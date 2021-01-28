Tackle Zoom, resumés, job interviews or computers in these new Randolph Community courses

Randolph Community College has several new classes starting in February to help residents learn new computer skills, build a stellar resumé and learn how to nail a job interview.

In “Zoom for Beginners,” students will learn how to stay connected with their community - family, friends, and health professionals. Tailored for senior citizens, this class is designed for beginning students who are new to Zoom. By the end of the course, students will be able to join a Zoom video conference and to participate with friends, family, and colleagues with confidence - all from the safety of their homes.

Here is what students will learn:

How to answer a Zoom invitation and join in

How to handle their screen, microphone and camera

How to connect with your family and friends during the pandemic.

There are two sections being offered -Feb. 10-11 (#75936) and Feb. 24-25 (#75935). Both are 9 a.m.-noon in room 322 at the Archdale Center. The cost is $70 or waived.

“Resumé Rescue!” shows students the purpose of a resumé and how to build an effective resumé. Participants will identify their natural strengths and how they relate to career success and improved marketability.