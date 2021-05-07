Student Notebook

Three of North Carolina’s five best high schools are in Guilford County, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual public high school rankings. Guilford County Schools placed four schools in the top 10 in the state.

For the third year running, the Early College at Guilford was ranked best in the state and jumped up 11 spots to the 20th best school in the country. It was also ranked the second-best STEM high school in the nation.

Two other GCS schools made North Carolina’s top five: The STEM Early College at N.C. A&T came in third in the state and 103rd in the country. Weaver Academy placed fifth in the state, 189th in the country and was named the 51st best magnet high school in the United States.

Penn-Griffin School for the Arts ranked in the top 10, coming in at number nine in North Carolina, 349th nationally and the number 86th magnet program.

Also making it into the state’s top 50 are Northwest Guilford High School (34), The Middle College at UNCG (43) and Northern Guilford High School (50).

To see the complete list, visit tinyurl.com/ma565ynt.

