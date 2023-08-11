Activities

Three students and a professor from High Point University’s Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy recently traveled with a team of 30 U.S. volunteers on a medical mission to Orange Walk, Belize.

Dr. Sarah Anderson, assistant professor of clinical sciences and director of Clinical Skills Laboratory, and HPU pharmacy students Jenna Brady, Alexa Czerw and Elizabeth Hoskins joined Caring Partners International at a medical clinic where community members received free treatment and heard the gospel of Jesus Christ. The team consisted of physicians, nurse practitioners, nurses, ophthalmologists, chiropractors, physical therapists, pharmacists and other nonmedical volunteers.

“Over the course of the week, we assisted 682 patients, and 167 patients accepted Christ as their savior for the first time,” said Anderson. “In the pharmacy, we consulted with the diagnostic line on diagnosis and treatment selection. We made over 200 interventions as the pharmacy team.”

While working with various providers, the student pharmacists were able to interview patients, select and dose medications, verify prescriptions for accuracy and counsel patients in both English and Spanish with the help of a translator.

Announcements

The Greensboro Youth Council will hold an open house and orientation for teens who are interested in joining its ranks during the coming school year. The session will be held 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Central Library, 219 N. Church St.

GYC is a long-running youth leadership program that gives high schoolers a chance to grow as leaders and earn volunteer hours by planning and hosting youth-run programs to benefit and serve the community.

During the open house, members will share information about GYC projects and programs and there will be an orientation for volunteers and parents or guardians.

For information, call 336-373-2738 or visit www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com.

* * * *

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has opened registration for its after school program to children ages 5 to 12. There are locations available citywide, including the recently reopened Peeler Recreation Center. The cost is $30 per child per week. Sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/afterschool.

Regular program hours, which are from 2 to 6 p.m. weekdays, may be expanded on teacher workdays, early release days and some school holidays. Contact the Guilford County Schools Transportation Department to inquire whether a child’s bus drops off at city recreation centers.

To speak with a program manager, residents should contact their local recreation center.

* * * *

The City of Greensboro is accepting new and unwrapped school supplies or a cash donation to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse as payment for parking ticket fines issued now through Oct. 2. Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction. Handicapped parking violations are not included in this program.

All supplies must be brought to the Greensboro Parking Office, located on the Upper Ground Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St. A cash donation may be made directly to the warehouse online at tinyurl.com/parkingsupplydrive23. Citation holders must show a receipt to verify the donation or the value of the school supplies, which must be equal to or greater than the fine.

This is the fourth year Greensboro has partnered with GEA to support local teachers. Past campaigns raised more than $7,500 in donations. The warehouse allows Guilford County Schools teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

* * * *

Greensboro Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for Youth Leadership Greensboro, a leadership development program for high school sophomores, juniors and seniors. Applications are available online at tinyurl.com/5xpfydcb. The deadline to apply is Sept. 22.

The program costs $80 for the year and fee assistance is available. Participants will meet the first Wednesday of each month from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. from October until April at the Barber Park Event Center, 1502 Barber Park Drive. All sessions have been approved through Guilford County Schools and are considered an excused absence.

This program is for exceptional students who want to make a difference in the community by becoming better advocates and problem-solvers. It is designed by teens who have graduated from the program. Students will learn about local issues of concern. Past subjects include diversity, politics, media, health, law and justice, the economy, environment and advocacy.

For information, contact Athletics Coordinator Britt Huggins at 336-373-7617 or Greensboro Youth Council Coordinator Jasia Stevenson at 336-373-2734.

* * * *

North Carolina high school students who are enthusiastic about youth leadership and civic education are encouraged to apply to serve on the NC Civics Coalition Youth Advisory Committee. Sign up by Sept. 1; visit www.nccivics.org.

The advisory committee will meet approximately once a month by Zoom to advise NC3 about youth leadership and civic education, help plan and communicate about NC youth civics programs and have opportunities to engage with decision-makers. Meetings will begin this summer.

NC3 is a new nonpartisan group working to:

Highlight and share information about NC civic education curriculum, resources and programs.

Convene youth and adults for engagement and dialogue about civic literacy and youth civic leadership in North Carolina.

Serve as a resource about effective civic learning policy and practices.

Advance public interest in civic education in North Carolina.

For information, email info@generationnation.org.

* * * *

Beyond Sports NC, a Greensboro-based company that provides athletic equipment and sports clinics for underfunded public schools, currently serves 12 schools throughout Guilford County, and has added eight more to this upcoming school year. These schools include: Ferndale Middle, Kirkman Park Elementary, Fairview Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Shadybrook Elementary, Northwood Elementary, Bessemer Elementary and Falkener Elementary.

Beyond Sports donates recess bags to schools in need of sports equipment such as basketballs, footballs, soccer balls and dodge balls. The company also operates sports clinics to help promote physical activity. Beyond Sports NC has also provided benches and improvements to athletic fields.

For information, visit www.beyondsportsnc.com or call 336-253-1413.

Scholarships

Éloïse Liu, a High Point resident and a senior at UNCG majoring in French and francophone studies, has been awarded a $4,000 John Philip Couch Scholarship from the North Carolina chapter of the American Association of Teachers of French to spend the spring 2024 semester studying at the Université Catholique in Lyon, France.

Liu has been accepted into the accelerated master’s program at UNCG, which she will begin in fall 2024. She intends to pursue a doctorate in French, then do a career in teaching and translating French.