickets at www.etix.com/ticket/v/15070/taylor-theatre.
A watch party will be offered From 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday outside the Historic Ritz Theater, 715 E. Washington Drive in High Point.
A frame/works discussion of the play will follow at 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, via Zoom.
For information, email Andria Jones at raqueljonez@gmail.com.
* * * *
Triad Goodwill, the city of Greensboro and United Way have teamed up to offer a virtual resume workshop from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, via Zoom.
Youth ages 16 to 24 may enroll in this hourlong workshop and learn how to prepare a professional resume that reflects their skills, knowledge and education that are relevant to the job they are seeking. Participants will also learn what information to include in their resume, how to clearly and concisely present their skills and abilities, styles of resumes, as well as some common rules and common mistakes made in resumes.
Register in advance at www.triadgoodwill.org/yya/.
* * * *
A graduate student in High Point University’s Stout School of Education recently published a children’s book focused on COVID-19.
Johnita Readus, a second-year student in the educational leadership doctoral program and principal of Bluford-Peeler STEAM Academy, wrote and published “Ashleigh’s New Normal.” This book explores the “new normal” for Ashleigh, an elementary school student and the book’s main character, as she learns how to adjust to remote learning.
Readus wrote the book because she was inspired by the children who attend her school. It can be purchased on Amazon.
Scholarships
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has announced that Khloe Taylor is the 2021 recipient of the John R. Kernodle Jr. Memorial Scholarship.
Taylor is a senior at the Middle College at Bennett College. She plans to attend Jackson State University in the fall.
The scholarship is designed to fund undergraduate studies for students interested in becoming future teachers. This four-year, renewable award will pay up to $10,000 each year for tuition and fees, on-campus housing and meals, and books and supplies.
Kernodle Scholars will be required to serve for a minimum of three years following graduation as a full-time teacher in kindergarten through 12th grades in North Carolina public schools, with a strong preference for service in Guilford County.
* * * *
The Office of HBCU Outreach at the N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded 21 recipients with the 2020-21 North Carolina HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship.
The HBCU/MSI Transportation Scholarship program was created to expand and diversify talent in the transportation industry by providing financial assistance to highly-motivated students of North Carolina’s historically Black colleges and universities or minority-serving institutions who are pursuing undergraduate and master’s degrees in transportation-related fields.
Local recipients include Anaya Wells of Bennett College and these N.C. A&T students: Nia Everson, Winston Griffin, Kendric Lowe, Alexandria Marrow, Arletha
Milanna Morgan, Dylan Forbes Murphy, Kamali Singleton and Patrick Charles Stanley.
