Tackle Zoom, resumés, job interviews or computers in these new Randolph Community courses

Randolph Community College has several new classes starting in February to help residents learn new computer skills, build a stellar resumé and learn how to nail a job interview.
In “Zoom for Beginners,” students will learn how to stay connected with their community - family, friends, and health professionals. Tailored for senior citizens, this class is designed for beginning students who are new to Zoom. By the end of the course, students will be able to join a Zoom video conference and to participate with friends, family, and colleagues with confidence - all from the safety of their homes.
Here is what students will learn:
- How to answer a Zoom invitation and join in
- How to handle their screen, microphone and camera
- How to connect with your family and friends during the pandemic.
There are two sections being offered -Feb. 10-11 (#75936) and Feb. 24-25 (#75935). Both are 9 a.m.-noon in room 322 at the Archdale Center. The cost is $70 or waived.
“Resumé Rescue!” shows students the purpose of a resumé and how to build an effective resumé. Participants will identify their natural strengths and how they relate to career success and improved marketability.
There are two sections being offered online - Feb. 21 (#75939) and Feb. 26 (#75942). Both are 9-11 a.m. via Zoom. The cost is $70 or waived.
“Customer Service Skills” focuses on how to see your business like your customer sees it, steps to improve customer satisfaction levels and gain repeat customers, the secrets to handle difficult or upset customers with more confidence and tips on the best customer service experience.
The online course (#75940) is Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon on Zoom. The cost is $70 or waived.
“Interview Skills for Employment” focuses on the interview skills needed to secure a job offer and gain awareness and confidence to succeed in various types of interview formats. The class also will help students manage interview anxiety, answer commonly-asked questions, handle difficult, and unexpected questions, and know interview etiquette and body language.
There are two online sections being offered - Feb. 19 (#75941) and March 5 (#75943). Both are 9-11 a.m. on Zoom. The cost is $70 or waived.
“Workplace Computer Skills – Level I” is designed to fully introduce the computer to learners for the first time. Students will focus on all functions of the computer, including using the current Windows operating system, Microsoft Office software, internet searches, and basic keyboarding. Other topics covered include creating resumés, writing cover letters, setting up and using email accounts, and basic awareness of technology scams.
The course (#75932) is Mondays and Wednesdays, Feb. 8-March 10, from 6-8:30 p.m. in room 106 of the Continuing Education & Industrial Center on the Asheboro Campus. The cost is $125 or waived.
“Computer Applications for the Workplace – Level II” is designed to support students who may have a familiarity with the computer, but want to advance their computer literacy and technology awareness. Students will explore using Microsoft Office, the Windows operating system, and social media for more detailed functions and projects. The course also will explore using the internet for daily life and becoming familiar with smartphones and tablets.
The class (#75641) is Mondays and Wednesdays, March 17-April 28, 6-8:30 p.m. in room 106 of the CEIC. The cost is $125 or waived.
For information or to register for any of these classes, call 336-328-1750.