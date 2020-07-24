Awards
Bishop McGuinness High School rising sophomores Nina Cancro and Merritt Saffer have won the Leukemia and Lymphoma’s Society’s distinction as Students of the Year. Together, they raised $30,000 to help find a cure. The Bishop McGuinness students competed with teams across the Triad and were the youngest students to participate.
***
The Navy League of the United States recently announced the 2020 Navy League Most Outstanding Units with Southeast Guilford High School’s NJROTC coming in as the third Most Outstanding Unit in the nation.
There are more than 600 Navy JROTC programs and each year the units are graded in aspects of their program including GPA, graduation rate, community service, school involvement, academic team, athletic team, drill teams, orienteering team, marksmanship team, leadership camps, fitness test pass percentage, STEM and honor roll percentage.
The cadets also received the Navy Distinguished Unit Award (with academic honors) for the 11th consecutive year.
Announcements
Crossroads Pathways to Success will hold its 11th annual Summer Empowerment Camp via Zoom on Thursday and Friday, July 30-31.
The nonprofit’s mission is to encourage male high school students from all socioeconomic levels to pursue a college education, have a successful career and practice good citizenship.
Crossroads provides local high school students with opportunities to attend bi-monthly Saturday workshops, community service events, as well as field trips that will enhance their educational development and life skills.
The camp will feature a variety of speakers and topics to be covered include empowerment, COVID-19 related issues, the election, social inequities, preparation for the fall semester, financial markets and more.
***
For the 15th consecutive year, the Housing Authority of the city of High Point is accepting nominations through Friday, July 31, for its annual Pillars of Fame recipients.
In addition, for the seventh year, nominations for the Rising Star Award are also being accepted through Friday, July 31. The 2020 honoree will also receive a $500 tuition scholarship.
Eligibility requirements for the Pillars of Fame award include:
- Must be a former HPHA program participant (Section 8 or public housing).
- Must have a high school diploma or GED equivalent.
- Must be an outstanding community or civic leader.
- Must have served as a role model for families and/or community service.
Eligibility requirements for the Rising Star Award include:
- Must be a current high school junior or senior living in Section 8 or public housing.
- Must have a 3.5 or higher GPA (HPHA may accept 3.0 GPA if no 3.5 GPA nominations are received).
Nominees who are selected for the Pillars of Fame and Rising Star Award honor will be inducted during the annual ceremony scheduled at noon Sept. 16 at Astor Dowdy Towers.
For information, call 336-878-2312 or visit www.hpha.net.
***
Triad Goodwill has partnered with United Way to host the Virtual Youth and Young Adult Job Prep Workshop at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
Triad Goodwill will host the one-hour event via Zoom. It will feature three to four speakers who will talk about dressing for a job interview, resume presentation, networking and much more.
To register, visit https://www.triadgoodwill.org/virtualyouthjobprep/.
Scholarships
The following undergraduate students were selected to receive the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to study abroad:
Bennett College: A
- shley Robinson, Spain.
- Elon University: Yuzu Do
- Briana Edwards
- Mary Stallsmith, France.
- N.C. A&T: Alexis Singleton-Robinson, United Kingdom and Brazil
- UNCG: Celeste Cervantes
- Alyssa Coy
- Olivia Ellis
- Queen Huntley
- Keyla Marquez Vergel
- Daisy Martinez-Villanueva
- German Munoz-Lopez
- Taiwan; Selena Polk
- Tatyanna Sanders
- Sha’re Strachan
- Kyleigh Yow
- Bonnie Zhang, Spain.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 and the suspension of student international travel for fall 2020, Gilman Scholars are able to defer their awards to fund in-person opportunities in 2021 or virtual opportunities for the coming semester.
For information, visit www.gilmanscholarship.org.
