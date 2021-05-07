Student Notebook

Achievers
The 15th annual Carolyn and Norwood Thomas Undergraduate Research and Creativity Expo at UNCG, held virtually April 19-23, evaluated presentations in five areas. The first place winners are as follows:
Business, Education, Social and Behavioral Sciences: Laci Gray — memory and emotions.
Humanities: Joshua Malloy — The Ritual Use of Animals in the Wari Empire.
Mathematics, Life and Physical Sciences: Shena Hutcherson — Fitness, Cognition and Brain Functional Connectivity in Identical Twins from the Human Connectome Project.
Performing Arts: Gabriel Figuracion, Triston Broadway, Maguette Seye and Damien Miles — Creating a Diverse Online Music Learning Community for Young Musicians.
Visual Arts: Sarah Chen — seeing through isolation
The work of the residential colleges students was recognized as well within an Emerging Scholars category. First place went to Beth Hall for “An Argument for More and Better Female Representation in Comics.”
To see all the winners, visit tinyurl.com/yc4jmwuh.
* * * *
Three of North Carolina’s five best high schools are in Guilford County, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual public high school rankings. Guilford County Schools placed four schools in the top 10 in the state.
For the third year running, the Early College at Guilford was ranked best in the state and jumped up 11 spots to the 20th best school in the country. It was also ranked the second-best STEM high school in the nation.
Two other GCS schools made North Carolina’s top five: The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T came in third in the state and 103rd in the country. Weaver Academy placed fifth in the state, 189th in the country and was named the 51st best magnet high school in the United States.
Penn-Griffin School for the Arts ranked in the top 10, coming in at number nine in North Carolina, 349th nationally and the number 86th magnet program.
Also making it into the state’s top 50 are Northwest Guilford High School (34), The Middle College at UNCG (43) and Northern Guilford High School (50).
To see the complete list, visit tinyurl.com/ma565ynt.
Announcements
Greensboro Bound Literary Festival and UNCG’s University Libraries will present “An Evening with Nnedi Okorafor” at 7 p.m. May 14 via Zoom. The virtual event is free and open to the public. Registration is required; visit https://go.uncg.edu/nnediokorafor.
* * * *
High Point University’s Access to Innovators Program continues to grow with the addition of Dee Ann Turner, former vice president for talent at Chick-fil-A. Turner joins HPU as talent acquisition expert in residence. Through her role, she will mentor and host professional development workshops with HPU students.
Turner is the CEO of Dee Ann Turner & Associates.
* * * *
Guilford Apprenticeship Partners has extended offers to more than 60 high school youth. These selected high school juniors and seniors will be joining the GAP youth apprenticeship program, beginning with classes and on-site work in mid-June. This group consists of students from across the county who attend public, private and charter schools and have competed to earn their spot in the 2021 cohort.
Fifteen companies selected students to participate in various industry tracks including mechatronics, advanced manufacturing, information technology, HVAC, automotive technician, electrical and supply chain logistics.
* * * *
The Greensboro Symphony and Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra will combine for a year-end performance from 4 to 5:45 p.m. May 16 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.
The venue will be closed to the public.
To watch this free concert, visit tinyurl.com/n5794tzj or visit LeBauer Park where it will be simulcast live to the public.
For information, call 336-335-5456.
* * * *
The Greensboro Fire Department is offering Camp Spark, a free, four-day camp that introduces girls in 9th through 12th grades to the fire service in an interactive and engaging environment. The camp’s goal is to instill self-confidence and encourage perseverance, while stressing the importance of keeping a good attitude, showing respect and gaining knowledge. Campers will learn the value of leadership, teamwork and learning the basics of firefighting from female firefighters.
Applications will be accepted through May 15. The camp is set for July 12-15.
To receive an application, call 336-373-2356 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/fire/camp-spark.
Honors
The following N.C. A&T students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:
Greensboro: Nicholaus Amos, Anjan Basu, Devin Beasley, Edie Brewer, Janee Burch, Santiara Churchwell, Justice Darko, TaBria Donkor, Samii Foster, Jasmine Gibbs, Richelle Gordon, Kimberly Harper, Ayanna Harris, TeAsia Holliman, Chinenye Ifebirinachi, Joan Isichei, Iisha James-Reeves, Anisah Jester, Morghan Johnson, Andrea Laboy Rivera, Kristen Marshall, Pamelia McAdoo-Rogers, Amaya McNealey, Kayla Mitchell, Mikala Moody, Robert Newman, Karimah Preston, Jennifer Rice, Checo Rorie, Anita Sanders, Quinci Shavers, Alison Sigmon, Essence Turner, Taylor Wade, Maalik Watkins, Kemani White, Jonae Wood
High Point: Serita Liles, Allana Matthews
Jamestown: Andrew White
Kernersville: Chenetta Mallette
McLeansville: Tia Campbell, Clay Gloster Jr.
Summerfield: Cora Bellows
* * * *
Eastern Connecticut State University’s department of health sciences held its fifth annual Health Sciences Awards Ceremony on April 22. The ceremony combined the years of 2020 and 2021 and inducted 36 students into the Phi Theta Delta Honor Society, awarded 23 teaching assistants and distributed awards based on class.
Among the inductees and awardees was senior Mayra Santos Acosta of Archdale, who majors in health sciences. Santos Acosta is a 2020 inductee.
* * * *
Greensboro College has named 14 members of the Class of 2022 as student marshals for 2021-2022. Local students include: Benjamin Ridge Burton, Caleb Jeremiah Harper, Ethan Michael Hemati and Nicholas Carl Novakovich.
Student marshals are the students with the highest-ranking GPA in the junior class. They help conduct ceremonies at the college, including the Baccalaureate/Cap and Gown ceremony and commencement.
* * * *
Coastal Carolina University held its annual Student Involvement and Leadership Awards on April 20 at Wheelwright Auditorium. During this year’s ceremony, outstanding students, faculty and staff, as well as groups, were recognized and received a plaque, certificate or Chanticleer rooster trophy.
Among the winners was Grace Carrino, an interdisciplinary studies major from Greensboro. She was named the Unsung Hero at this year’s event.
* * * *
Anika Ames of Greensboro was inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society during the The University of Alabama’s virtual Tapping on the Mound ceremony April 9.
The society is the national leadership honor society for college students, faculty, staff, administrators and alumni that recognizes and encourages superior scholarship, leadership and exemplary character. Membership in ODK is a mark of the highest distinction and honor.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.